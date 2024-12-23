Gold Mining Remains Pillar of Ghana’s Economic Growth Amid Challenges

Despite the growth of Ghana’s oil industry, gold mining continues to be the cornerstone of the country’s economic stability and expansion.

In 2023, as global economic uncertainties lingered due to geopolitical tensions and fluctuating production, Ghana’s mining sector proved resilient, contributing significantly to the national GDP and export receipts.

Ghana’s overall GDP growth slowed to 2.9 percent in 2023, down from 3.8 percent the previous year. The contraction was primarily driven by declines in the industrial and services sectors, while agriculture showed modest growth. However, the mining sector emerged as a critical driver, with gold production playing a key role in economic performance. Gold exports accounted for 62.1 percent of total exports in 2023, contributing GH₵46.5 billion in export receipts for the third quarter alone. The mining sector’s tax contributions reached a record GH₵11.55 billion, marking an 81.1 percent increase from 2022, solidifying its position as Ghana’s largest domestic tax contributor.

Gold production in Ghana hit 4 million ounces in 2023, marking an 8.3 percent increase compared to the previous year. The growth was primarily driven by small-scale mining operations, which saw a remarkable 70.6 percent increase in output. This boost offset a slight decline in large-scale mining production. As a result, Ghana reclaimed its position as Africa’s top gold producer. In 2024, gold output is expected to further increase, with new mining projects like Newmont’s Ahafo North and Cardinal Resource’s Namdini Gold Mine poised to bolster overall production.

Despite the sector’s successes, challenges remain. The Ghana Chamber of Mines has raised concerns about the potential negative impact of the Growth and Sustainability Levy (GSL), which could increase the cost of operations for mining companies. The chamber has also expressed worries about security issues and the application of VAT on exploration activities, which could add further pressure to the sector.

Nevertheless, gold mining continues to be a vital pillar of Ghana’s economy, driving export revenue, contributing significantly to GDP, and providing the government with crucial tax receipts. As the country navigates global economic uncertainties, the mining sector’s growth will remain pivotal in supporting Ghana’s economic recovery and long-term stability.