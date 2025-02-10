Goldman Sachs Trims Stake in Tullow Oil as Holdings Shift in February 2025

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. reported a minor adjustment to its holdings in UK-based Tullow Oil PLC, crossing a regulatory threshold on February 5, 2025, and notifying the issuer two days later.

According to a filing submitted from Bengaluru, the investment bank’s total voting rights in the energy company dipped slightly to 3.053146%, down from 3.085709% previously disclosed.

The shift stemmed from changes in financial instruments linked to securities lending arrangements, which allow temporary transfers of shares. Goldman Sachs International, the group’s London-based subsidiary, held indirect voting rights representing 0.655834% of Tullow Oil’s shares, while financial instruments—primarily open-ended securities lending agreements—accounted for 2.397312% of voting power. Combined, these positions totaled 44,552,039 voting rights.

The filing outlined a complex ownership chain, with subsidiaries including Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. and Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited each mirroring the parent company’s 3.048235% stake. Notably, no proxy voting details or additional financial instruments with “similar economic effect” were reported.

A footnote cautioned that rounding discrepancies might affect the precision of the percentages, urging stakeholders to contact Goldman Sachs’ dedicated email for clarification. The adjustment reflects routine portfolio management by the Wall Street giant, which has maintained a steady presence in Tullow Oil, a firm engaged in African and South American oil exploration.

The notification, finalized on February 7, 2025, underscores the intricate financial engineering often deployed by institutional investors to manage exposure without directly altering share ownership.