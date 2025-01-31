Gold Prices Soar as Supply Squeeze Intensifies Amid Tariff Fears

Gold markets are experiencing significant disruptions as traders rush to move large quantities of bullion to the U.S. ahead of potential tariffs under the Trump administration.

Since last November, an estimated 393 metric tonnes of gold have been shipped to New York’s Comex vaults, draining London’s reserves and causing weeks-long withdrawal delays. This surge has been driven in part by a widening price gap between Comex futures and London spot prices, further incentivizing the shift.

In response to the tightening supply, short-term gold lease rates in London have skyrocketed to 3.5%—the highest level since 2002—as dealers scramble to secure bullion for shipments. At the same time, gold prices have surged past $2,800 per ounce, setting new records as inflation fears, trade war uncertainties, and strong safe-haven demand push investors into the metal. Central banks accelerating diversification away from the U.S. dollar have also contributed to the market squeeze, further restricting available supply.

The rapid movement of gold is straining London’s role as a global trading hub while also reverberating across major gold-consuming markets such as India. As traders assess potential fallout from U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which could take effect this weekend, the physical gold market faces mounting pressure, adding yet another layer of volatility to an already turbulent environment.