Goldstar Air To Further Enhance Kwahu Easter Festival On Global Stage

Source: Goldstar Air

Indigenous Ghanaian airline Goldstar Air will further enhance the Kwahu Easter festival on the global stage by providing complete travel packages to and from Kwahu during their annual Easter festivals.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Eric Bannerman, the airline collaborated with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to make the previous Kwahu Easter festival very successful.

The Kwahu Easter Paragliding has also become an International Aviation sport, attracting thousands of tourists to the country for memorable experiences during the festival. It also plays a pivotal role in boosting domestic tourism, thereby creating jobs and revenue for the indigenes, especially the youth.

Kumasi International Airport will serve as the gateway for our flights from European cities to Kwahu, with a driving distance of approximately 133 kilometers depending on the place you want to visit, and Accra Kotoka International Airport will also serve as the gateway for flights from North American cities to Kwahu, with a driving distance of approximately 166 kilometers also depending on the place you want to visit.

Our packages will be customized and affordable and include buses from Kumasi International Airport and Accra Kotoka International Airport to Kwahu and back to the airport for return flights. Moreover, many package deals will include additional benefits, such as 24/7 customer support or access to exclusive perks at hotels or tourist attractions.

The airline will collaborate with stakeholders to give travelers an all-in-one experience to book flights, travel insurance, and access to thousands of hotel properties and cars to unlock even more flexibility and savings for your travel program.

Inflight promotions and special deals will be available for all festivals in Ghana, such as December in Ghana, Beyond the Return, Homowo, Akwasidae, Aboakyer, Fetu Afahye, Asafotufiam, Hogbetsotso, Chale Wote, Bakatue, Panafest, Kundum, Foo, Kpini Chugu, Kajoji, Ngmayem, Akwantukese, Odwira, Kwafie, and others.

Additionally, many packages will include extras like free breakfast, airport transfers, upgrading your accommodations, and the option to customize your trip by adding services, which can help make your trip even more affordable according to your preferences and budget. These added features contribute to a worry-free vacation where all you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy every moment of your trip.

Travel partnerships are a powerful way to boost airline revenue, offer more value to customers, and often achieve greater impact when we work together. By collaborating with other travel-related businesses, such as hotels, car rental companies, tour operators, and travel agencies, the airline will create attractive packages, cross-sell products, and leverage marketing opportunities.

The airline’s vision is to maximize the potential of travel partnerships; therefore, it will be important to choose the right partners who share our vision, values, and standards. Negotiations will be very clear and concise, with roles, responsibilities, and expectations defined. We will communicate the benefits and features of the partnership to customers to add value to their travel experience.

Goldstar Air will ensure that systems and processes are integrated with partners for efficient transactions, bookings, payments, and data exchange. We will also monitor and evaluate the partnership’s performance and outcomes by using data and feedback. With these best practices in mind, we can create successful travel partnerships that benefit our businesses and customers, while simultaneously creating over one hundred thousand direct job opportunities for Ghanaians.

Goldstar Air will initially be flying from Kumasi International Airport to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, and Milan, and from Accra Kotoka International Airport to Baltimore, Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown.