Goldstar Air Celebrates Ghana’s Independence Day with a Message of Unity and Progress

As Ghana marks its Independence Day, the Chairman and CEO of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, extends heartfelt wishes to the President, Vice President, the people of Ghana, and past leaders—particularly Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah—whose visionary leadership paved the way for Ghana’s sovereignty.

Goldstar Air, a Ghanaian and United States-registered company, takes pride in celebrating this momentous occasion, recognizing the resilience, determination, and unity that define the Ghanaian spirit. The airline is committed to positioning Ghana as a leading global hub for trade, investment, and tourism, ensuring the country continues to soar to greater heights.

According to Eric Bannerman, the significance of Ghana’s independence extends beyond national pride; it is a call to action for innovation, development, and global competitiveness. He emphasized that Goldstar Air’s mission aligns with Ghana’s vision for economic growth, youth development, and the creation of sustainable employment opportunities—positioning Ghana as a key aviation hub in West Africa and beyond.

“On this special day, we honor the sacrifices of our forefathers, especially Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who championed Ghana’s independence and inspired many African nations to follow suit. Goldstar Air remains dedicated to contributing to Ghana’s progress by expanding air travel, boosting tourism, and creating over two million job opportunities for Ghanaians worldwide,” Bannerman stated.

Goldstar Air is preparing to operate scheduled and non-scheduled flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes in 2025, with a projected fleet of over 100 modern aircraft serving more than 90 destinations. The airline aims to make travel seamless and memorable, reinforcing Ghana’s strategic position as the center of the world and a gateway to Africa.

As part of its expansion strategy, Goldstar Air will introduce Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia and charter flights from various airports, including Accra, Kumasi, Ho, Tamale, and Wa, offering significant economic benefits to local businesses and communities.

On behalf of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman extends his warmest wishes to all Ghanaians, urging unity, hard work, and a shared vision for a brighter future. He reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to delivering excellent service, enhancing connectivity, and supporting Ghana’s development on the global stage.

As Ghana celebrates another year of independence, Goldstar Air stands ready to fly the nation higher, proudly carrying the Wings of Ghana and the Belly of America with excellence.

