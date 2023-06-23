Golden Episcopal anniversary of first Ho Catholic Bishop celebrated with Bust unveiling

A bust has been unveiled to honour and celebrate Most Reverend Francis Anani Kofi Lodonu, the Bishop Emeritus of Ho Catholic Diocese on his 50th anniversary as a Bishop.

Bishop Emeritus Lodonu was the first Bishop of the Diocese who shepherded the faithful in the whole of the Volta region, including the now Oti region.

The unveiling was performed during a home coming and golden Episcopal Ordination thanksgiving Mass at Gbi-Atabu, the hometown of the Bishop Emeritus.

In his ‘fragile, soft-spoken but audible’ voice, Most Rev Lodonu said “Praise be to God”.

He said he was grateful to God and all who were present, including the priests and nuns, adding that being ordained a Bishop just nine years into the priesthood was not because he had special qualities but was chosen to shepherd God’s faithful.

Bishop Emeritus Lodonu admonished the youth to take good care of the Church since it rested on their shoulders.

He cautioned against indiscriminate sales of lands within the traditional area since the act denied future generations an expensive asset.

Bishop Emeritus Lodonu urged parents to cater for their wards while calling on children to give their parents best care.

Monsignor Joseph Nsiah, Vicar General of Jasikan Diocese, in a homily, said the Bishop Emeritus had exhibited the characteristics of the Biblical shepherd in carrying out his Episcopal duties.

He said the Bishop’s evangelisation efforts had brought a lot of them into the priesthood and they would forever be grateful to him.

Monsignor Nsiah urged the youth to exhibit positive behaviours which could make them Saints at youthful ages.

Most Rev Lodonu was born at Gbi-Atabu on November 19, 1937 and the 12th and the last child of his parents.

He was elected as Bishop on May 14, 1973 as the Titular Bishop of Mascula and subsequently ordained a Bishop on June 29, 1973 in St. Peters Basilica, Rome by Pope Paul VI.

Most Rev Lodonu was among ten bishops ordained in commemoration of the 10th Pontificate of Pope Paul VI.

In 1978, Bishop Lodonu was appointed a member of a committee set up by the government to help bring peace between the Pekis and Awudomes in the Volta Region.

Since 1980, he has been involved in striving to settle the dispute between the Alavanyos and the Nkonyas and in June 2004, he was appointed officially to bring peace between the Nkonyas and the Alavanyos as Vice Chairman of the Mediation Committee.

Most Reverend Francis Anani Kofi Lodonu is 86 years old.

The Day also coincides with the Parish Patron Feasts Day; St Aloysuis Gonzaga and was attended by religious and traditional leaders, families and friends, faithful and well-wishers from far and near.

The Bishop Lodonu Educational Fund was launched and presentations were made to the Episcopal Ordination Golden Jubilarian.