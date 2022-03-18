Golden Star Wassa Supports Appiatse Fund With US$200,000

A team of Executives from Golden Star has donated US$200,000 to support the rebuilding of the Appiatse community in the western region.

The team led by Chairman and Executive President, Mr Chen Zhiyong, commended the committee on how the situation was being handled and expressed the hope that lessons learnt from the tragedy would guide the industry to safer practices in the spirit of continuous improvement.

Speaking at the event, Mr Zhiyong, noted that “the donation is also in line with our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) focus as a company, and though not under pleasant circumstances it shows our continued support to the mining industry as well as the people of Ghana”.

According to him, “the Chifeng group are now the owners of Golden Star, and with the completion of that transaction, the group taps into the goodwill of Golden Star as a player in the mining industry in Ghana, while providing investment, both technical and monetary to grow Golden Star for the benefit of all shareholders and stakeholders”.

Receiving the cheque, the Chairperson for the Committee, Rev. Joyce Aryee, expressed appreciation for the gesture and the continued support that Golden Star provided to the Ghanaian mining industry.

Other members of the Golden Star team were, Mr Shaddrack Adjetey Sowah, Vice President and Managing Director; Mrs Boatemaa Hammond, Corporate Affairs Superintendent; Mr Michael Ephraim, Group Senior Manager Corporate HR; Mr Gerard Boakye, Group Senior Manager Corporate Affairs and Miss Azure Lui, Interpreter and Management Support.