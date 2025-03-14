Gold Nears Record US$3K as Trade Wars, Dollar Slide Fuel Safe-Haven Surge

Gold’s relentless climb toward an unprecedented $3,000 per ounce reflects mounting investor anxiety over spiraling trade tensions and a faltering U.S. dollar, with analysts now viewing the metal as the prime hedge against a fracturing global economic order.

Prices have surged over 18% year-to-date—marking the strongest start since 2017—as markets brace for a potential cascade of tariffs, including White House threats to impose levies as high as 200% on select European goods if trade disputes escalate. Additional tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, set for announcement April 2, alongside retaliatory measures from trading partners, have further clouded growth outlooks, driving capital into non-yielding assets like gold.

The dollar’s retreat below the 104 level has amplified the rally, as doubts over U.S. economic exceptionalism and softer growth projections erode its appeal. A weaker greenback typically bolsters gold, which becomes cheaper for foreign buyers—a dynamic now turbocharged by central banks diversifying reserves away from dollar dominance. Meanwhile, equity markets wobble: the S&P 500 has slid into correction territory this month, with technical indicators signaling prolonged risk aversion as geopolitical flashpoints multiply.

“Gold isn’t just a hedge—it’s the *only* asset pricing in a worst-case scenario of simultaneous trade wars and stagflation,” said one London-based metals trader, noting that open interest in gold futures has spiked to near-record levels. The metal’s role as a crisis buffer has been reinforced by escalating Middle East tensions and China’s muted post-pandemic recovery, which threatens commodity demand.

Critically, the rally defies traditional headwinds. Despite sticky inflation delaying Federal Reserve rate cuts, gold has decoupled from real yields, a historic inverse relationship. This suggests investors now prioritize geopolitical and trade-related risks over monetary policy alone. “The playbook has changed,” said a strategist at Citi. “Markets are pricing in a multipolar world where trade barriers and dollar volatility are structural, not cyclical.”

With speculative positioning nearing extremes, some warn of a pullback. Yet physical demand remains robust: central banks, led by China and Turkey, added over 1,000 tonnes to reserves in 2023—the second-highest annual tally on record—while retail investors in Asia continue hoarding coins and bars.

As gold tests the $2,400 level, the path to $3,000 hinges on whether trade skirmishes erupt into full-blown conflict—and if the dollar’s slide becomes a rout. For now, the metal’s dual role as crisis insurance and dollar hedge makes it the ultimate paradox: a safe haven thriving on chaos.