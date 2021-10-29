Golden Star Resources and GIZ train 850 artisans

Golden Star Resources and the German Development Agency (GIZ) have trained 850 artisans and suppliers in the Wassa-East and Prestea-Huni-Valley Districts under the Employment and Skills for Development (E4D) in Africa programme.

The project, which is designed to ensure that the youth in the communities take advantage of opportunities around the mine, has trained a total of 241 artisans formally certified by the National Vocational Training Institute(NVTI) in various technical trade areas such as cookery, electrical, carpentry, plumbing, welding, fabrication and mechanic.

Additional 180 community members received training in group formation dynamics, which qualified nine trade associations to formally register their businesses with the Department of Cooperatives to enable them to bid for tenders.

The project was jointly implemented and sponsored by the German Development Cooperation, the European Union, NORAD and the Golden Star Resources.

Speaking at the graduation and certification of over 200 artisans, who went through skills training for two years in the Wassa-East District, the Acting Managing Director of Golden Star Resources, Mr Kwabena Owusu-Akyaw, said the training formed part of GRSL commitment to improving the quality of socio-economic life of people in its host communities.

It is also to build the beneficiaries capacity, fulfil the company’s value enhancement and retention strategy in partnership with GIZ to implement retaining and enhancing shared values through skills and Enterprise Development project under the concept of Employment for development to create decent jobs and increase incomes in host communities.

Mr Owusu-Akyaw said the artisans received comprehensive skills training, Enterprise development services and other supports as a catalyst to propel them as achievements of outcomes and results in entrepreneurship.

He said GSRL has instituted Golden Star Employable skill, Community Youth Apprenticeship programmes and sustainable Agriculture under the Sustainable Alternative Livelihood Projects to provide long term capacity building and sustainable social and economic benefits for the communities.

Under the benefits, he said 200 youth would be empowered in Employable skills such as masonry, carpentry, cookery, mobile phone repairs and beads making and designing for some youths across the three operational areas at Wassa.

Recruitment of over 50 youths under the Community Youth Apprenticeship Programme to be trained and equipped with requisite skill, knowledge and experience in various disciplines at both underground and surface mine to become competitive on the job market.

Mr Owusu-Akyaw also disclosed the institution of a nationwide graduate training programme to provide post-training opportunities for some graduates after their national service with GSR.

He said GSR had also adopted a model school, a partnership programme between GSWL and GES, expected to improve quality education with a production of candidates relevant and productive for their operations.

The Team Leader for E4D Programme, GIZ Ghana, Mr John Duti said MSME was the backbone of the economy as most developed countries have done despite challenges and stressed the need to be part of the supply value chain.

He hinted a long term sustainable economic development in the community to create decent jobs.

Mr Duti said GIZ would deepen the partnership with GSR to build the capacity of people to acquire certification to become Employable in the mining company.

He said the Ghana-German cooperation would be strengthened in the areas of climate, energy and the private sector with over 30 projects dotted around the country and 2,186 decent jobs for people.

So far, 18,000 persons have been trained and waiting to find jobs.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa-East, Mr Emmanuel Boakye, whose speech was read by Mr Patrick Acheampong, thanked the GSR for the partnership with the Assembly to spearhead the development of the area.

He appealed to GSR to supply the women with tools and start-up kits to start their businesses.

Mr Boakye said the Assembly would help market the wares of trainees on the Assembly’s website.