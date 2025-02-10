Goldstar Air To Globalize Key Festivals In Ghana

The remarkable airline, Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America is poised to globalize key Ghanaian festivals by leveraging its unique position as a bridge between Ghana, the center of the world, and other parts of the world.

The airline aims to effectively market the festivals through a comprehensive campaign that includes in-flight and social media promotions, exhibitions, airport displays, collaborations with travel agencies, and partnerships with international media outlets.

Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, will further showcase Ghanaian festivals on the global stage by offering complete travel packages to Ghana. The airline will collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to make these festivals vibrant and appealing throughout the year.

Additionally, Goldstar Air plans to partner with stakeholders to provide travelers with an all-in-one experience, offering the ability to book flights, travel insurance, access to thousands of hotel properties, and car rentals to unlock even more flexibility and savings for travelers.

Ghana is home to approximately 70 major traditional festivals celebrated annually. These festivals hold immense cultural, historical, and spiritual significance. Goldstar Air 24-hour service is dedicated to promoting the festivals to significantly boost foreign exchange earnings for the country.

Ghanaian festivals are rich in tradition and cultural significance, each with unique customs that reflect the heritage of the ethnic groups celebrating them all year-round. They bring communities together, strengthen family bonds, and showcase the vibrant and colorful traditions of the Ghanaian people.

Ghana’s festivals are a true reflection of the country’s cultural richness and diversity, serving as a vital component of its tourism landscape. From traditional ceremonies to music, art, and food festivals, Ghana offers a wide array of vibrant and captivating celebrations throughout the year. These festivals not only unite communities but also provide a platform for artists, musicians, and culinary enthusiasts to showcase their talents and creativity.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), over 960 million tourists traveled internationally in 2022, more than double the number in 2021. Similarly, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that airlines carried 3.4 billion passengers in 2022, compared to 2.2 billion in 2021. On the African continent, 46.6 million international tourists generated USD 31.6 billion in revenue.

Tourism makes a significant contribution to the global economy, supporting 319 million jobs and contributing 8.8 trillion U.S. dollars to the world’s Gross Domestic Product, accounting for 10% of the global economy. By 2029, the World Travel & Tourism Council projects that tourism will provide 421 million jobs globally.

Festivals play a key role in tourism by serving as major attractions that draw visitors to specific locations. They offer unique cultural experiences, entertainment, cuisine, and local traditions, which in turn stimulate the local economy through increased spending on accommodation, dining, transportation, and other travel-related services.

Goldstar Air will invite international artist, alongside Ghanaian artist to be performing live at music concerts as part of the festivities. To further globalize these festivals, the airline will organize global film festivals to showcase documentaries on the events, along with international trade exhibitions and marketing seminars to promote the festivals on a larger scale.

The airline’s 24-hour service and ambitious globalization of Ghana’s key festivals represent a visionary initiative poised to elevate the country’s cultural heritage to new heights, boosting the local economy, and fostering a sense of pride among Ghanaians.

The economic benefits of increased tourism and trade extend beyond the national level, positively impacting local economies. Communities near tourist attractions will experience growth in their hospitality sectors, creating new job opportunities in hotels, restaurants, and tour operations. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stand to thrive by offering services and products to both tourists and businesses.

Goldstar Air will collaborate with local authorities to ensure there is always something about Ghanaian culture to celebrate all year-round, giving international tourists the chance to experience Ghana at any time. Festivals play a vital role historically, religiously, socially, economically, culturally, morally, and politically.

The airline’s special packages will be both customized and affordable, including transportation from all airports in Ghana to festival locations and back for return flights. Many of these package deals will also offer additional benefits, such as 24/7 customer support and access to exclusive perks at hotels or tourist attractions.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, the airline’s 24-hour services is dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism and enhance inbound air traffic, bringing vibrancy and diversity to tourism in remote locations. Beyond traditional festivals, Goldstar Air will also host varieties of food, and art festivals that highlight the creativity of Ghanaians. These events will serve as a platform for artists, musicians, and culinary enthusiasts to showcase their passions and celebrate their craft. By leveraging Ghana’s central location and rich cultural resources, the initiative aims to make “Destination Ghana” highly marketable and appealing to both international tourists and investors.

One of the grandest festivals in Ghana is Homowo, which takes place in the capital city of Accra every May/June. Homowo has its roots in a historical season of famine. The festival symbolizes the end of hunger as the people celebrate a bountiful harvest of crops and fish. During Homowo, the chiefs of the Ga Traditional Area sprinkle kpokpoi, a special dish made from cornmeal and palm oil, in the streets. The festival is filled with folk singing, libation pouring, and litanies to the gods, expressing gratitude for a fruitful season.

The Ashante people celebrate the Akwasidae Festival every six weeks in the Ashanti Region. This festival pays homage to the ancestors and the Ashante king, known as the Asantehene. It is held at the Manhyia Palace, where the king receives homage from his subjects. The festival includes traditional drumming, singing, and dancing, along with a display of royal regalia and artifacts. Akwasidae reinforces the power and unity of the Ashante Kingdom.

The Damba Festival is celebrated by the Dagomba people in the Northern Region to honor the birth and naming of the Prophet Muhammad. The festival is divided into two parts: the “Somo Damba” (celebration of the birth) and the “Naa Damba” (celebration of the naming). Traditional drumming, dancing, horse riding, and a grand durbar of chiefs characterize this colorful festival. Damba reflects the rich Islamic heritage and cultural values of the Dagomba people.

The Aboakyir Festival, also known as the Game Catching Festival, is observed by the Effutu-Winneba people on the first Saturday in May. This unique festival involves two Asafo groups, Tuafo and Denkyefo, going on a procession into the forest for a competitive hunt. In the past, the hunt targeted leopards, but now it focuses on deer. After the hunt, rituals are performed to pacify the gods, followed by a grand durbar where chiefs, queen mothers, and elders come together to celebrate this cultural and ceremonial experience.

The Bakatue Festival is celebrated by the people of Elmina, a historic town in Ghana, on the first Tuesday in July. The festival symbolizes the “process of discharge,” as the Benya Lagoon merges with the sea, marking the beginning of the fishing season. The festival involves various activities to honor the deities that protect the fishing community, including a net-casting ceremony where the catch is offered to the gods. The celebration is accompanied by a colorful durbar of chiefs and people, drumming, dancing, and a display of canoes on the lagoon.

The people of Ada, in the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region, commemorate past victories and defeats with the Asafotufiam Festival. This festival, held from late July to early August, also marks the beginning of the harvest season. It features a mock battle performance, stool-cleansing rituals, libation pouring, durbars, and music and dance performances by men and women adorned in colorful beads.

In early September, Cape Coast comes alive with the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Festival. This festival is renowned for its unique durbar, where chiefs and Asafo companies (warrior groups) lead processions through the streets. Activities, such as libation pouring and the slaughtering of livestock, are performed to honor the 77 deities in the area. The festival also includes drumming, dancing by women, and vibrant processions by chiefs and elders, creating a colorful and lively spectacle.

The Kwahu Easter Festival is rooted in the Christian celebration of Easter but has evolved into a unique cultural event that attracts both locals and international visitors. It is a time for the Kwahu people to return to their ancestral homes, reconnect with family and friends, and celebrate their heritage. The hills of Kwahu become a hub of reunion and festivity, featuring traditional music, dance, and age-old customs passed down through generations. A highlight of the festival is the paragliding event, introduced in 2005, which has quickly become a favorite attraction for many attendees.

The Hogbetsotso Festival, celebrated in Anloga near Keta, commemorates the exodus of the Ewe people from the reign of a tyrannical ruler. According to tradition, the Ewe people escaped by walking backward to Notsie to confuse their pursuers. The festival promotes peace and includes stool purification, environmental sanitation exercises, processions of traditionally dressed chiefs, and lively drumming and dancing.

The Akwapem Odwira Festival, celebrated by the Akwapem people of the Eastern Region of Ghana, is a significant cultural event that marks the purification of the community and the remembrance of their ancestors. This vibrant festival, held annually in September and October, serves as a time of unity, thanksgiving, and renewal for the Akwapem people. The celebration features various cultural performances, including traditional drumming, dancing, and storytelling. The origins of the Akwapem Odwira Festival date back to the early 19th century, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Akwapem people and educating younger generations about their history and traditions.

The Asogli Yam Festival is an annual event celebrated by the people of Asogli in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, Ghana. The festival takes place every September and marks the cultivation of yam, a tradition that began when a hunter discovered the tuber in the forest during one of his expeditions. In 2004, Togbe Afede XIV revitalized the Yam Festival after it had been abandoned for over a decade, aiming to educate and entertain both Ghanaians and visitors about Asogli traditions. Today, the festival includes traditional music, dance, storytelling, and a grand durbar, offering a rich cultural experience.

The Chugu Festival, also known as the Guinea Fowl Festival, is celebrated by the Dagomba, Mamprusi, Nanumba, and Kokomba people. This festival features drumming, dancing, and the sacrifice of a guinea fowl to the gods as an expression of gratitude and a prayer for blessings in the coming year. Chugu emphasizes the spiritual connection between the people and their ancestors.

The Nkyifie Festival, celebrated by the people of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region, is a harvest festival that honors the agricultural practices and abundance of the land. It is a time for the community to give thanks for the year’s harvest and pray for prosperity in the seasons ahead. The festival features traditional dances, drumming, and communal feasting, bringing the entire community together in a spirit of gratitude and joy.

The Munufie Festival, held in the Berekum area, is another harvest festival that highlights the importance of agriculture in the Bono Region. It involves offering the first fruits of the harvest to the gods and ancestors, followed by days of celebration featuring music, dance, and feasting. The festival is not only a celebration of agricultural abundance but also a reaffirmation of the community’s cultural heritage.

The Kundum Festival is celebrated by the Nzema people in the Western Region to mark the end of the farming season. This festival features traditional drumming, dancing, and the offering of food to the gods and ancestors. Kundum, which means “harvest festival,” is an expression of gratitude for a bountiful harvest and a time for communal bonding. Families and communities come together to share meals and celebrate the end of the farming season.

The ChaleWote Street Art Festival, held annually in Accra, brings together Ghana-based artists and international creatives for a vibrant celebration of street art. The festival includes multidisciplinary performances, conversations, and art installations that promote free expression and cultural exchange. With its unique themes and engaging activities, the Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a must-visit event for art enthusiasts and cultural lovers.

The Nkabom Literary Festival is a gathering of poets, novelists, spoken word artists, photographers, painters, and other creative individuals. The festival aims to foster connections and collaborations between various art forms, showcasing the transformative power of literature in shaping society. With its focus on diverse content and interdisciplinary partnerships, the Nkabom Literary Festival offers a unique and enriching experience for artists and audiences alike.

The Accra Food Festival is a celebration of both Ghanaian and international cuisine. Food lovers from Accra and around the world come together to enjoy a variety of traditional and non-traditional dishes prepared by talented chefs and vendors. With its diverse tasting tents, the festival offers a gastronomic paradise where visitors can savor the flavors of Ghana while exploring culinary delights from other parts of the world.

The Pan-African Festival of Art and Culture, known as PANAFEST, is a major cultural event in Ghana. The festival aims to showcase the historical and cultural legacy of Africa while promoting unity among Africans worldwide. PANAFEST features a variety of activities, including performances, exhibitions, and discussions on African history, art, and culture. With its emphasis on African heritage, PANAFEST provides a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse traditions and contributions of the African continent.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Ghana’s rich cultural heritage offers avenues to foster a collective sense of national pride and identity, spurring a tourism renaissance that positively impacts various sectors of the economy. Ghana’s festivals provide an exceptional opportunity to immerse oneself in the country’s rich cultural heritage and offers a unique and diverse festival experience that should not be missed. The most intriguing festivals in Ghana must be experienced at least once in a lifetime. Whether you are interested in traditional celebrations, music and art, or gastronomic delights, there is a festival in Ghana that will captivate your senses and leave you with unforgettable memories.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour travel service packages will include extras such as free breakfast, airport transfers, upgraded accommodations, and customizable options to add other services, allowing travelers to create trips tailored to their preferences and budget. These features ensure a worry-free vacation where travelers can sit back, relax, and enjoy every moment of their journey.

Goldstar Air is committed to promoting inclusive events and festivals by collaborating with event organizers to ensure that Ghana’s major festivals and cultural events are accessible to everyone. This includes providing services such as sign language interpreters, audio descriptions, and accessible seating areas. By promoting these inclusive events, the airline aims to attract more persons with disabilities (PWDs) to visit Ghana and experience its vibrant culture.

The airline will establish a system for collecting feedback from travelers, including PWDs, to continuously improve its services. This will be achieved through surveys, focus groups, and direct communication. With a commitment to collaboration and by listening to the experiences and suggestions of PWDs, Goldstar Air will make informed decisions to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, creating a more equitable and accessible world for all travelers.

The airline’s extensive network and novel festival initiative are set to create lasting positive impacts in the country and are part of the over two million direct and indirect job opportunities Goldstar Air is creating for Ghanaians, particularly the youth. With its strategic marketing efforts and commitment to promoting Ghanaian festivals, the airline is paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the country.

Tourists coming to Ghana will also create job opportunities in the beauty and makeup industry. This is part of the airline’s job creation agenda. The global beauty and makeup industry is valued at over $700 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow further in subsequent years. There is significant potential within this industry, and Ghanaians must begin to seize opportunities in this space. Through faithful collaboration and promotion, the country can harness additional strengths and create lasting solutions that will benefit the economy.

Ghana’s festivals are more than just joyous occasions; they are cultural milestones that preserve history, foster community spirit, and reinforce the values and traditions of its people. Each festival, with its unique celebrations, contributes to the rich cultural mosaic that makes Ghana a vibrant and enchanting country. These customs not only safeguard the cultural heritage of each ethnic group but also foster a sense of unity and pride within the communities. Whether you are a visitor or a local, participating in these festivals offers an unforgettable glimpse into the heart and soul of Ghana.

The global promotion of Ghanaian festivals by the airline is expected to have a positive ripple effect on the local economy. Increased tourist arrivals will boost revenue for hotels, restaurants, vendors, transport services, and local businesses. Furthermore, the influx of international visitors will create job opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors, contributing to overall economic development.

Goldstar Air’s initiative will also support local artisans and performers by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents to a global audience. This exposure can lead to new opportunities, collaborations, and increased demand for Ghanaian cultural products and services. By globalizing these festivals, Ghana can enhance its economic stability and promote its rich cultural heritage on the world stage.

Ghana’s inability to create billionaires despite being a top exporter of gold and cocoa for over 100 years is unfortunate. The wealth generated from these exports has not translated into corresponding economic benefits for its citizens. Due to the challenges posed by illegal mining, Ghana must shift its focus towards tourism and create greater awareness to position it as the country’s third-highest source of foreign exchange. However, there must be a concerted effort by both tourism operators and the government to ensure that the environmental and social impacts are considered alongside the economic benefits.

Volta Regional capital, Ho, with its 24-hour Industrial Zone, holds great potential as an economic generator for the region. Additionally, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with charter flights, will open more doors for the Volta Region.

Upper West Regional capital, Wa, will benefit from charter flights, which will help businesses in the area expand and attract new companies. Furthermore, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will enhance connectivity and economic opportunities in the region.

Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for our airline’s maintenance base, cargo, unique catering and training school and plans are underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, will initially see flights to destinations such as Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, and Milan, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finally, flights from the Greater Accra Region will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown. Future plans include pending cities like Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Glasgow, Houston, and many more.

