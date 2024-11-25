Goldstar Air To Help Make Tourism Ghana’s Third Highest Source Of Foreign Exchange Earner

Goldstar Air, the award-winning Ghanaian and United States registered company, the wings of Ghana, and the belly of America will help make Ghana’s tourism the third highest source of foreign exchange earner and a top destination for international travelers. The airline’s 24-hour service strategic initiatives and commitment to promoting tourism are set to make it a driving force in transforming Ghana’s tourism industry,

The airline emerges as a crucial player in transforming Ghana’s tourism industry, which is vital to the country’s economic growth and development. The country has enormous possibilities in this sector and has something to offer everyone.

Tourism makes a major contribution to the global economy. It supports 319 million jobs and contributes $8.8 trillion to world GDP (10.4% of the global economy). By 2029, the World Travel & Tourism Council expects tourism to provide 421 million jobs globally.

Ghana’s tourism revenue is projected to hit approximately $1.62 billion by 2028, steadily climbing from an estimated $1.47 billion in 2023. This represents an average annual growth rate of 1.5%. The upward trend in Ghana’s tourism market is not new. Since 2000, the sector has experienced an average yearly increase of 2.1%. This consistent growth underscores the country’s expanding appeal as a tourist destination. Therefore, Goldstar Air is the answer for increasing tourist arrivals and placing Ghana among the top tourism destinations in the world.

In 2023, Ghana registered over 1.1 million international tourist arrivals in the country and in 2022, approximately 915,000 tourists were counted. Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will increase tourist arrivals and shifts in travel patterns in the country. With the airline initiative, Ghana tourism will stimulate changes and innovation in air transport, global marketing, and network expansion due to the dramatic rise of tourism in the Ghanaian market.

Increasing tourism investment will have a positive ripple effect on Ghana’s economy. Hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and local artisans will benefit from the influx of foreign exchange, creating job opportunities and stimulating economic activities. Goldstar Air’s commitment to working with local partners will raise their standards and will ensure that the economic benefits of tourism are widely distributed, supporting sustainable development to attract tourists in communities across the length and breadth of Ghana and to increase international passengers for the airline.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America’s strategic expansion and commitment to excellence are set to revolutionize tourism, and air travel and drive significant economic growth, promoting cultural exchange, supporting various industries, creating over one million job opportunities, and enhancing Ghana’s global reputation.

Tourists coming to Ghana will also create job opportunities for the beauty and makeup industry. This is part of the airline’s job creation. The global beauty and makeup industry worth over $700 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase further in subsequent years. There is money to be made within the industry and Ghanaians must begin to take advantage of the space. Through faithful collaboration and promotion, the country can harness extra strengths and create lasting solutions that will benefit the economy.

Ghana’s inability to create billionaires despite being a top exporter of gold and cocoa, after over 100 years of exporting these products, it is therefore unfortunate that corresponding wealth status has not been created. Due to illegal mining, Ghana must shift towards tourism and create more awareness to be the country’s third-highest source of Foreign Exchange. However, there needs to be a focus by both tourism operators and the government to ensure the environmental and social impact is considered, as well as the economic benefits.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service is committed to promoting sustainable tourism; therefore, the airline will focus on Ghana’s central global location and rich resources to make Destination Ghana highly marketable and attractive for both international tourists and investors. Tourism services will augment inbound air traffic, Tourism in remote locations, Increasing dynamism and Diversification of Tourism, and Tour operator’s role in air transport.

Tourism is part of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which plays a significant role in Ghana’s economy. In 2023, over 90 percent of business enterprises in the country are SMEs.

Moreover, MSMEs not only form around 80 percent of the total employment in Ghana but also account for over 60 percent of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) which is, at the same time, not adequately supported by the government.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service aims to create more exposure and opportunities for businesses across the country. By leveraging the airline’s pragmatic solutions and Ghana’s diverse tourist attractions, the country will continue to harness the full potential of tourism and ensure sustainable growth for the future, which will make tourism the country’s third-highest source of foreign exchange earnings.

Goldstar Air will advocate for an annual National Thanksgiving Day in Ghana as a dedicated day for collective gratitude, reflection, and appreciation of God with family and friends. This initiative will serve as a unifying force fostering national cohesion amidst the diverse tapestry of cultures. The day should be marked by various activities including interfaith services, community gatherings, and public events. This will encourage participation across all sectors of the country which will boost tourism through travel. An example is Thanksgiving Day in the United States which is a time to gather with family and friends, share a traditional meal, and express gratitude for the good things in life and celebrated every fourth Thursday in November and was first celebrated in 1621.

Data from Airlines for America (A4A), shows that more than 31 million are expected to fly in the United States during the popular Thanksgiving holiday period. The A4A group highlights that this will be an all-time for this time of the year, up from 29 million passengers who flew in 2023 and 28 million in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. According to Airlines of America Senior Vice President of Communications, Rebecca Spicer, the busiest days during the entire travel period are Wednesday, November 27, and Sunday, December 1, 2024, as Thanksgiving is about meeting family and friends. Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana, and the belly of America hope to achieve this success by earning Tourism in Ghana the Third highest foreign exchange earner.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air Eric Bannerman, the airline’s 24-hour service will bring an immense value chain of tourism to Ghana by driving economic growth, with Sports tourism, Medical tourism, Exhibitions, Recreation, Conferences, Carnivals, Wedding tourism, International events, Religious tourism, Disability tourism, Accommodation, Restaurants, Tourist sites, Ground transportation, Wildlife, Trade and Investment. Each segment of the tourism value chain brings unique benefits to the country, contributing to its overall development.

Goldstar Air will engage sports federations in the country to promote sports tourism, which has emerged as a significant contributor to Ghana’s economy. By hosting international sports events, the country will attract athletes, officials, and spectators from around the globe. These events will boost local businesses, increase hotel occupancy, and enhance the global visibility of Ghana as a vibrant destination and generate revenue.

Medical tourism offers a valuable opportunity for Ghana with the high standards of some hospitals that the country has built such as The Bank Hospital, The University of Ghana Medical Centre, The Accra Ridge Hospital, The Trust Hospital, The Accra Medical Centre, Lister Hospital, Holy Trinity Hospital and other hospitals, and their medical equipment, and Services will make Medical tourism to offer a valuable opportunity for Ghana to attract international patients seeking affordable, high-quality healthcare facilities providing specialized treatments and advanced medical procedures. Goldstar Air will collaborate with these hospitals to bring more patients from neighboring countries and beyond to their facilities and will promote them on all our flights to draw more patients. This influx of medical tourists will contribute to foreign exchange earnings for the country, and make Tourism the true Third-highest foreign exchange earner to the nation.

The airline will promote trade and investment by creating a favorable environment for business activities. Conferences, exhibitions, and international events in Ghana will serve as platforms for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing Ghana’s potential to global investors. This will help attract foreign direct investment, stimulate economic growth, and promote the development of local industries.

Hosting international conferences and exhibitions will place Ghana on the map as a hub for business and knowledge sharing. These events will bring together professionals from various fields, fostering innovation and collaboration, and will enhance Ghana’s reputation as a premier destination for business tourism. International events, such as summits, concerts, and expos, position Ghana as a global destination for large-scale gatherings. These events drive demand for local services, generate significant economic impact, and enhance the country’s global profile.

Goldstar Air will create travel packages, specifically designed for persons with disabilities (PWDs) that will greatly impact Ghana’s tourism. These packages will include accessible transportation options and accommodations that cater to the needs of PWDs. Goldstar Air has the potential to play a pivotal role in improving disability tourism in Ghana and help create a more accessible world for all travelers.

The airline’s 24-hour service will promote disability tourism in Ghana by using wheelchair-friendly vehicles for persons with disabilities (PWDs). The airline will collaborate with local governments and organizations to improve infrastructure at popular tourist destinations. This includes building ramps, accessible restrooms, and tactile paths for visually impaired visitors.

Recreational tourism, including activities like hiking, wildlife safaris, and beach outings, attracts adventure seekers and nature lovers. Ghana’s diverse landscapes offer numerous recreational opportunities that appeal to both domestic and international tourists. This initiative supports local businesses, promotes environmental conservation, and provides a boost to rural economies.

Goldstar Air will help develop and promote eco-tourism activities that highlight Ghana’s rich biodiversity and natural beauty. Organize and promote wildlife safaris in national parks and reserves to attract both domestic and international tourists. Promoting wildlife in Ghana requires a comprehensive approach that combines conservation efforts, community engagement, tourism promotion, educational initiatives, research, and strong policies. By working together with local communities, government agencies, and international partners, Ghana can protect its rich biodiversity and promote sustainable development.

The airline will promote carnivals and cultural festivals showcasing Ghana’s vibrant traditions, which will attract tourists seeking unique cultural experiences. These events will generate significant revenue through ticket sales, accommodation, and spending on local goods and services. Carnivals also promote cultural heritage, enhance community pride, and foster social cohesion.

Goldstar Air will work closely with partners to create comprehensive travel packages for wedding tourism, as a growing trend, for couples to choose Ghana as a wedding destination for their nuptials. This initiative will benefit hotels, event planners, florists, tour operators, and other service providers. Destination weddings also bring in international guests, boosting spending on accommodation, dining, and local attractions. These packages will offer tourists an all-inclusive experience, encouraging them to explore local culture, cuisine, and hospitality.

Ghana’s historical sites, such as castles, forts, and museums, as well as its natural attractions like national parks and wildlife reserves, will be promoted by the airline to draw tourists from around the world. These attractions generate entrance fees and support the preservation of cultural and natural heritage. It will also promote awareness and appreciation of Ghana’s history and biodiversity.

Religious tourism will attract pilgrims to significant spiritual sites and events in Ghana. These visits contribute to local economies through spending on accommodation, food, and transportation. Religious tourism also fosters cultural exchange and strengthens the sense of community among visitors and hosts. Cultural Exchange fosters understanding and respect for different beliefs.

The accommodation sector, including hotels, resorts, and guesthouses, is a critical component of the tourism value chain. It creates jobs, supports local suppliers, and ensures that tourists have a comfortable stay. High occupancy rates drive revenue and encourage further investment in hospitality infrastructure.

Efficient ground transportation is essential for the smooth movement of tourists within the country. Services such as taxis, buses, and car rentals facilitate access to various attractions and enhance the overall travel experience. Goldstar Air will make massive investments in transportation infrastructure to improve connectivity and accessibility, benefiting both tourists and residents.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Goldstar Air is driven by a vision to connect Ghana to the rest of the world. With a focus on enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic growth, the airline is set to become a key player in the global aviation landscape. The airline’s strategic plan includes establishing routes to major cities across Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond, making it easier for travelers to explore new tourist and business destinations to expand their reach.

As Goldstar Air takes to the skies, it promises to bring the world closer to Ghana, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future. The airline will enhance connectivity, promote cultural heritage, support local economies, and adopt sustainable practices.

Goldstar Air’s entry into the aviation market is expected to have a significant positive impact on Ghana’s economy. By creating over a million job opportunities, the airline will contribute to reducing unemployment and boosting local industries. The increased connectivity will attract foreign investment, stimulate tourism, and promote trade, paving the way for tourism to be Ghana’s third-highest source of Foreign Exchange.

At the heart of Goldstar Air’s operations is a commitment to excellence. This commitment is reflected in every aspect of the airline’s service, from the state-of-the-art aircraft to the meticulous attention to passenger comfort and ensuring a safe and smooth journey for all passengers. The airline’s highly trained staff will provide exceptional service, making every flight a memorable experience.

Digital marketing will play a significant role in the airline’s marketing campaigns. Social media platforms, travel websites, and online forums will be used to share engaging content about Ghana’s culture and attractions. Influencer partnerships and targeted online advertisements will further amplify the reach of the campaigns.

Goldstar Air will collaborate closely with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to create comprehensive marketing campaigns and with global airlines through code-share agreements to further expand the airline’s reach. These campaigns will showcase Ghana’s unique cultural heritage, historic sites, and festivals.

The airline’s international connectivity will enhance air cargo services in Ghana and will facilitate the quick and reliable transportation of goods, boosting exports of Ghanaian products like cocoa, gold, and handicrafts. Improved connectivity will attract foreign investors, creating a conducive environment for business growth.

Goldstar Air’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives will further enhance its impact on Ghana’s economy. By investing in community projects, supporting education and healthcare, and promoting environmental conservation, the airline will contribute to improving the quality of life for Ghanaians. These initiatives will strengthen the airline’s relationship with the community and enhance its brand reputation, driving loyalty and support from customers and stakeholders.

Goldstar Air will support community-based tourism initiatives, where tourists can experience life in Ghanaian villages, participate in traditional activities, and contribute to local economies. The airline will work with local governments and communities to ensure that the economic benefits of tourism are widely distributed and contribute to sustainable development within the community.

The airline will promote local artisans and craftsmen by showcasing their products on flights and at airport lounges. Passengers will have the opportunity to purchase authentic Ghanaian crafts, boosting the income of local artisans and preserving traditional crafts. Local artisans and craftsmen will also find new markets for their products, preserving and promoting traditional crafts.

The economic impact of increased tourism and trade extends beyond the national level, benefiting local economies as well. Communities near tourist attractions will experience growth in their hospitality sectors, with new job opportunities in hotels, restaurants, and tour operations. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can thrive by providing services and products to tourists and businesses.

Ghana, known for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking, landscapes, holds a unique geographical marvel that sets it apart from many other countries in the world. The equator intersects the Greenwich Meridian, or longitude zero degrees, at Hole Seven of the Tema Country Golf Club in southern Ghana. The intersection of the equator and the Greenwich Meridian at the Tema Country Golf Club presents significant opportunities for economic growth and tourism development. As a unique geographic location, Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will be promoting it as a must-visit destination for tourists interested in geography, science, and natural wonders.

Goldstar Air, poised to take off in 2025, holds the potential to revolutionize Ghana’s tourism industry and elevate it to the third-highest foreign exchange earner for the country. With a strategic focus on enhancing connectivity, promoting Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, and fostering sustainable tourism, Goldstar Air is set to drive significant economic growth and global recognition for Ghana. As the airline takes to the skies, it promises to bring the world closer to Ghana and will offer multiple daily flights on popular routes to ensure convenience and flexibility for travelers, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.

From the Volta, Ho Industrial Zone viability will be an economic generator for the region. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and charter flights will open more doors for the Volta region.

From the Northwestern corner of Ghana, Wa will be experiencing charter flights from the rural and smaller communities connecting global cities which will help businesses in the area expand and attract new companies.

From the Mother of all regions, Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for the airline’s maintenance base, cargo, catering, and training school, and plans are underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

From the Garden City Kumasi, the airline will initially operate flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also, from the Capital city Accra, flights shall include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, Freetown, and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas and many more.