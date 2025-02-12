Goldbod Committee Thanks Stakeholders as Ghana Prepares New Gold Board

In a spirited meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, February 12, the Goldbod Technical Committee, spearheaded by Acting Managing Director Sammy Gyamfi of the PMMC, expressed heartfelt thanks to a broad cross-section of industry stakeholders for their input on the legal framework for Ghana’s forthcoming Gold Board.

The gathering, which drew leaders from the National Association of Small Scale Miners, the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, the Chamber of Mines, the Chamber of Bullion Traders, the Jewellers and Gold Dealers Association, and various civil society organizations in the extractive sector, was designed to ensure that the new institution will be both fit-for-purpose and inclusive.

Throughout the discussions, committee members stressed their commitment to continuous dialogue with all participants as they shape the legal underpinnings of the Goldbod. One participant, Dr. Steve Manteaw, a civil society activist, shared his initial thoughts on the draft Goldbod bill on social media. He pointed out potential regulatory overlaps with the Minerals Commission’s mandate, noting that local content in mining involves both forward and backward linkages—functions currently overseen by the Commission under Act 703 of 2006. Dr. Manteaw praised Gyamfi and his team for their transparency and willingness to engage with dissenting views, urging further feedback to help refine the framework so that Ghana’s gold resources can truly benefit its citizens.

The initiative, as outlined by Gyamfi in an earlier interview, is part of a broader government effort to regulate the small-scale mining sector and rejuvenate Ghana’s gold industry. With the Precious Minerals Marketing Company well-known for its advanced technology and expertise in assessing precious metals, the establishment of the Gold Board is seen as a vital step towards injecting transparency and professionalism into a sector long marred by challenges. Under the stewardship of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration and guided by the Finance Ministry, the new board aims to formalize an industry that could significantly boost foreign exchange inflows and stabilize the local currency.

Economic forecasts add weight to the project’s promise. Databank Research projects gold prices could surge to between $2,500 and $3,100 per ounce by the end of 2025, driven by geopolitical tensions and potential shifts in U.S. interest rates. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson recently emphasized that establishing the Ghana Gold Board is critical for anchoring the Ghana Cedi and supporting the economy, even as short-term challenges persist.

For many in the industry, the consultation marks a welcome departure from the opaque decision-making processes that have often characterized the sector. The committee’s open approach is being hailed as a positive sign that future regulatory reforms will reflect a broader consensus among stakeholders—a necessary ingredient for sustainable economic transformation in Ghana’s burgeoning mineral sector.