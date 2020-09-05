Goldkey Properties Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian real estate development company, has handed over a four-storey office complex to the Cantonments Divisional Police Headquarters in Accra to enhance service delivery.

The complex comprises an armoury, a conference hall and male and female cells among other facilities.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, at the handing over ceremony, said government was committed to partnering appropriate stakeholders in solving the accommodation and logistical constraints of the security services.

“Since coming into office, government has supplied over 700 vehicles to the Police Service with

many more on the way,” he said.

In 2008, the Government signed an agreement between the Ghana Police Service, Goldkey

Properties and Alema Properties for the construction of residential accommodation at the Cantonments Barracks for police personnel with a Divisional Command being part of the project.

Vice President Bawumia expressed the belief that the complex would aid the Police Service in the execution of its duties.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, commended the Government for its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of personnel of the Service.

He expressed appreciation to past IGPs for their contribution towards the building project and assured the Government of its constant maintenance while exhibiting professionalism in service delivery to better serve the community.

Mr Oppong-Buanuh said as the lead security organisation the need for improved infrastructural facilities was crucial as they would positively impact the work output of officers.

Ms Fuseina Abu, the Managing Director of Goldkey Properties Limited, expressed gratitude to the

Government, the Ghana Police Service and stakeholders for the cooperation from the inception to

the completion of the project.

“This project is a testament to what the police and private sector can achieve working together, and Goldkey looks forward to collaborating further with the Ghana Police Service,” she said.