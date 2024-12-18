Gold Steady Ahead of Fed’s Final Meeting: Focus Shifts to 2025 Projections

Gold prices are maintaining a steady course with minimal volatility in early trading today, as market participants await the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of the year.

A 25-basis-point rate cut is fully priced in, with attention now squarely on the Fed’s updated dot plot and projections for 2025. These insights could significantly impact gold’s outlook, especially amid growing concerns over fiscal inflationary pressures.

Looking ahead to 2025, the broader narrative remains uncertain, with fiscal policies expected to remain expansionary and inflationary pressures likely to persist. In this environment, gold’s appeal as a hedge against long-term price instability is expected to strengthen. A shift in focus from monetary policy to fiscal risks could reignite demand for the precious metal, particularly if markets begin to factor in the potential consequences of higher government spending and trade tariffs in a moderately inflationary environment.

On the technical front, gold continues to consolidate within a well-defined range. The $2,700-$2,720 resistance zone remains a significant barrier for any bullish momentum, while $2,600 serves as solid support, where buying interest typically reemerges. The $2,620-$2,660 range, tested repeatedly during a 10-day consolidation period earlier this month, now acts as a key anchor for current price action.

Gold’s trajectory will largely depend on the Fed’s stance on its 2025 outlook. If the central bank signals a gradual, cautious approach to rate cuts, gold may remain range-bound in the short term. However, the increasing concerns around fiscal inflation could drive sentiment toward the metal, potentially pushing prices back toward the upper end of the range. For now, gold’s resilience reinforces its enduring role as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty.