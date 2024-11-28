Goldstar Air Celebrates Thanksgiving Day In The United States

Goldstar Air, the Wings of Ghana, and Belly of America celebrate Thanksgiving Day in the United States, Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, as specified in a joint resolution passed by United States Congress in 1941 and a proclamation issued by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942, but was first celebrated in 1621.

Thanksgiving Day is also celebrated in Canada on the second Monday in October. It involves gathering with loved ones, sharing meals, and giving thanks for blessings. Adapting this festive occasion in Ghana will bring a unique blend of cultural traditions and communal spirit.

Implementing Thanksgiving Day in Ghana will offer an opportunity to blend a global tradition with rich local customs, fostering a sense of community, gratitude, and celebration. Thanksgiving will become a cherished annual event that brings Ghanaians together in gratitude and joy by choosing an appropriate date, incorporating traditional elements, organizing community activities, and promoting the concept through media and education.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service promotes trade and investment; therefore, the airline will focus on Ghana’s central global location and rich resources to make the country highly marketable and attractive to international tourists and investors.

The 24-hour work schedule, where businesses and services operate around the clock, will bring significant economic benefits. By catering to diverse consumer needs and optimizing resource utilization, a 24-hour economy can enhance productivity, job creation, and overall economic growth.

Goldstar Air will advocate for an annual National Thanksgiving Day in Ghana as a dedicated day for collective gratitude, reflection, and appreciation of God with family and friends. This initiative will serve as a unifying force fostering national cohesion amidst the diverse tapestry of cultures. Various activities including interfaith services, community gatherings, and public events should mark the day. This will encourage participation across all sectors of the country which will boost tourism through travel.

Data from Airlines for America (A4A) shows that more than 31 million are expected to fly in the United States during the popular Thanksgiving holiday period. The A4A group highlights that this will be an all-time for this time of the year, up from 29 million passengers who flew in 2023 and 28 million in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. According to Airlines of America Senior Vice President of Communications, Rebecca Spicer, the busiest days during the entire travel period are Wednesday, November 27, and Sunday, December 1, 2024. Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America hopes to achieve this success to boost Tourism in Ghana to be the third highest foreign exchange earner.

The airline’s 24-hour service strategic steps will position Ghana as a premier aviation hub in Africa, attracting more passengers, investment, and tourists, thereby driving economic growth and development.

Ghana’s debt stock reached GHS 761.2 billion, representing 75.7 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), so managing all the time God has given in whole day and night together with the resources He God has given to make a good living, these resources are the Human Resource (Labour: Jobs) and Natural Resource (Land with everything it holds & raw materials leading to Production and Industrialization). When you put Human Resources and Natural Resources together it is called work which will create income adversely and also create a Good living. God has given you time to create your living so if you manage it you may get good or bad standards of living Let your resources work for you even when you are sleeping. When you put all 24-hour activities together you will achieve a 24/7 economy that will churn out a good standard of living for all. 24 hours of work for the country is the way to make Ghana rich and great to be able to pay off its debt.

Considering the country’s development needs, it is important to develop the aviation and tourism sectors and close the critical savings and investment gap, which often makes the government resort to borrowing. However, borrowing is not the most sustainable way of development.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air Eric Bannerman, extended service hours for the airline is for other businesses to operate 24/7 and serve more customers, leading to increased sales and revenue. This is especially beneficial for industries such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare, where consumer demand is constant. In a globalized economy, a 24-hour work schedule enables businesses to engage with international markets across different time zones, expanding their reach and customer base.

A 24-hour economy creates a variety of shift-based jobs, providing employment opportunities for individuals who prefer or need non-traditional work hours. This can include students, part-time workers, and individuals with other daytime commitments and by offering flexible work hours, more people can enter the workforce, including those who may have been previously unemployed or underemployed due to schedule constraints.

Industries such as manufacturing and logistics benefit from continuous operations, reducing downtime, and increasing output. This leads to better utilization of machinery, facilities, and human resources.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour operations will spread out the demand for infrastructure and utilities, such as transportation and energy, leading to more efficient use of public resources and reducing peak load pressures.

The airline’s round-the-clock availability will let consumers have access to goods and services at their convenience, enhancing their overall satisfaction and accommodating the diverse needs of consumers, including those who work non-traditional hours or have specific timing preferences, thereby expanding the customer base.

With Goldstar Air’s dynamic market adaptation with other Ghanaian companies’ operations running around the clock, companies will quickly respond to market changes, consumer feedback, and emerging trends, staying competitive and adaptable.

Cities in Ghana with vibrant night economies can attract tourists seeking entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences, leading to increased tourism revenue. This includes night markets, late-night shows, and 24-hour attractions. Extended hospitality services, such as hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues will cater to international tourists arriving from different time zones, providing seamless and welcoming experiences.

The airline’s 24-hour services will provide opportunities for small businesses to thrive, offering niche services and products that cater to diverse consumer needs at all hours. By creating jobs within the community, 24-hour operations will reduce the unemployment rate and support local economic development.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play a significant role in Ghana’s economy. In 2023, over 90 percent of business enterprises in the country are SMEs. Moreover, MSMEs not only form around 80 percent of the total employment in Ghana but also account for over 60 percent of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) which is, at the same time, not adequately supported by the government.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that, as more businesses and services adopt a 24-hour model, Ghana’s economic landscape will become more dynamic, resilient, and inclusive, catering to the diverse needs of a globalized society. The demand for workers to fill night and weekend shifts creates diverse employment opportunities. This flexibility can accommodate students, part-time workers, and individuals with non-traditional schedules.

By offering flexible work hours, more people, including those with caregiving responsibilities or those in remote areas, can enter the workforce, thus reducing unemployment rates and leading to better utilization of machinery, facilities, and human resources.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service ground transportation will enhance mobility, by supporting those who work late or early shifts and contributing to overall economic activity. The airline ground transportation services will play a vital role in ensuring the efficiency, accessibility, and convenience of our air travel operations with the airline app-based ride services.

As airports continue to evolve and expand, the development of robust and sustainable ground transportation systems remains essential for enhancing the overall travel experience and supporting the continued growth and success of the aviation industry.

Goldstar Air will maintain continuous research and development activities, accelerating innovation and product development, which will lead to faster time-to-market for new products and services.

By creating jobs within the community, the 24-hour operations will reduce unemployment rates by also creating continuous job opportunities for the operation of emergency services such as police, fire departments, and medical facilities ensuring public safety and quick response times, which is crucial for community well-being.

The adoption of a 24-hour work schedule has significantly impacted the economies of major countries like the United Kingdom, China, France, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. By operating around the clock, businesses and services can boost productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, and foster economic growth.

From the Volta Region, Ho municipal district’s 24-hour Industrial Zone viability will be an economic generator for the region. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and charter flights will open more doors for Volta.

From the Upper West Region, Wa municipal district will be experiencing charter flights which will help businesses in the area expand and attract new companies. Also, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

From the Northern Region, Tamale City will serve as a pivotal hub for our airline’s maintenance base, cargo, and training school and plans are underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

From the Ashanti Region Kumasi, the airline will initially operate flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also, from the Greater Accra Region, Accra city flights shall include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, Freetown, and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas and many more.