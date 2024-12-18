Gold Holds Steady Ahead of Key Federal Reserve Policy Decision

Gold remained steady, marking its third consecutive session of subdued movement as investors shifted focus to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy decision.

While a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely anticipated, market attention has turned toward the Fed’s interest rate outlook for next year. Remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell, along with updated economic projections and the Fed’s dot plot, are expected to provide critical insights, potentially spurring near-term market volatility.

Speculation has also risen that the Fed may slow the pace of monetary easing, with a January rate cut becoming increasingly unlikely. The release of key U.S. GDP and inflation data later this week will be closely watched for their potential influence on future policy moves.

Globally, monetary policy decisions from the UK and Japan could also impact market sentiment. Additionally, strong central bank demand is expected to continue supporting gold, potentially driving further upside momentum.