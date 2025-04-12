Goldendove Godslove Releases Uplifting Album “GOD MY PRAISE”

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Comfort Abban, widely known as Goldendove Godslove, has unveiled her spiritually charged album “GOD MY PRAISE” an eight-track project celebrating divine blessings and her journey in ministry.

The album, rooted in her Ghanaian heritage and global gospel influences, has quickly resonated with audiences for its heartfelt lyrics and vibrant melodies.

Album Highlights

The project opens with the stirring track “Maye Maye”, setting a tone of gratitude and worship. Other standout songs include “Wiase Yi Mu”, “Mala Lala Ko”, and the introspective “Deep Down the Waters of My Heart”. Blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary gospel arrangements, the album reflects Goldendove’s mission to inspire hope and faith through music.

Goldendove’s musical journey began at age 10 in Ghana’s Central Region, where she recognized her talent as a “divine gift.” Over the years, she honed her craft, evolving into a celebrated voice in gospel circles. Her work emphasizes authenticity, aiming to connect listeners with spiritual resilience and joy.

Beyond music, Goldendove is recognized for her philanthropic efforts, supporting vulnerable communities in Ghana and abroad. Her advocacy for education and welfare aligns with her belief in using her platform to “uplift souls materially and spiritually.”

Goldendove’s release arrives as Ghanaian gospel artists gain increasing global recognition, blending cultural sounds with universal spiritual themes. Her transatlantic influence—bridging Ghanaian roots and a US base—exemplifies the diaspora’s role in reshaping gospel music’s reach. As listeners seek solace in turbulent times, albums like “GOD MY PRAISE” underscore gospel music’s enduring power to unite and heal across borders.