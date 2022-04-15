Gold Resource Corporation Announces Organization Changes to Further Derisk the Back Forty Project

PATRICK FRENETTE hired as Vice President, Technical Services to ensure delivery of the Back Forty Project optimized feasibility study

STEVE DONOHUE seconded from Foth Infrastructure & Environmental, LLC (“Foth”) as Vice President, Environmental and Regulatory Affairs (Michigan) to oversee the Back Forty Project permitting process

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “GRC”) announced today the addition of Patrick Frenette and Steve Donohue to the Company’s management team.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said “Advancing the Back Forty Project in Michigan is a key priority for the Company. Key measures of success for the year will be delivering an environmentally friendly design in the optimized feasibility study and reflecting that design in the permit applications. With the addition of Patrick and Steve to the management team, I feel strongly we have significantly increased the likelihood of success for the Project.”

Patrick Frenette is a mining engineer with over 18 years of experience in both underground and open pit mines. Mr. Frenette holds a master’s in rock mechanics and an MBA. Over his career, Patrick held positions as a rock mechanics engineer, senior planning engineer, senior project engineer and project superintendent. As a consultant, he contributed as a qualified person to many studies, both at the preliminary economic assessment and feasibility study stages. Most recently, Patrick was Director of Operational Support for Osisko Development and has been involved with to the Back Forty Project since March 2021.

Steve Donohue is a licensed Professional Hydrologist with over 30 years of experience permitting complex metallic mining projects. Mr. Donohue has led project teams on high-profile projects integrating feasibility studies, environmental permitting, mine closure, compliance, and environmental impact analyses. He has developed mine development, regulatory, and permitting strategies that incorporate the technical, legal, and public interest needs of the project. Mr. Donohue’s expertise in his profession has been recognized through his appointment to the Board of Trustees for the American Mining & Exploration Association and Wisconsin Examining Board of Professional Geologists, Hydrologists, and Soil Scientists. The seconded position means Steve remains a member of Foth and for an agreed period of time will be devoting the majority of his efforts to the Company’s Back Forty Project.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company’s focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company’s Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

