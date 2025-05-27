Gold Prices Drop as Dollar Strengthens and Trade Tensions Ease

Gold fell more than 1% on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and easing trade tensions after President Donald Trump softened his stance toward the European Union.

Spot gold slid 1.4% to $3,297.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures dropped 2.1% to $3,296.50.

The retreat followed Trump’s decision to delay threatened EU tariffs, resetting a July 9 deadline for negotiations. This shift reduced demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, compounding losses from Monday’s decline.

“Gold is facing technical selling pressure along a descending trendline from April’s peak, exacerbated by reduced haven demand as stocks rise,” said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy. The dollar index (.DXY) reversed early losses to gain 0.3%, further dampening gold’s appeal for foreign buyers.

Investors now await speeches from Federal Reserve officials and Friday’s U.S. core PCE inflation data for clues on future rate cuts. Markets currently price in 47 basis points of cuts by year-end, likely starting in October. Lower rates typically support non-yielding bullion.

“The short-term outlook remains unchanged: gold is consolidating. Prices should stay buoyed by uncertainty, but we believe the peak is behind us,” noted StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell.

In other metals, silver dipped 0.9% to $33.06, platinum fell 0.7% to $1,077.77, and palladium lost 1% to $978.01.