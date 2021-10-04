Goldstar Air aims at increasing number of tourists in Ghana

Goldstar Air, a Ghanaian airline said it will increase the number of tourists in Ghana.

The airline company made the announcement after it made a donation of 400 branded event T-shirts and 1000 pieces of Face shields amounting GHC 30,000, to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to support UNWTO World Tourism Day celebrations held last month September, 2021, in Hohoe, Volta Region

“An important goal of our company activities is to increase the number of tourists to Ghana,” Mr John Ashong-Mettle, Manager of the airline’s cargo service department, said.

He added that the airline would be promoting Ghana on all inbound and outbound flights on screens and on billboards at all intended destinations and also cabin crew would be selling Made-In-Ghana goods on board as well as promoting Ghana culture to the rest of the world.

Also, Goldstar Air Care foundation would also be adapting and supporting some tourism sites for a facelift to international standards. It will work with the tourism related organizations to improve the arrivals of tourists to Ghana and also create employment for the youth in the country.

According to Mr Ashong-Mettle, the marketing approach of the airline would be established on the features of the low-cost airlines package and tours operations technique, which have been effective so far in Ghana, North America, and Europe.”

He announced that Goldstar Air would provide nonstop flights to Baltimore for 10 hours, London for 6½ hours, Dubai for 7½ hours, Guangzhou for 14 hours, and nonstop flights to select West African countries.

Mr Edmund Lamptey, an official of the airline said there were isolated upheavals in some neighboring West African countries from time to time and Ghana maintained a stable political and economic climate.

He said, Ghana, therefore offered potential investors and tourists a low-risk, high-value proposition.

“Goldstar Air will contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian economy by making international travel inexpensive and accessible. Improve the lives of Ghanaians by making foreign travel affordable and accessible, as well as providing employment opportunities and aviation-related training to Ghanaians, particularly the youth,” Mr Lamptey said.

Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture accepted the gifts and congratulated the Goldstar Air crew for their generous contribution to the tourism sector’s development.

The presentation was seen by Mr John Yao Agbeko the Ministry’s Chief Director and other management staff members.