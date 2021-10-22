Goldstar Air supports private sector tourism with GH¢30,000 PPE

Goldstar Air, private Ghanaian airline has announced a partnership with private sector operators in the Ghanaian tourism industry to enhance medical tourism and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 among travelers.

As a first step, the airline has donated a quantity of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to be distributed to car rental associations and tour Guides.

The cost of the items is estimated at GHS 30,000.

They included; nose masks, face shields and sanitizers, among others.

“We are much interested in the health of the tourist. This donation, although a widow’s mite, we believe will help in combating the spread of the disease,” Mr John Ashong-Mettle, Director of Cargo Services of Goldstar Air, said at the presentation ceremony, in Accra.

The presentation was witnessed by officials from the ECOWAS Tourism Private Sector, Women in Tourism in Ghana, Car Rentals Association of Ghana and Tour Guides Association of Ghana.

Mr Ashong-Mettle emphasised the need to protect the health and safety of the traveller, and added that the airline’s collaboration with the government in the area of health promotion would protect and save lives.

He gave assurance that Goldstar Air would continue to support operators in the tourism sector to maintain the health and safety of travellers.

“When we have a nation where the people are sick, it will be difficult for the economy to rise to the occasion, so we believe in ensuring that people must be strong and go about their work and duty and ensure that Ghana drives, the tourism drives and private sector will work well,” Mr Ashong-Mettle said.

The Goldstar Air Director of Cargo Services named Washington, Guangzhou, London, Rhode Island, Dubai, Monrovia, Lagos, Abidjan, Freetown, Dakar, Conakry and Banjul as some of the destinations of the airline.

“Boeing 777 will be deployed for its long haul routes while the Boeing 737 deployed on the West Coast,” Mr Ashong-Mettle added.

Mr Ashong-Mettle reiterated the commitment of Goldstar Air was committed to improving the Ghanaian economy, through the provision of affordable and available international travel and create job opportunities in the country.

Mr Isaac Essiam, the Director of Public Private Partnership, GTA, who received the items on behalf of Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, described the donation as “timely”, and said the PPE would go a long way to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I’m grateful to Goldstar Air for this kind gesture,” Mr Essiam said, adding, “the donation would help reduce our operational cost.”