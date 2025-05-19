Gold Prices Rally as Dollar Weakens and Trade Tensions Flare

Gold prices surged on Monday, May 19, 2025, as a softer U.S. dollar and renewed trade war fears under the Trump administration drove investors toward the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold jumped 0.8% to $3,228.47 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.4% to $3,232.10, rebounding from Friday’s 2% slump—the steepest weekly decline since November.

The dollar’s 0.5% drop bolstered gold’s appeal to international buyers, while Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit outlook over debt concerns amplified demand for stability. Analysts now project gold could hit $3,700 by year-end and $4,000 by mid-2026 if economic uncertainty persists.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed plans to reinstate aggressive tariffs on nations resisting trade negotiations, further rattling markets. Silver rose 0.6% to $32.46, with platinum and palladium each gaining 0.6% to $993.90 and $966.43, respectively.

With geopolitical risks and inflation pressures lingering, the precious metals rally shows no signs of slowing.