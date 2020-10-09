A Ghanaian owned airline Goldstar Air, has honoured Liberia President Dr George Oppong Weah by naming one of its aircraft after him.

“When you talk about Liberia today, your eyes light up and swell with pride of the progress the country is making,” Mr Eric Bannerman, Executive Chairman of Goldstar Air, said.

He added: “It is based on these achievements that Goldstar Air is here to bestow on you this honour by naming one of our aircraft after you.”

Mr Bannerman, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, after returning from Liberia to present the award, praised Dr Weah’s connection with Ghana.

Mr Bannerman, said a citation he read in honour of the iconic footballer said: “I have always regarded His Excellency President George Oppong Weah as a brother with whom I share a lot of things in common.

“I know he is fond of his connection with Ghana and I have felt it a duty to come to Monrovia to execute this noble exercise. Mr George Oppong Weah remains football’s most famous figure exported from our continent to the world,

“His Excellency, while active on the green turf was a wonderful ambassador of the game.

“In a single year precisely 1995, His Excellency George Weah struck a record hat-trick of African, World and European footballer of the year. And I want to say without a streak of doubt that no African will come near this record. Despite all this splendour, you remained a wholly committed and devoted player to the Liberian National team anytime you featured with James Salinsa Debbah, and others in the squad.

According to Mr Bannerman, the citation recognized how the. President single-handedly carried the Lone Stars of Liberia on his shoulders and said: Mr President, what even holds me in charm was when you sponsored the Lone Stars at a time when you were not the skipper of the side though the oldest and the most experienced of the side.

Despite hanging his boots many years ago, the citation said the Liberian Presiden still stands tall as a pillar of extraordinary natural talent and exemplary sportsmanship.

“You became the first African to annex the European Most Valuable Player Award. An honour that stands you out as the greatest player to be exported from this continent to abroad, Mr President on assuming the reins of power, when you talk about Liberia today, your eyes light up and swell with pride of the progress the country is making.

The Goldstar Air Executive Chairman said the airline is bestowing on President Weah the honour, naming by of its aircraft after him.

Mr Bannerman said a Pan African airline originating from Ghana and also as the host country for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the airline will also like to honour all African Presidents of the countries which it will be flying to.

Mr Bannerman announced that the airline and will be initially flying to twelve destinations namely London, Baltimore, Washington International Airport, Dubai, Providence International Airport, Guangzhou, Dakar, Lagos, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Conakry, Banjul and pending cities, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois and Houston-Texas.

Goldstar Air is also projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean and North America.

Mr. President our resolve is to rise to the occasion by ensuring that we will roll out a robust, effective strategy designed to make the aviation industry work.

To this end, the management of Goldstar Air will like to cooperate with the government of Liberia to revive the National airline of the country which will create more jobs for the youth and also benefit the continent of Africa.

“This plaque represents our love to you and the people of Liberia for your selfless, bold and remarkable leadership skills of putting Liberia on of the World Map,” Mr Bannerman said.