Goldstar Air Over 2 Million Job Drive Is The Solution To Unemployment In Ghana

Unique private international airline Goldstar Air, a Ghanaian and United States-registered company with no liabilities as of today and an issued Air Carrier License (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, is vital to the creation of over two million job drive strategic solution to unemployment and underemployment in Ghana and beyond.

Goldstar Air is advising the new administration that Ghana Civil Aviation Authority must get a qualified third-party certification team within this month to complete the airline’s remaining phases of its Safety Certificate (AOC), as the airline is above halfway through the certification process, there is no time to waste to start the 24-hour economy to create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos. they need their well-paying jobs.

The airline’s 24-hour service will address Ghana’s employment issues through a range of innovative initiatives designed to create job opportunities across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy. This solution lies in the short, medium, and long term.

Goldstar Air’s Over 2 Million Job Drive presents a lifeline for Ghanaian youth, offering a safer and more lucrative alternative to the perilous world of illegal gold mining trade (Galamsey). The airline’s initiative includes bi-weekly pay for roles in industrial organic farming, agribusiness, and aviation jobs, ensuring a stable and decent income that surpasses earnings from Galamsey. Goldstar Air aims to rescue young lives from the dangers of pit accidents, deforestation, the destruction of cocoa farms, and water pollution, while empowering them with sustainable, well-paying jobs, restoring hope and dignity to their future.

The airline is projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft, servicing a network of over ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations. Goldstar Air wants to be recognized among the top one hundred (100) companies in Africa in the shortest possible time, and as the economic tool of Ghana. The airline industry has long been recognized as a key driver of economic growth, with a multiplier effect that spans tourism, transportation, hospitality, agriculture, and commerce.

Goldstar Air’s operations will offer numerous direct employment opportunities. From pilots, ground service crew, maintenance personnel, cabin crew, counter agents, travel agents, tour operators, country managers, station managers, accountants, flight dispatchers, drivers, marketing personnel, cleaners, IT managers, air marshals, cargo agents, catering services, and fuel suppliers.

Moreover, the airline’s demand for goods and services related to aviation will stimulate the creation of numerous indirect jobs in areas such as hotel accommodation, farming, tour guides, film actors, musicians, okada riders (Motorcycle), transport, beauticians, trade, and investment. It will also generate thousands of ancillary jobs across the local economy.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, is preparing to launch an airline alliance under the trademark Afrik Allianz, in collaboration with other African airlines. This alliance aims to facilitate intra-regional trade and integration through the movement of goods, tourism, and services to drive job opportunities for Ghanaian youth in the ghettos, across Africa, and beyond. With over 121 airports in Africa and connections to other continents, the alliance aims to foster multimodal transportation and connectivity, as Airports Council International (ACI) World, forecasts passenger traffic in Africa to reach 261 million by 2025.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has created the world’s largest free trade market by number of participating countries. This forward-looking policy aligns with the transformative objectives of Afrik Allianz to connect 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion and more than 44 million Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the continent.

Goldstar Air is seeking the endorsement of the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Ghana for the Afrik Allianz initiative, with the goal of expanding routes, sharing resources, and creating a seamless travel experience for international passengers. This would give travelers access to multiple destinations across Africa and immense benefits the African continent stands to gain. There is also great potential for establishing additional aviation hubs to support the smooth movement of people and goods across Africa.

During the launch of the B-Ready Report, Mr. Kyle Kelhofer, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Manager for Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Sierra Leone, and Togo, emphasized the importance of a business-friendly environment for sustainable economic growth and highlighted the private sector’s critical role in driving progress. He stressed the need for a stable regulatory framework and improved market access to support businesses of all sizes.

Mr. Kelhofer noted that while Ghana’s business environment has strengths, including labour, quality and location competitiveness, procedural inefficiencies remain a significant challenge. Regardless of whether a business is an SME, a scaling enterprise, or a large corporation, a stable economic environment with strong legal and regulatory frameworks is essential for success. He also emphasized that streamlining regulatory processes and enhancing operational efficiency could unlock greater economic transformation.

Goldstar Air’s management has already engaged with Mr. Kelhofer and his International Finance Corporation team in working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and improving Ghana’s global competitiveness on the international stage. The airline looking forward to a fruitful and impactful working relationship.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, the airline’s comprehensive employment strategy also emphasizes youth empowerment, training, and capacity building. Goldstar Air is committed to investing in human capital by establishing aviation training schools and forming partnerships with international institutions. This initiative aims to equip young Ghanaians with the necessary skills to excel in various roles within the aviation sector. By offering specialized training in aircraft maintenance, flight operations, customer service, and safety management, Goldstar Air aims to build a skilled workforce that meets global standards.

Infrastructure development is another critical component of Goldstar Air’s job creation agenda. The airline’s operations will necessitate the construction of the Ho Industrial Zone, Tamale City, and the upgrading of airport facilities, maintenance hangars, and logistics hubs. These projects will provide employment opportunities for architects, engineers, construction workers, and logistics personnel. Additionally, the development of transportation networks, including roads and rail connections to airports, will generate more jobs and enhance accessibility for travelers in the 24-hour economy.

The airline’s commitment to technology and innovation will contribute to job creation in the Information Technology sector in Ghana. Goldstar Air’s digital transformation strategy includes the development of online booking platforms, mobile applications, and cybersecurity measures. This will require skilled IT professionals, software developers, and digital marketing experts. By embracing cutting-edge technology, Goldstar Air will enhance operational efficiency while creating high-value job opportunities in Ghana’s tech industry, all these efforts will significantly contribute over sixty percent towards Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Goldstar Air’s influence extends into trade and commerce, as increased air connectivity facilitates international business transactions. Exporters and importers will benefit from improved logistics and reduced transportation costs, enabling them to expand their businesses and create more jobs. The airline’s 24-hour cargo service will support industries such as courier services, mining, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, fostering economic diversification and industrial growth, aiming to reduce the current unemployment rate of 14.7 percent to single digits within Goldstar Air’s first year of operations.

Goldstar Air’s 2 Million job drive also encompasses the agricultural sector. With an increasing number of flights, there will be a higher demand for in-flight catering services, which will utilize organic industrial farm produce under the airline’s in-flight meal policy of serving only organic foods on board. This presents an opportunity for Ghanaian industrial farmers to supply fresh, organic produce to the airline, creating a sustainable supply chain that benefits both the aviation and agricultural sectors. Moreover, Goldstar Air’s plan to invest in 24-hour agribusiness ventures will open up further employment opportunities in rural communities.

The airline’s commitment to excellence and professionalism will reset standards in Ghana’s aviation industry. By adhering to international best practices and safety protocols, the airline will build a reputable brand that attracts investors, customers, and skilled professionals. This will not only benefit Goldstar Air but also elevate Ghana’s reputation in the global aviation market.

Goldstar Air will continue to expand its operations, inspiring other sectors to adopt similar job creation strategies. The ripple effect of the airline’s employment initiative will be felt across multiple industries, reinforcing Ghana’s position as a hub for economic growth and development. The airline’s visionary leadership and dedication to progress serves as a model for sustainable business practices that prioritize job creation and national advancement.

The economic benefits of Goldstar Air’s employment initiative will also contribute to social development by reducing poverty and improving livelihoods. Gainful employment empowers individuals and families, enabling them to afford better healthcare, education, and housing. By addressing unemployment, Goldstar Air is playing a crucial role in uplifting communities and fostering national prosperity.

Furthermore, Goldstar Air’s emphasis on corporate social responsibility will enhance community development. The airline’s initiatives will include educational scholarships, mentorship programs, and health campaigns aimed at improving the well-being of Ghanaians. These efforts will complement the government’s efforts to enhance social welfare and create a more inclusive society.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the initiative behind Goldstar Air’s job drive begins with a simple yet powerful belief: every Ghanaian deserves the chance to build a better future. The airline will be a symbol of excellence in aviation, connecting Ghana to the world and showcasing the nation’s rich culture and hospitality. But Goldstar Air’s mission is more than just flights, it is about creating opportunities, empowering communities, and driving progress. The over 2 Million job drive is the culmination of this vision, a bold initiative that aims to tackle unemployment head-on and unlock the potential of Ghana’s youth.

At the heart of this initiative is a multi-faceted approach to job creation. Goldstar Air understands that unemployment is not a one-dimensional problem; it requires a comprehensive solution that addresses various sectors, skill levels, and regions. The airline’s strategy focuses on three key pillars: aviation and tourism, entrepreneurship, and skills development. By investing in these areas, Goldstar Air is not only creating jobs but also building a foundation for long-term economic growth.

Ghana is a nation brimming with potential, where the youth are eager to contribute, and the economy is poised for growth. However, unemployment remains one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges. With over 60% of the population under the age of 25, the need for sustainable job creation has never been more urgent. With the vision that extends far beyond the skies with the ambitious over 2 Million job drive, Goldstar Air is not just addressing unemployment but also transforming the economic landscape of Ghana, one opportunity at a time.

Goldstar Air will also play a key role in promoting Ghana as a tourist destination. Through partnerships with tourism boards and travel and tour agencies, the airline will help attract visitors from around the world. These efforts are not just about increasing tourist numbers, they are about creating sustainable tourism that benefits local communities. By promoting eco-tourism and cultural tourism, Goldstar Air will ensure that the economic benefits of tourism are felt at the grassroots level, supporting community-based tourism initiatives that provide jobs for local tour guides, artisans, and hospitality workers.

Job creation in established industries is crucial, therefore Goldstar Air recognizes that sustainable industries require a skilled workforce to unlock Ghana’s full potential in the economy. The airline’s over 2 Million job drive includes a strong focus on supporting related startups and small businesses, providing them with access to mentorship and training to help them succeed. By equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need, Goldstar Air is helping to build a new generation of business leaders who can drive Ghana’s economic growth.

Creating jobs is essential for Goldstar Air, and the airline understands that sustainable employment requires good remuneration. The airline’s job drive includes a comprehensive skills development program aimed at equipping Ghanaians with the competencies they need to succeed in the modern economy. These roles will not only provide stable incomes but also offer career progression and the chance to work in a global industry. For many young Ghanaians, a job with Goldstar Air will be more than just employment, it will be a gateway to a world of possibilities.

The over 2 Million job drive is more than just a job creation initiative; it is a catalyst for national development and a solution to Ghana’s unemployment crisis. Goldstar Air is helping to reduce poverty, improve living standards, and promote social stability. The initiative is also contributing to Ghana’s economic growth, creating a virtuous cycle of investment, innovation, and opportunity.

Goldstar Air will introduce a 24-hour courier service as an extension of the airline’s cargo department. This service will prioritize speed, offering same-day or next-day delivery, seven days a week and 365 days a year. It will operate through a unique app, phone lines, electric motorbikes (Okada), and vehicles. The airline will provide 24/7 customer support through dedicated phone lines, email, WhatsApp channels, and a user-friendly app to track packages, schedule pickups, and access delivery information. The app will feature real-time tracking, automated updates, and electronic signature capture upon delivery. Additionally, SMS updates on package status and delivery notifications will be available.

The airline will employ and utilize trained Okada riders for fast and agile delivery services in both congested cities and urban areas. Riders will be equipped with GPS-enabled devices for real-time tracking and efficient routing, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Goldstar Air customers will have access to real-time tracking tools to monitor the progress of their shipments and will benefit from dedicated customer service to address any questions or resolve potential issues.

The airline has signed an agreement with an aviation and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing company and will introduce electric vehicles and electric motorbikes (Okada) for courier services, reducing both carbon emissions and operating costs. Goldstar Air will also distribute and install electric chargers at key locations including all airports in Ghana, malls, rest stops, and filling stations, as well as private residences, to ensure consistent fleet operation.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour Okada riders and drivers will undergo background checks by the Ghana Police, as well as certification and training by the airline’s security department. Airports are high-security zones with controlled access, unpredictable traffic, and specific regulations that govern the pickup and delivery of items. Therefore, when sending parcels to, from, or within Ghana, it will be vital to use Goldstar Air’s courier service unique app for seamless service.

Electric bikes, or e-bikes (Okada), have gained popularity in recent years due to their convenience, sustainability, and health benefits. One of the key components of an e-bike is the battery, which powers the electric motor and enables functionality. With Goldstar Air providing electric charging stations at key points across the country for both the airline’s courier service e-bikes and public use, the effectiveness and reliability of e-bikes will be significantly enhanced operations of the cargo department, because without a charged battery, e-bikes would not be able to travel long distances.

United States couriers and messengers in 2023, generated 136.6 billion U.S dollars in operating revenue. Goldstar Air aims to position Ghana to follow a similar path as part of its over 2 Million job drive. The airline’s cargo and courier service business model will mirror that of the second-largest private employer and largest warehouse operator in the United States, a company with 1.54 million employees and 30 billion U.S dollars in reported profits in 2023. Goldstar Air will collaborate with manufacturers and online retailers, leveraging innovation and aggressive marketing to adapt to evolving market dynamics, with a strong focus on its cargo department.

The most significant impact of Goldstar Air’s efforts is the sense of hope and empowerment it will instill in Ghanaians. For too long, unemployment has been a source of frustration and despair, particularly among the youth. Through its job drive, Goldstar Air will demonstrate that a brighter future is possible, one where every Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive.

Goldstar Air will continue to expand its initiatives, and the possibilities are endless. With partnerships with other stakeholders and the international community, the airline’s over 2 Million job drive has the potential to reset Ghana’s economy and pioneer 24-hour job creation across Africa. This is a vision rooted in determination and powered by collective action, an initiative that proves when we come together, there is no challenge we cannot overcome.

The viability of the Ho Industrial Zone will serve as a major economic driver for both the Volta Region and Ghana at large. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will open more doors for the Volta Region and Wa Airport in the Upper West Region. Connecting rural and smaller communities to global commerce helps local businesses expand and attracts new investment to the area.

Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub, with plans underway to operate international passenger flights to and from the Sahel Region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, and Milan, in addition to Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flights from Accra will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, with pending cities such as Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many more.

