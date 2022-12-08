Goldridge Ghana donates office equipment to UENR’s School of Geosciences

Goldridge Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian owned integrated gold company based in Accra has donated equipment to the office of the Dean, School of Geosciences, Dormaa Campus of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and commitment to supporting the training of the students.

The items comprised a set of furniture, refrigerator, flat screen television, swivel executive office chair and desk, bookshelf and kettle to support in refurnishing the Dean’s office.

In a speech read on his behalf at a brief presentation ceremony on Tuesday at the University’s Campus in Sunyani, Dr Sledge Duodu, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldridge Ghana said the company was committed to supporting the grooming of students in the fields of Mineral Exploration and Mining under the Goldridge Small Scale Mining Programme collaboration with the Government of Ghana.

He said as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the UENR through the School of Geosciences, the company pledged its continuous support for the School and by extension the University, assuring that the company’s doors were always open for further collaborations.

Professor John Kuwornu, the Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of UENR received the items on behalf of the University and commended the gold firm for the donation rendered to the institution.

He, however, appealed to other corporate bodies for more of such support to complement the efforts of the government to be able to expand the University’s infrastructure to enhance enrollment to train more students to be useful to the country’s socio-economic development.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Prof. Emmanuel Arhin, the Dean, School of Geosciences said the support would encourage the training of students at the University to support the national and global development.