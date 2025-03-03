Gold Prices Stumble as Fed’s Hawkish Stance, Dollar Strength Dull Safe-Haven Appeal

Gold closed last week at $2,858 per ounce, snapping an eight-week winning streak as robust U.S. economic data bolstered the dollar and reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate cuts.

The dip highlights mounting pressure on the precious metal as traders recalibrate bets amid sticky inflation signals and geopolitical uncertainty.

Friday’s release of the U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index—the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge—showed mixed results: a 0.3% monthly rise in January, up from December’s 0.1%, but an annualized slowdown to 2.6% from 2.9%. While the yearly decline offered a glimmer of hope, analysts say the figures fall short of signaling a dovish pivot by the central bank. “The Fed’s mantra remains ‘higher for longer,’” said Lydia West, senior strategist at Treasury Partners. “Until inflation trends decisively toward 2%, gold will struggle to regain momentum.”

The dollar index surged 0.94% last week to 107.55, its highest level since mid-March, further denting gold’s appeal. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced commodities costlier for foreign buyers, dampening demand. Meanwhile, hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks briefly rattled markets after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Talks collapsed without agreement, however, reigniting fears of prolonged conflict and nudging gold prices upward in late Friday trading as investors sought safety.

Market sentiment remains divided. A Kitco News survey of 14 analysts revealed bearish dominance: 64% predict further declines this week, while only 21% foresee gains. “Technical indicators suggest gold is oversold, but macroeconomic headwinds—especially dollar strength—could push prices toward $2,800,” cautioned Metals Daily CEO Ross Norman. Others warn against underestimating gold’s hedging power. Escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, coupled with renewed Russia-Ukraine hostilities, may reignite demand as a buffer against economic and geopolitical volatility.

All eyes now turn to Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report. A stronger-than-expected jobs figure could cement expectations for sustained high rates, pressuring gold further. Conversely, signs of a cooling labor market might revive bets on a 2024 rate cut, offering the metal a lifeline. “Gold’s fate hinges on this data,” said OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong. “Until then, traders are playing defense.”

For now, the precious metal remains caught between a hawkish Fed, a resilient dollar, and its timeless role as a crisis hedge—a balancing act that promises more turbulence ahead.