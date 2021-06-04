Ghanaian owned airline Goldstar Air, in conjunction with Prof Bluffs Limited, a US logistics company based in Rhode Island and Ghana have presented assorted items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items consist of new mattresses, bathing soap, sachet water, assorted drinks, mineral water and personal protective equipment.

The donation of the items, the companies indicated, formed part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to enhance their fight against Coronavirus.

They would also help promote the activities, operation and running of the hospital and to cater for the patients.

The items were presented jointly on behalf of the companies by Mr Eric Bannerman, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, and Mr Kwaku Afful, Chief Executive Officer of Prof Bluffs Company Limited.

The items were received by Madam Agnes Agudu, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Madam Mary Amoo, the Deputy Nursing Officer, and Mr Robert Gyedu Amakye, Senior Nursing Officer.

Madam Agnes Agudu thanked Goldstar Air and Prof Bluffs Company Limited for their kind gesture saying some of the items were usually bought on credit and the hospital paid when money was available from the government.

She said: “COVID-19 has hit us all so hard, especially with the psychiatric patients who do not know the importance of social distancing and avoidance of personal contact….

”This is kindly and we are so grateful. All these that you’ve brought to us, we really need them. We pray that you will mobilize yourself and come and bring us bigger things. We say Thank you very much, God bless you.”

In response, Mr John Ashong Mettle, the Cargo Manager of the airline promised the management of the hospital of more assistance periodically.

Goldstar Air announced plans to utilize the countries status as the “Gateway to West Africa” to develop the West Africa market by introducing scheduled flights from all the ECOWAS countries through Accra to the rest of the world.

The airline said it would institute the characteristics of low-cost carrier packages and tours operations methodology, which has to date been successful with many airlines and plans to inject a rapid growth to the West African tourism market, which is currently under-serviced.