GoldKay returns with David Jay-assisted remix ‘My Girl’

GoldKay, the award-winning British-Ghanaian star returns alongside Danish/Gambian star, David Jay, with the sensual sexy Summer time remix ‘My Girl’. Listen HERE: https://afrisounds.lnk.to/MyGirlRemix

GoldKay is a Ghanaian-born, UK Afro-swing/Afro-rap/Dancehall artist with over seven years in the industry. GoldKay has performed to audiences across the UK, Europe, USA, South America, and his native homeland Ghana. GoldKay has shared stages with Burna Boy, Sarkodie, and Mr Eazi. The remix features Danish star, David Jay. David Jay is a multimillion-streaming music artist who has played shows all over the world and has hosted massive events. David Jay has shared stages with the likes of Burna Boy, Outlandish, Twista, Slim Kofi, Samini, D-Black, Shockman, Its Natascha & Kybbato name a few.

The remix was produced by UK-based Ceeks alongside original producer, Ugly OnIt (produced J.Derobie’s‘ Poverty’ and ‘Poverty’ remix featuring Popcaan). ‘My Girl’ (main single) was well received, gaining support on the radio in the UK and Ghana from Croydon FM, Reprezent Radio, Tribe FM, YFM (Ghana), Pink FM (Ghana), and editorial digital streaming platform support from Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack. The remix looks to penetrate the European market with this fusion of Afro-swing/Afro-Dancehall sound.

‘My Girl’ is a song about a girl that ticks all the boxes for GoldKay. Amazing from head to toe, GoldKay depicts how this girl loves to tease him in ways he hasn’t experienced. The new remix follows on from the previous release ‘Odo’ featuring Bisa Kdei which has received support from digital streaming platforms, radio, and online. GoldKay is currently featured as a special guest artist in the Afrobeats Orchestra (live shows) at London’s Jazz Cafe, XOYO, Lafayette, and has been hitting stages during the Summer festival period. GoldKay will release his first EP in early 2023.