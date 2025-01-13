Golden Palms Retain Baseball5 African Youth Championship Title with Dominant Performances

The Golden Palms of Ghana have once again proven their dominance in the world of youth baseball, successfully defending their title at the WBSC Africa Youth Baseball5 African Championships.

The event, hosted by South Africa Baseball, took place from January 8 to 12, 2025, at the Western Cape Sports School in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Golden Palms started their campaign with dominant victories over hosts South Africa, winning 9:4 and 7:3, securing their place in the finals. They then triumphed over Kenya with scores of 5:5 and 8:5, ensuring they retained the prestigious championship title.

This victory comes after their historic maiden win on home soil, and it was evident that they faced immense pressure to defend their crown. Under the leadership of Head Coach Daniel Yaw Atiemo and Assistant Coach Daniel Obeng Asiamah, the team showed immense resilience and unity throughout the tournament.

Despite challenges such as finishing second to Tunisia in the regional qualifiers and arriving in Cape Town late due to financial constraints, the Golden Palms remained focused. The team’s commitment and determination were evident in their rigorous three-week training camp, which allowed them to address weaknesses and refine their strategies ahead of the tournament.

The Federation expressed gratitude to the Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana Olympic Committee for their unwavering support, as well as to President Ernest Danso and the entire executive for their dedication and sacrifices.

As the Golden Palms now set their sights on the global stage in Mexico, their latest achievement brings pride to Ghana. Congratulations once again to the team as they prepare to make history on the world stage!