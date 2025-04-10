GoldBod to Commence Operations in May, Targets Value Addition in Gold Sector

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, has announced that the company will begin operations in the first week of May.

As the sole entity mandated to buy, sell, weigh, grade, assay, and export gold and other precious minerals, GoldBod’s operationalization marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s drive to enhance value addition within the mineral sector.

Mr. Gyamfi made the announcement during a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive of Gold Coast Refinery, Africa’s second-largest gold refinery, located in Accra. The engagement, he noted, is part of GoldBod’s broader strategy to collaborate with key industry stakeholders and optimize national gains from the country’s gold resources.

“The operationalization of GoldBod will set into motion government’s vision to add value to our mineral resources,” Gyamfi said.

Reflecting on the current state of the gold refining landscape, he criticized the previous administration for allowing the Gold Coast Refinery, commissioned in November 2016 under President John Dramani Mahama, to fall into inactivity.

“This is the sad story of the biggest gold refinery in West Africa, located here in Accra—Gold Coast Refinery. But we at GoldBod, as part of our value addition strategy, are determined to get this refinery working, with a clear pathway to LBMA accreditation, to generate the needed benefits for the nation,” he stated.

As part of its immediate priorities, GoldBod aims to transition Ghana from the export of semi-processed gold in the form of dore bars to the export of fully refined bullion. This transition, Mr. Gyamfi said, will be achieved in partnership with the Gold Coast Refinery and other local facilities to ensure increased returns from the country’s gold sector.

He also highlighted Ghana’s newly secured 15 percent free carried interest in the refinery, a development he credited to former President Mahama’s leadership.

“The exciting news is that Ghana, through GoldBod, now maintains a free carried interest of 15 percent in this beautiful refinery, thanks to the leadership of H.E. John Dramani Mahama—the visionary,” Gyamfi added.

GoldBod’s upcoming launch is expected to be a key component of Ghana’s mineral development agenda, with the goal of strengthening domestic gold refining capacity, retaining greater value within the economy, and creating jobs in the downstream mining industry.