Goldfields’ application for stay of execution over order to pay ex-employee 72 month dismissed s basic salary

A High Court in Accra Monday dismissed an application filed by Goldfields Ghana seeking to stay execution, pending an appeal, of its judgement delivered on February 6, this year.

The High Court on February 6, 2023, ordered Goldfields Ghana to pay Raphael Setorwofia, an ex-employer, 72 months basic salary following his retirement on occupational health grounds in June 2018.

The Court presided over by Justice William Boampong held that the order was in accordance with the Staff Collective Agreement, which was regulated by the plaintiff’s employer.

The Court said its judgement on February 6, 2023, “was based on admissions made by the defendant in a response to a request to admit facts as well as its statement of defence”.

The Court, therefore, awarded cost ofGH₵2,000 against Goldfields Ghana.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata represented the plaintiff.

Mr Danso Amoah appeared with Mr Bentsi-Enchill, who held the brief of Mr Kimathi Kuenyehia, for the defendant.