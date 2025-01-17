Gold Prices Rise for Third Consecutive Day Amid Shifting Economic Outlook and Policy Expectations

Gold prices have surged for a third straight day, fueled by shifting market expectations around U.S. monetary policy and recent economic data that suggests moderation in inflation.

The recent slowdown in core inflation in the U.S. has ignited optimism among investors, sparking speculation that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive stance on interest rates in 2025.

Markets are currently anticipating at least one rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the middle of the year. As investors reassess the likelihood of future policy shifts, U.S. Treasury yields could fall, which would put pressure on the U.S. dollar and provide support for non-yielding assets like gold. The precious metal, traditionally seen as a safe-haven investment, tends to benefit from periods of monetary easing and dollar weakness.

However, Federal Reserve officials have consistently emphasized that the battle against inflation is far from over. This cautious stance could temper market expectations for rapid policy changes. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding potential U.S. administration policies, particularly those affecting global trade, continues to fuel demand for gold as a hedge against instability.

While gold has benefited from its status as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, the recent easing of tensions in the region could reduce some of the metal’s appeal. As geopolitical concerns begin to abate, the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset may weaken, potentially limiting its recent gains. Nonetheless, the evolving economic landscape and uncertain policy outlook will continue to play a significant role in determining gold’s trajectory in the near term.