Goldstar Air to add Toronto Pearson  International Airport to initial flight destination

Wholly owned Ghanaian airline Goldstar Air to add Toronto Pearson International Airport to its initial international destinations list, which will be the eighteenth initial destination to commence with.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Eric Bannerman, Goldstar Air is working with the authorities of the Toronto Person International Airport on first carrier analysis, route evaluation, and market opportunities for Goldstar Air to attract more airlines from the African region.

Once everything is sorted out, the airline will offer direct flights from the Republic of Ghana, home to the airline’s main hub, to Toronto Metropolitan, the second-fastest-growing metropolitan area in North America after the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metroplex in Texas.

The new direct service will help boost investment, tourism, diplomatic, and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions and will connect Africa with the rest of the world, as we are looking to satisfy the demands of our passengers. Our passengers will want to go to their final destinations in an easy, concise, and well-structured way, not having to arrive at complicated airports, pick up suitcases, check in again, miss the flight, and all those other things that happen.

Providing connectivity is fundamental to helping improve the customer experience when flying with us around the world.

Goldstar Air’s journey is a clear vision to use the power of air travel to create a better future for the next generation, boost trade and tourism, and open new employment opportunities.

Our substantial investment in the aviation industry will enable us to gain market share on key long-haul routes to and from our hubs (Accra and Kumasi) as well as drive more business and leisure travelers to visit Ghana.

As we are waiting for approval to lease Kotoka International Airport terminal Two (2) and projecting huge international arrivals in Ghana going forward, the airline will cooperate with the Ghana Airport Company Limited to have a multistorey parking garage building at our main hubs, Kumasi International Airport and opposite Kotoka International Airport terminal Two, as every modern airport requires enough parking to help reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

Goldstar Air will initially be flying from Kumasi International Airport to six destinations namely London, Rome, Hamburg, Madrid, Dusseldorf, and Milan, and twelve destinations from Accra (Kotoka International Airport) namely Washington, Lagos, London, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Dubai, Guangzhou, Rhode Island, Dakar, Banjul, Conakry and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago- Illinois, Glasgow (Scotland) and Houston (Texas) and many more.