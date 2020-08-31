Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened.

The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 3.7 U.S. dollars, or 0.19 percent, to close at 1,978.6 dollars per ounce.

Gold also found some support on expectations for a low-rate regime in the United States and in much of the developed world.

No major economic reports were due to be released on Monday, and investors were mostly focused on the week ahead and some market uncertainty with regards to the U.S. election in November.

Silver for December delivery rose 80.4 cents, or 2.89 percent, to close at 28.594 dollars per ounce.

Platinum for October delivery fell 2.1 dollars, or 0.22 percent, to close at 937.9 dollars per ounce.