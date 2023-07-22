Golden Exotics Ltd. renovates Kasunya Health Centre

The Kasunya community in the Shai Osudoku district of the Greater Accra region of Ghana, the Landlords of Golden Exotics Ltd, and a subsidiary of Group Compagnie Fruitiere headquartered in France Marseille, on 18th July 2023 received with excitement, an ultra-modern refurbished state of the art health facility worth GHC 550.000.

This formed part of Golden Exotics’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to promote and ensure good health and well-being across all divides without discrimination in the area. By this, Golden Exotics would be leading change and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.

In a welcome remark on behalf of the chief of Kasunya, Nene Narh Yobo Otutoto Akakposu V, he noted that it is interesting to note the numerous developments Golden Exotics is bringing to the area and he believes the health facility will go a long way to save lives in the area because it would be useful to neighboring communities too.

He used the opportunity to call on Golden Exotics and other stakeholders to consider constructing the poor road network in the area to give access to quality health care in the facility.

At the Commissioning ceremony of the Kasunya Health facility, Mr. Mark Achel, Corporate Affairs Manager, said, Golden Exotics, the largest fruit producer in Ghana, believes investing in the health of the people in the area is a wise thing to do as a company, because the health of their stakeholders is paramount to the operations of the company in the area, therefore as a company, they’ll continue to support the Kasunya community in various ways for sustainable development.

Also, on the part of the Managing Director of Golden Exotics, Mr. Benedict John Rich, reiterated that this refurbishment is timely as the company marks its 20 years of establishment on the Kasunya Land.

The company since its establishment has employed about 4,000 workers, giving sustainable livelihood to many environs in the Shai Osudoku traditional area and its surrounding districts.

Golden Exotics has provided a good source of drinking water, built and renovated some classroom blocks and accommodations, donated to the Kasunya Scholarship fund as well as the newly refurbished health Centre and hopes to do more to impact the lives of the public of the company. He called on the chief and the people of the community to continue to collaborate with Golden Exotics to sustain these developments.

The District Health Director Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Asiamah also expressed gratitude to Golden Exotics for the kind gesture and also lauded the Medical Superintendent of the Golden Exotics clinic, Dr. Andre Kofi Davids who was instrumental in advising and directing his company to invest in this project.

Dr. Farida Abdulai, Acting Deputy Director, Public Health of Greater Accra Region has said, the Health facility would be beneficial to all and most especially boost the morale of the hard-working and dedicated health officers already working and administering health service under trees and home services in the community.

Some nursing mothers at the facility also expressed gratitude to Golden Exotics for the timely intervention to curb the challenge of being beaten by rain while accessing health care under trees.

As the largest fruit producer in Ghana with not less than 90,000 tons of bananas (70,000 tons of conventional and +20,000 tons of bio), Golden Exotics is poised to promote exemplary working conditions throughout its entire value chain to ensure sustainable healthcare amongst its workers and their families.

Also present at the commissioning of the health facility, were Ivan Van Dessel (Quality Control Manager), Lesley Desanfans (Production Manager), Geraud Tirresse (Operations Manager), Mr. Francis Amanortey (Community Relations Officer-Kasunya), Mr. Johnson Megbeawotor (Commuinity Relations Officer-Togome) and Mr. John Mensah Bossu, (Assembly member of the Kasunya area.

Source: Lambert Donkor