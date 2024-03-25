Goldstar Air To Enhance Cargo Movement Across Africa Under AfCFTA

Wholly-owned Ghanaian airline Goldstar Air is gearing up to enhance cargo movement across the continent under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a free trade area comprising most of Africa. It was established in 2018 by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. It has 54 parties and one signatory. The AfCFTA aspires to create a single market for the continent, connecting 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$3.4 trillion. It is the world’s largest free trade area by number of member states. AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects dubbed “The Africa We Want” Agenda 2063 of the African Union (AU). On January 1, 2021, trading commenced under AfCFTA.

Each year, more than 52 billion tonnes of cargo are shipped by air, creating a constant demand for industry jobs.

As an indigenous airline, Goldstar’s vision extends to operating over one hundred aircraft and generating sustainable job opportunities for Ghanaians to connect African businesses and capitalize on the opportunity presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, with a staggering 44 million Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

The continent possesses the resources to make significant economic strides, and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area aims to eliminate trade barriers, representing a golden opportunity for Africa to assert itself in the global economy.

Given the timely opportunities AfCFTA offers, Goldstar Air has introduced Afrik Allianz, a multimodel single air transportation alliance connecting Africa and beyond.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Bannerman says the airline is currently negotiating with the head of Ghana Post for a partnership to provide innovative and rewarding opportunities for advancement.

This collaboration will enable both parties to be more competitive and offer better services to customers, resulting in a win-win situation.

Their affiliation with Ghana Post aims to emulate the strategy of the United

States Postal Service. It is the second-largest employer in the United States, with 525,469 career employees and 114,623 non-career employees as of 2023.

United States Postal Service revenue in the most recently reported quarter was $19.8 billion. Together with Ghana Post, the airline sets its heart on creating, building, and taking ownership of its endeavors, whether it involves developing new technology in-house, launching comprehensive fulfillment centers, or constantly creating ideas, services, and products that enhance the lives of millions of customers.

The league includes offering pickup and delivery services directly to about 360 Ghana Post outlets, with stop-by-stop tracking available 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

With this compact, Goldstar Air will prioritize Ghana Post cargo to ensure a seamless and frictionless experience, allowing it to focus on growing its businesses and driving year-over-year growth.

Cargo revenues are forecasted to rise to $152 billion, representing one-third of the industry’s revenues. In other words, for every 6-passenger aircraft, there is approximately 1 cargo aircraft. As a percentage, 85% of planes are passenger aircraft, while 15% are freighters.

The airline’s round-the-clock (24/7) service will support customers globally through phone, email, and chat services while building a world-class system and innovative self-service solutions that millions of customers can use daily on its apps and websites. Goldstar Air will adapt to meet the changing needs of customers by investing in its fleet to support and boost capacity to deliver what customers want.

Tamale International Airport will serve as a pivotal hub for our airline’s cargo, maintenance, and training facilities. Plans are underway to operate international passenger and cargo flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights. Given the increasing popularity and demand for fresh fruits and

vegetables year-round, Goldstar Air will prioritize the transportation of perishable goods by air from Tamale International Airport. Appropriate packaging and handling are crucial to ensuring that perishable goods are delivered in good condition with shorter travel times and controlled

temperatures.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi International Airport to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, and Milan. Flights from Accra Kotoka International Airport will include destinations such as Baltimore Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown.