Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Tuesday as the European Union struck a stimulus deal.

The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 26.5 U.S. dollars, or 1.46 percent, to close at 1,843.9 dollars per ounce.

After a four-day meeting, European Union leaders agreed to a 1.8-trillion-euro fiscal rescue plan to support European economies badly hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak, fueling inflationary concerns, and therefore supportive of gold.

The precious metal found additional support as U.S. lawmakers returned to work this week after a two-week break. The White House has advocated for payroll tax cuts and Democrats in Congress have aimed for direct payments to U.S. citizens. Both measures would increase inflation.

The U.S. Dollar Index fell on Tuesday, also supporting gold.

Gold’s growth was capped as a report released by the Chicago Federal Reserve on Tuesday put its National Activity Index at a 4.11 reading in June, compared to a reading of 3.5 in May. Market analysts noted the reading was a record high and better than expected.

Silver for September delivery rose 136.5 cents, or 6.76 percent, to close at 21.557 dollars per ounce. Platinum for October delivery rose 61 dollars, or 7.11 percent, to close at 918.9 dollars per ounce. Enditem

