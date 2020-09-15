Goldstar Air, a wholly owned Ghanaian airline, together with Jibiao YE of E-stations Logistics International Limited, a Chinese international logistics company have presented a quantity of assorted personal protective equipment to the Ghana Forestry Commission to assist in the fight against the Coronavirus disease.

The items, which consist of boxes of nose masks and face shields are also to help to promote the activities, operations and running of the Accra Zoo.

Mr John Ashong-Mettle, Manager of the Cargo Service Department of the airline, said the gesture would boost the morale of the officers to give off their best and stay out of harm.

“The presentation is part of Goldstar Air’s corporate social responsibility to assist the management of the Forestry Commission as it goes about with the obligation in the face of the Coronavirus storm,” Mr Ashong-Mettle said.

Mr Ashong–Mettle announced that the airline is positioned to work together with the Ghana Forestry Commission to ensure that the outside world would keep their gaze continually focused on Ghana by unearthing and harnessing the ecotourism potentials in the country.

The items presented on behalf of both companies by Mr. John Ashong–Mettle of Goldstar Air and Jibiao YE of E-stations Logistics International Limited and were received by Dr. Richard Gyimah, Acting Director of Stakeholders and Ecotourism of the Ghana Forestry Commission.

The airline said it would coordinate all efforts to maintain a cost effective inbound and outbound flow of cargo and third party logistic service provider with a dedicated transportation chain that will implement and control the efficient flow and storage of goods and services that will meet customers’ requirements.

Goldstar Air further announced that it would be coming up with integrated platform that will give leverage to exporters of Ghanaian goods that have registered with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

An elated Dr Gyimah praised Goldstar Air, thanked the organization for the gesture, with an appeal to other corporate bodies to take a cue from Goldstar Air to make similar donations.

Goldstar Air has signed an agreement for a strategic partnership with E-station International Logistic Limited to use their office and cargo warehouses in Guangzhou initially for its operations in China to make Ghana the cargo hub in West Africa by ensuring direct cargo flights to and from China.

The Chinese Logistics Company has been moving volumes of Cargo around the world and is certified in China to operate globally.