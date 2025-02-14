Gold Prices Climb Toward Record Highs as Trade Fears Offset Rate Concerns

Gold edged closer to all-time peaks on Friday, extending gains for a second straight day and setting course for its seventh consecutive weekly rise as investors scrambled for safety amid renewed U.S. trade policy risks.

Markets reacted sharply to former President Donald Trump’s call for a review of reciprocal tariffs, reviving fears of a global trade war and boosting demand for the precious metal as a hedge against uncertainty.

The rally unfolded even as hotter-than-expected U.S. economic data threatened to dampen gold’s momentum. Fresh producer inflation figures released Thursday, following Wednesday’s surprisingly high consumer inflation report, reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts. Higher rates typically dull gold’s appeal by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Yet bullion defied this pressure, buoyed by a trifecta of factors: escalating trade tensions, steady central bank buying, and a slide in the U.S. dollar.

Analysts described the metal’s resilience as a “tug-of-war” between competing forces. “Gold is dancing to two tunes,” said one trader. “On one side, sticky inflation and a patient Fed are headwinds. On the other, the threat of protectionist trade measures and a softer dollar are acting like jet fuel.” The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major currencies, dipped to a one-month low, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers and injecting fresh momentum into the rally.

Trump’s tariff push—a hallmark of his previous term—stirred memories of the 2018-2019 U.S.-China trade clash, during which gold prices surged nearly 20%. While the Biden administration has not endorsed the proposal, the mere specter of renewed trade barriers sent ripples through markets. “Investors are hedging against the unknown,” said a commodities strategist. “Every tweet or speech about tariffs reignites fears of supply chain chaos and inflation.”

Central banks, particularly in emerging markets, have further propped up demand, adding over 1,000 tons to global reserves in the past year alone. This institutional buying, coupled with retail investor interest in gold ETFs, has created a floor for prices even as speculative traders occasionally cash in profits.

As of midday trading, spot gold hovered near $2,430 per ounce, just shy of April’s record high. With no immediate resolution to trade tensions or inflation worries, analysts predict volatility—and appetite for the metal—will persist. “Gold’s acting like a shock absorber,” said one fund manager. “Until the Fed signals a clear path or trade risks fade, it’s going to stay in the spotlight.”

For now, the market’s message is clear: in a world of political noise and economic crosscurrents, gold remains the asset of choice for those bracing for stormy weather.