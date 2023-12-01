Golden Exotics ltd. Commissions 6 Unit Classroom block in Osudoku

Golden Exotics Limited (GEL), a subsidiary of Compagnie Fruitiere under the Group Compagnie Fruitiere, has officially inaugurated significant community development projects in the Osudoku area of Ghana. Among these projects are a newly constructed 6-unit classroom block at Lubuse Roman Catholic Basic School and 120 residential apartments for teachers and nurses in Duffor and Adakope.

Compagnie Fruitiere, headquartered in Marseille, France, is a leading producer of fruits and vegetables in the ACP countries, operating its farms in Ghana, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, and Senegal. With its sea transport service, Africa Express Lines, it facilitates the transportation of fruits and vegetables from the ACP region to Europe, benefiting horticultural exporters beyond its own company in Ghana.

Marking the 20th anniversary of Golden Exotics Ltd in Ghana, Managing Director Mr. Benedict John Rich reflected on the company’s journey. He emphasized the initial vision to not only excel in banana cultivation and export but also to positively impact the lives of individuals and communities. Mr. Rich proudly announced that the 20th anniversary aligns with the 10th anniversary of GEL’s certification as a Fairtrade Company, reflecting adherence to high standards in production methods, labor, social, and environmental policies.

Projects commissioned as part of the anniversary celebration were made possible through Fairtrade Premium Receipts from European customers, amounting to approximately One Million Euros annually. Mr. Rich highlighted GEL’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, emphasizing a focus on Education, Health Care, Water, and Sanitation.

In his inauguration speech, Mr. Rich inaugurated a 6-unit classroom block at Lubuse Roman Catholic Basic School and 120 residential apartments for teachers and nurses in Duffor and Adakope. He expressed the company’s dedication to empowering communities and underlined the importance of CSR in contributing to societal well-being.

District Director of Education, Madam Harriet Lomotey, acknowledged the timely impact of the projects, providing comfort to teachers and contributing to the Ghana Education Service. Dr. Ebenezer Asiamah, the District Director of Health, praised the initiative, noting its alignment with the goals of the Ghana Health Service for universal health coverage.

Manklalo Nene Otibo, representative of the Osudoku Paramount Chief, expressed gratitude for Golden Exotics’ commitment to the development of the Osudoku area. The commissioned projects on November 21, 2023, include the Lubuse 6-unit Classroom Block costing 1,892,617.53, and Teachers and Nurses bungalows in Duffor and Adakope, each amounting to 1,643,007.17.

The ceremony saw the presence of various dignitaries, including the District Chief Executive, Hon. Fred Offei, GEL Corporate Affairs Manager Mr. Mark Achel, Human Resource Manager, Mrs Audrey Achaw, Chiefs and Queen Mothers, GEL/FairTrade officers, teachers, students, parents, nurses, and community members.