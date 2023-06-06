Golden Tree Foundation observes Menstrual Hygiene Day in Akyim

Golden Tree Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that focuses on supporting the needy has joined the world to celebrate the 2023 Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The theme for this year was, “Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030” with the hash tag, “We are committed” aim at building a world where no one is held back because they menstruate.

Mrs Gloria Addisu Hayford, Founder of Golden Tree Foundation, led a team to interact with girls in Akyim Methodist Junior High School in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality on the importance of menstrual hygiene.

The Founder encouraged the girls to stay focused on their studies and desist from engaging in unwarranted sexual acts that could jeopardize their future.

Mrs Hayford assured the public that the Foundation would continue to support education on menstrual hygiene to ensure it did not prevent girls within the municipality from attending school.

Receiving the items, the Gender Officer at the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly; Madam Rhoda Gyampoh commended the donor for the support and appealed to individuals, associations and cooperate organizations to emulate the gesture.

The School’s Girl Child Co-ordinator, Madam Rose Adu-Gyamfi, admonished the girls to embrace their menstrual status as it formed part of every woman of adolescent age and touched on some misconceptions associated with Menstrual Hygiene Management.

The foundation donated 150 sanitary pads to 50 girls to aid in their Menstrual Hygiene Management.