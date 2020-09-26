Goldstar Air, wholly Ghanaian owned airline, together with E-Station, a Chinese logistics company, have donated assorted personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Police Service, in Accra to boost their daily activities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was done as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the airline, where Goldstar Air integrates social and environmental concerns in their business operations and interactions with stakeholders.

“The airline will be working closely with the security agencies like the Ghana Police Service for In-flight security, as they travel as Air Marshalls with the purpose of protecting our aircrafts and our passengers against acts of unlawful interference, “Mr Eric Bannerman, Executive Chairman of Golstar Air, said at the presentation ceremony, held at the Police Headquarters, in Accra.

Social distancing, restrictions on movement within and between countries, and new rules and regulations on who can work, and from where, have turned lives upside down.

These developments have added new tasks for police organisations. And they have changed the demands on, and expectations of, policing at a time when resources are already stretched — in part due to absenteeism directly caused by COVID-19.

“In addition, police organisations must deal with operational duties, while protecting themselves against infection and in this kind gesture that, we, a proudly wholly owned Ghanaian airline is here to fully support the Police officers to give off their best and stay out of harm,

“The presentation is therefore part of Goldstar Air’s Corporate Social Responsibility to assist the management of the Ghana Police Service, as it goes about with the obligation in the face of the Coronavirus plague,” Mr Bannerman said.

He added: “As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the globe, health service workers are on the front line. But close behind them are police forces, which are often thrust into new roles as they engage and enforce new policies and laws governing societal behaviours…

“Goldstar Air’s corporate social responsibility is a concept whereby the airline integrates social and environmental concerns in their business operations and interactions with stakeholders and will be extending to other institutions as well.

“Our intention, as Ghanaians, is to build a state of the art and trend-setting aviation industry able to compete within the international market in terms of safety, quality, reliability, punctuality, efficiency and costs and would improve the Ghanaian economy through the provision of affordable and available international travel and provide job opportunities and the airline’s impressive strides in corporate social responsibility, corporate vision, inspiration and pioneering innovations in Ghana are critical parts of the country’s transformation agenda toward economic growth.”

The items presented on behalf of both companies by Eric Bannerman, the Executive Chairman of Goldstar Air and Jibiao YE of E-stations Logistics International Limited and were received by Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Samuel Monney, Director-General Technical on behalf of the Inspector General of Police Mr James Oppong Boanuh.

Mr Monney thanked the company for its contribution to the fight and prevention of COVID-19 and gave the assurance that the management and staff of Goldstar Air that the Police would make use of the items to in adherence to the directives of mandatory wearing of face mask.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has learnt that Goldstar Air will be initially flying to 12 destinations namely; London, Baltimore Washington International Airport, Dubai, Providence International Airport, Guangzhou, Dakar, Lagos, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Conakry, Banjul and pending cities, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois and Houston-Texas.

Goldstar Air is also projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean and North America.