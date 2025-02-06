Gold Nears Record High as Trade Fears Drive Safe-Haven Rush

Gold prices surged to $2,858 per ounce this week, edging closer to historic highs as investors flocked to the precious metal amid escalating global trade tensions.

The rally follows the U.S. government’s implementation of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, a move analysts warn could disrupt supply chains and inflate consumer costs. Further uncertainty looms with delayed but anticipated tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, intensifying fears of a protracted trade conflict.

The U.S. dollar initially strengthened this week, briefly dampening gold’s appeal, but a retreat in the dollar index to 107 reignited investor interest. Market participants now view gold as a critical hedge against volatility, particularly as retaliatory tariffs threaten to destabilize global markets. Technically, gold faces immediate resistance at levels 2.5% above October’s peak, a threshold that could prompt short-term profit-taking. However, broader momentum remains bullish, fueled by persistent geopolitical risks and speculative bets on further central bank interventions.

“Gold’s rally isn’t just about tariffs—it’s a barometer for anxiety,” said Clara Mendez, a commodities strategist at Finch Capital. “Investors are pricing in a ‘worst-case scenario’ where trade disputes spill into currency wars or stagflation.” While prices may fluctuate near-term, analysts agree the metal’s upward trajectory is likely to hold unless trade tensions de-escalate abruptly—a prospect few anticipate. For now, gold’s role as a financial safe haven appears unshaken, with traders bracing for fresh records if macroeconomic headwinds strengthen.