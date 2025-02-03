Goldstar Air Bent On Reducing Hajj Fare In Ghana

Famous international airline Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), is bent on reducing Hajj and Umrah fares for Ghanaian pilgrims. Due to the yearly increase in prices, many Muslims in Ghana find it extremely difficult to afford the pilgrimage.

Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, fundamental acts of worship required of all Muslims. It is an obligatory religious duty for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey at least once in their lifetime.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, aims to address the high cost of Hajj fares by implementing strategies to reduce travel costs while enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience. The airline is focused on ensuring a high-quality travel experience with an emphasis on safety, comfort, and reliability, making the pilgrimage more accessible and appealing.

Direct flights from five airports in Ghana namely, Accra, Ho, Kumasi, Wa, and Tamale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will eliminate the need for accommodation and feeding at Hajj villages, significantly minimizing travel time. This approach not only reduces costs but also enhances convenience, providing pilgrims with more accessible travel options.

Goldstar Air operating direct flights from smaller airports alongside major cities and collaborating with government agencies, the airline will introduce innovative strategies to lower the overall cost of Hajj packages. For the first time in history, the three smaller airports (Ho, Kumasi. Wa) in Ghana will experience direct flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a remarkable milestone in air travel for the country.

The Ghanaian and United States registered company is expecting a Safety Certificate (Air Operator’s Certificate) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Once the new Certification Team is assembled to guide the airline through the remaining phases, Goldstar Air will commence full operations.

Designation letter to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) after the issuance of the Safety Certificate, will allow Goldstar Air to operate flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Maintaining the efficiency and smoothness of Hajj air traffic and related services, the Presidency of Civil Aviation (PCA) has authorized a specific number of Hajj flights per hour, evenly distributed across a 24-hour period. Goldstar Air will submit its flight schedules for approval, which will determine slot allocations for each flight during both inbound and outbound phases.

Goldstar Air’s representative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is anxious to initiate the process of securing landing rights once the airline receives its Safety Certificate. This will enable Goldstar Air to commence operations and effectively reduce Hajj fares in Ghana. There are timelines for processing documents to secure landing rights for Hajj flights, therefore the specific deadlines must be met by Goldstar Air. Additionally, negotiations with the representative in Saudi Arabia to appoint them as the local General Sales Agent (GSA) for the airline will also be finalized.

Safety Certificate confirms that the air carrier is capable of operating at the highest level of safety and that its safety-critical process complies with the regulations and safety standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a United Nations agency that facilitates cooperation among 193 member countries, enabling them to share their airspace to their mutual benefit.

Since its establishment in 1944, ICAO has provided support and coordination that has helped countries to diplomatically and technically realize a uniquely rapid and dependable global air mobility network. This network connects families, cultures, and businesses worldwide, and promoting sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity wherever aircraft fly.

The new era of digitization and incredible advancements in flight and propulsion innovations has made air transport more reliant than ever on ICAO’s expert support and technical and diplomatic guidance to help chart a new and exciting future for international flight. International Civil Aviation Organization is also evolving to meet these demands by expanding its partnerships among UN agencies and technical stakeholders to deliver a strategic global vision and effective, sustainable solutions.

According to Eric Bannerman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Hajj agents in Ghana recorded low bookings in recent years across the country. The primary reason cited is the high cost, which has made the pilgrimage to Mecca increasingly unaffordable for many Muslims. This has affected the will and zeal of the average Ghanaian Muslims to pick up interest in the Hajj. This year, Hajj agents and pilgrims are hoping for reduced prices to enable more people to fulfill their religious obligations. Goldstar Air’s operations in Ghana to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aim to lower the cost for pilgrims, initially through seasonal flights and eventually, through scheduled flights.

In 2023/2024, the Ghana Hajj Board set the fee for Ghanaian pilgrims to Mecca at $6,250, or the Ghanaian cedi equivalent of GHS75,000. This package included a visa, feeding, accommodation, internal transportation, and a return flight between Ghana and Saudi Arabia.

The exchange rate at the time, GHS12 to a dollar, determined the GHS75,000 equivalent for the $6,250 Hajj fee. However, with the current exchange rate of GHS16 to a dollar, the same $6,250 fee would now equate to GHS100,000. Exchange rates between two currencies are typically influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic activity, gross domestic product (GDP), and unemployment rates in the respective countries.

The natural increase in the cost of Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims is caused by the exchange rate. When the cedi depreciates against the dollar, there is an automatic rise in the cost of the pilgrimage because the components are charged in dollars and converted into cedis.

Ghana must take bold steps to find a permanent and lasting solution for Hajj fares for pilgrims, to enable large number of Muslims to embark on the Holy pilgrimage, which Goldstar Air is the obvious choice to help make this vision a reality.

Each year, approximately 1.8 million pilgrims travel by air to the Holy Places in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabia government plays a crucial role in facilitating a proper atmosphere for the pilgrims by ensuring their safety and convenience. This is achieved through continuous improvements to the infrastructure and facilities of the two Holy Mosques, providing quality services and robust security measures to enable the “Guests of Allah” to perform Hajj and Umrah safely.

Following the Saudi Arabia leadership’s directives to prioritize the well-being of pilgrims, Goldstar Air is committed to offering exceptional services that will ensure comfort and convenience. This dedication will enable pilgrims to fulfill their religious duties with ease and return to Ghana safely.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the Hajj pilgrimage must be made affordable for all Muslims. As a religious obligation, Hajj fosters spiritual upliftment among Muslims, but its affordability relies heavily on a sound economy and a stable exchange rate. With the current exchange rate at 16 cedis to a dollar, the country’s economy faces challenges. However, Goldstar Air’s international operations will bring in foreign exchange, significantly reducing Hajj fares and strengthening the local currency, thereby making other Muslims to support or sponsor a lot more Muslim pilgrims to Hajj and to get more wealth and blessings from Allah to create more jobs for the youth of Ghana as written in the Quran.

According to Islamic teachings, the reward for sending someone to perform Hajj is that you essentially share in the reward of their pilgrimage, receiving blessings and forgiveness for facilitating their spiritual journey; it is considered a significant act of charity (Sadaqa) where you gain the merit of their good deeds done during Hajj , as long as your intention is pure and sincere. Two key points about the reward for sending someone to Hajj. Sharing in the reward: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stated that whoever performs Hajj, on behalf of another person will receive the reward for that pilgrimage. Sponsoring someone’s Hajj is considered a form of ongoing charity, as the benefits of their prayers and good deeds will continue to reach you even after they return. Spiritual benefit: By helping someone fulfill their religious duty, you contribute to their spiritual growth and potentially receive blessings.

In accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Aviation, as well as the General Inspector, all governmental and private sectors function together to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims during both inbound and outbound phases of their journey.

Presidency of Civil Aviation (PCA), in coordination with other related entities, is committed to maintaining safe, efficiency, smoothness, regulated air traffic flow, smooth passenger processing, and, most importantly, preventing over-capacity pressure on King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA), the primary point of arrival in the Kingdom.

Formulated based on directives from higher authorities, these rules and regulations are designed to organize air transport operations, streamline procedures, and ensure the safe, secure, and orderly arrival and departure of pilgrims.

These rules and regulations apply to flights operated by aircraft either fully owned by the air carrier or leased. Additionally, technical measures and additional provisions are incorporated to regulate air carriers operating chartered Hajj flights exclusively. Safety standards, general guidelines, and specific provisions define the scope of air operations, as well as the penalties for any violations.

The regulations outline the procedures and requirements for submitting Hajj operation requests, including flight schedules, slot allocations, and other related approvals. They also specify the fundamental operational and safety requirements needed to obtain the necessary operational permissions.

Consideration is given in compliance with the Chicago Conventions rules and principles together with other international treaties, other issued governmental directives, and relevant bilateral air transport agreements concluded between the Kingdom and other States. Additionally, the guidelines outlined in the Kingdom’s Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) regarding air operation instructions are strictly followed.

Goldstar Air will sign a contract arrangement for aircraft maintenance within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure operational efficiency in the event of an aircraft being out of service. An appropriately rated airline engineer will also be onboard to facilitate the immediate return of the aircraft to service if necessary.

Goldstar Air will collaborate with Ghanaian authorities to ensure the convenience and safety of Pilgrims during both inbound and outbound phases. As Ghana airports are the starting point to serve the traveling Pilgrims, the airline will always make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the journey, from embarkation to disembarkation, while working closely with other governmental systems.

The airline aims to be a valuable contributor to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that will generate economic prosperity by providing a rapid global transportation network, supporting the cocoa, sports, mining, creative arts, catering, cargo, printing, health, tourism and agriculture industries. This network will be instrumental in driving economic growth, facilitating international trade, and investment, and creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, especially the youth.

Goldstar Air intends to build a state of the art and trendsetting aviation industry that would compete with the international market in terms of quality, safety, punctuality, efficiency and cost. The airline will have seventy per cent local content of Ghanaian food, music, movies and announcements in Ghanaian dialects, as well as exporting labor from the training school graduates through agency on call, charter and aircraft leasing.

Economic developers recognize airlines as critical drivers of local and regional economic growth. The viability of Ho and Wa airports will serve as economic generators for the Volta and Upper West regional capitals by connecting rural and smaller communities to global commerce, helping businesses expand, and attracting new companies to the areas.

Tamale will function as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, cargo village, catering and training school. Plans are underway to operate international passenger flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flights from Accra will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, with additional pending cities like Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas, and more.

#Flygoldstar

#WingsOfGhana

#BellyOfAmerica

#OverTwoMillionJobOpportunities