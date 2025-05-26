Goldstar Air To Help Reduce The Menace Of Illegal Mining (Galamsey) In Ghana

Reputable private international airline Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company, with an Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) issued by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, leveraging aviation to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians to put a stop to illegal mining, and the airline’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves initiative.

The airline is well-positioned as a key player to help reduce the menace of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey in Ghana, since it affects water bodies. Water is life and is connected to everything on earth, including aviation. Galamsey has emerged as one of Ghana’s most devastating environmental and socio-economic crises in recent decades.

Goldstar Air is going to seek international intervention to look into the airline’s Safety Certificate (AOC), as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not ready to get a qualified third-party to complete the remaining phases of the certification process, for which an administrative fee will be charged to Goldstar Air to pay and the airline is ready and willing to pay. There is no time to waste in starting the 24-hour economy to create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians to stop the galamsey. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos and illegal mining sites, they need their well-paying jobs.

The completion of the airline’s Safety Certificate (AOC) through the third-party certification will enable the transfer of the airline’s wide-body aircraft nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry), thereby giving Ghanaians full control over operations. The change of aircraft nationality or registration from one state to another is known as a cross-border aircraft transfer. Once the nationality mark is selected, the State notifies the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The registration mark, assigned by the State of Registry, consists of letters, numbers, or a combination of both.

Aircraft registration is a unique code assigned to a specific aircraft, as required by international convention, and must be visibly marked on the exterior of every civil aircraft. This registration indicates the aircraft’s country of registration and functions similarly to an automobile license plate or a ship’s registration. The registration code must also appear on the aircraft Certificate of Registration, issued by the relevant Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). An aircraft can only have one registration at a time in a single jurisdiction, though it can be changed throughout the aircraft’s lifespan. Typically, aircraft are registered in the jurisdiction where the carrier is resident or based and may enjoy preferential rights or privileges as a flag carrier for international operations.

Article 20 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), signed in 1944, mandates that all aircraft engaged in international air navigation bear its appropriate nationality and registration marks. Upon the completion of the necessary procedure, the aircraft receives a unique registration, which must be displayed prominently on the aircraft.

The Chicago Convention sets out the country-specific prefixes used in aircraft registration marks and provides guidelines for their use in international civil aviation and how they must be displayed on aircraft. Individual countries may also implement additional provisions concerning the format and use of registration marks for international flights.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America corporate social responsibility programs will support clean water initiatives and soil regeneration efforts to help reverse some of the damage caused by illegal mining. By aligning its business objectives with ecological sustainability, Goldstar Air demonstrates that economic growth and environmental protection can coexist.

Illegal small-scale gold mining or galamsey in Ghana, has been linked to kidney failure and other health complications in the country due to the use of mercury, cyanide, lead, arsenic, iron, carbon monoxide, and other harmful chemicals.

Mercury, in particular, is associated with brain damage and harm to vital body organs. It can lead to stillbirths in pregnant women and neurological disorders such as tremors, impaired cognition, and muscle weakness, which have been recorded in the country recently. Mercury also drives fish away from rivers and the sea, making the waters muddy and unproductive, an alarming concern for fishermen who rely on them for their livelihoods.

The notice by the Ghana Water Company Limited regarding the challenges in supplying raw water in the Central Region, due to pollution in the Pra River caused by galamsey activities. This has sparked public discourse on the looming dangers facing the country if urgent action is not taken. The company revealed that the recent demand-supply gap is due to inadequate raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP), caused by galamsey activities.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, the airline will collaborate with stakeholders to transform damaged water bodies and illegal mining sites in Ghana into thriving 24-hour industrial organic farms. This initiative will provide well-paying jobs to youth previously involved in galamsey, offering higher incomes than what they currently earn. The project will not only ensure food security but also empower the youth with skills and economic opportunities, serving as an alternative to the proposed two-year total ban on surface mining in Ghana.

Goldstar Air will also mobilize well-meaning Ghanaians to join forces in restoring the galamsey affected sites for use in industrial organic farming, creating sustainable employment opportunities. Additionally, the airline will engage in tree planting initiatives along water bodies, leveraging the natural ability of these trees to absorb toxic minerals from the soil. Over the two-year ban, these efforts aim to revitalize water bodies and restore them to their natural, fresh-water state.

Ghana’s inability to produce billionaires, despite being a leading exporter of gold and cocoa for over 100 years of exporting these products. It is therefore unfortunate that this level of resource export has not translated into widespread wealth creation. Due to illegal mining, Ghana must shift towards tourism which contributed $10.9 Trillion to the global economy in 2024 and promote it as the country’s third-largest source of foreign exchange. However, this requires a dedicated focus from both tourism operators and the government to ensure environmental and social impacts are addressed alongside economic gains.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America, through its 24-hour service, will tackle the galamsey crisis by leveraging aviation to create sustainable economic opportunities. Galamsey has emerged as one of Ghana’s most destructive environmental and socio-economic challenges. This uncontrolled surface mining has devastated the landscape, poisoned vital rivers such as the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim with toxic mercury and cyanide, and destroyed large tracts of arable land and forest reserves.

The airline envisions that, in the future, galamsey will affect some of its in-flight policies regarding meals, beverages, the Golden Tree Bar, and sanitary issues. Goldstar Air’s comprehensive approach will demonstrate how private sector innovation can complement government efforts in solving complex developmental challenges.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will create viable economic alternatives, restore environmental damage, and reform mining practices to provide a sustainable pathway out of the galamsey crisis, transforming illegal miners into aviation professionals, organic farmers, and responsible entrepreneurs. This model offers valuable lessons for resource-rich developing nations grappling with similar illegal extraction challenges across Africa and beyond.

Galamsey has far-reaching impacts on various sectors and regions and significantly harms Ghana’s tourism industry. Environmental degradation, including deforestation and water pollution, diminishes the natural beauty of tourist sites. Contaminated rivers and landscapes deter tourists, thereby affecting local businesses that depend on tourism.

Galamsey provides short-term economic benefits to individuals involved, but it has detrimental long-term effects. Illegal mining activities leads to the depletion of natural resources and reduces the potential for sustainable economic growth.

Goldstar Air’s strategy to help reduce illegal mining begins with large-scale job creation in the aviation and agriculture sectors. The airline’s 24-hour operations will create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities, offering stable, well-paying employment to Ghanaian youth, many of whom currently engage in galamsey due to unemployment. By absorbing a significant portion of the labor force into formal employment, Goldstar Air will address the economic desperation that fuels illegal mining.

The airline will partner with local farmers to establish organic, round-the-clock industrial farming operations, providing training and modern equipment to boost productivity. By shifting focus from destructive mining to sustainable agriculture, former galamsey workers can transition into legal, environmentally friendly livelihoods. Goldstar Air’s in-flight catering services will exclusively feature Ghanaian organic produce, creating a guaranteed market for these farmers. Additionally, the airline’s cargo division will facilitate the export of these goods, ensuring farmers earn premium prices on the global market.

The airline has designed a model called “Goldstar Air Young Farmers” competition, which will provide startup support to youth-led agribusiness ventures in former mining areas. This model not only discourages illegal mining but also promotes food security and environmental conservation.

Goldstar Air will also invest in education and skills training to deter future involvement in illegal mining, in addition to job creation and agribusiness. By providing alternatives to mining, Goldstar Air addresses the root causes of galamsey. The airline’s aviation training school in Tamale will offer scholarships to underprivileged youth, equipping them with technical skills for careers in aviation and related industries.

The airline’s attractive opportunities for all employees will have three months’ salary savings plan for each junior staff member, which will enable them to purchase imported used cars. This will make commuting to and from work easier, help maintain high-level operations and ensure quality service delivery. A biweekly pay schedule will also make it easier for employees to save more money during months with an extra paycheck. Employees will also have the opportunity to acquire vehicles for their family members within the shortest possible time.

Goldstar Air will assist employees who wish to own their estate houses or apartments by giving guarantees and deducting monthly payments from their salaries. Additionally, employees who earn per diem can save and purchase motorbikes to avoid traffic congestion when commuting. Since airlines thrive on excellent customer service, it is no surprise that Goldstar Air places strong emphasis on employee welfare.

According to data released by the Ghana Forestry Commission, the country has two million peasant farmers, and about 1.5 million of them have lost their farms. Some of them have migrated to other areas, while others have turned to galamsey.

Majority of the youth have shifted to galamsey because it provides quick money, leaving agriculture largely in the hands of the elderly. The impact of galamsey on food production is a critical issue that cannot be ignored. In a few years, possibly within a decade, agricultural activity in galamsey-affected areas may completely vanish.

Environmental rehabilitation will be accelerated through Goldstar Air’s “Green Horizon” program by allocating a portion of the airline’s budget to fund reforestation projects, as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). This will include the use of drone seeding technology capable of planting 100,000 native tree seedlings each month.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline is proud to announce partnerships with several teaching hospital dialysis units by supporting them with dialysis machines, with plans to replicate this support in all regional hospitals. Dialysis is a life-saving treatment for people with kidney failure or end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Patients may stay on dialysis indefinitely or until they receive a kidney transplant. The airline will be expecting the dialysis units to operate on a 24-hour service to care for affected patients, including the airline’s employees. The dialysis machines will help reduce the exorbitant cost of treatment in Ghana and provide a glimmer of hope by offering affordable care. This initiative will also support employees and their families in accessing kidney transplants.

Ghanaians sometimes go through significant difficulties, including selling their properties to care for a family member with kidney failure. Many families in the country have been forced to part with properties that were kept for years just to cover the treatment costs for a single kidney patient.

The airline is taking a strong stand to help build and support dialysis units in Ghana, recognizing the likely upsurge in kidney diseases due to the contamination of natural water bodies, an issue affecting many Ghanaians. Goldstar Air is committed to addressing this challenge, believing that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

Goldstar Air has also designed a model called Pocket Change for Smile to fund dialysis machines. This initiative will raise funds through donations from passengers who contribute their spare coins, whether foreign or local currency to support the program.

The airline’s 24-hour service will encourage passengers to donate their spare change from international travel into designated boxes located at airport lounges, check-in counters, departure waiting areas, and onboard flights before arrival at their destinations.

Goldstar Air’s ongoing dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through Pocket Change for Smile aims to distribute dialysis machines across the country to improve healthcare services for all kidney patients in Ghana. It will also provide quality medical care for the airline’s retired employees suffering from kidney disease. Goldstar Air remains committed to improving lives and supporting its valued workforce.

Funds raised through Pocket Change for Smile will also be used to support orphanages, provide feminine hygiene packages to schoolgirls, provide assistance for water and sanitation to communities that are lacking access, distribute exercise and test books, and supply chairs and desks to schools, supporting communities as their needs become known to the airline.

The airline will collaborate with international organizations that share a common goal and vision, encouraging them to join Pocket Change for Smile program and help reach the needy worldwide through this impactful fundraising effort.

An innovative partnership between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and some international airlines has already demonstrated the power of such programs. Since its launch, the Change for Good program has generated over $185 Million. This initiative gives UNICEF and participating airlines a unique opportunity to engage travelers, raise awareness, and demonstrate a shared commitment to social responsibility, all while increasing customer loyalty.

Dialysis is a type of treatment that helps the body remove excess fluid and waste products from the blood when the kidneys are no longer able to perform. First used successfully in the 1940s, dialysis became a standard treatment for kidney failure in the 1970s. Since then, it has helped millions of patients around the world.

According to Kidney Health International, over 90% of Ghanaian kidney failure patients who desperately need dialysis are being denied access to this life-saving treatment. Dr. Elliot Koranteng Tannor and his dedicated team of caregivers have unveiled statistics that expose the harsh reality of the situation.

The report reveals alarming figures. In Ghana, the overall dialysis prevalence is just 38.8 patients per million population. To put it simply, only 38.8 out of every 1 million Ghanaians are receiving dialysis treatment. This prevalence rate falls far below not just the African average (79 per million) but also the global average (296 per million).

Ghana’s rate is even lower than the average for other low and middle-income countries, which stands at 68 per million. These numbers paint a bleak picture, indicating that many Ghanaian patients in dire need of dialysis are unable to access this critical treatment.

Dialysis centers in Ghana, though urgently needed, are grappling with limited capacity. The median number of patients per center is just 20. However, despite these constraints, most centers are operating at or even over their maximum capacity to meet the overwhelming demand.

The quality of dialysis care in Ghana is also under threat. A significant factor affecting quality is the limited nephrology workforce. Ghana has only 0.44 nephrologists per million population, well below the average for low and middle-income countries (1.6 per million).

The shortage of nephrologists in the country directly impacts the quality of care, with 57.5% of dialysis centers in Ghana lacking a resident or visiting nephrologist. Without specialized kidney care doctors, it is challenging to adequately monitor patients and provide appropriate treatment.

Goldstar Air, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dansoman Polyclinic, Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital, and Kaneshie Polyclinic, and will continue to assist health facilities throughout the country to enhance healthcare services for kidney patients and reduce the financial burden on employees and their families.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will be a valuable contributor to Ghana’s economic prosperity and will provide a rapid global transportation network, making it essential for global businesses. The airline’s network will generate economic growth, create jobs, and facilitate international trade and tourism, key components in ensuring the airline achieves its Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves initiative.

The airline’s initiative will also reinforce global confidence in Ghana’s economic recovery efforts. This is underscored by S&P Global Ratings’ recent upgrade of Ghana’s foreign-currency sovereign credit rating from Selective Default (SD) to CCC+, reflecting renewed investor confidence and positive momentum in economic management under the leadership of Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to S&P Global, headquartered in Manhattan, New York City, Ghana’s public debt and net of liquid assets will decline from 71.4% of GDP at the end of 2024 to 47.4% by 2028. The upgrade by S&P sends a strong signal to the international investor community and development partners that Ghana is turning a crucial corner, with growth in aviation and other sectors of the economy.

The Volta Regional capital, Ho, will host a 24-hour Industrial Zone that will become an economic driver for agribusiness in the region. Additionally, Hajj and charter flights to and from Saudi Arabia will further expand agribusiness opportunities in Volta.

The Upper West Regional capital, Wa, will begin experiencing charter flights, which will help local businesses expand and attract new companies. It will also benefit from Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Northern Regional capital, Tamale, will serve as a key hub for the airline’s maintenance base, cargo operations, specialized catering services, and aviation training school. Plans are also underway to launch international flights to and from the Sahel region, in addition to Hajj flights to and from Saudi Arabia.

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, will initially experience direct flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, and Milan, along with Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finally, from the Greater Accra Region, flights will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, with pending cities including Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many more.

#Flygoldstar

#WingsOfGhana

#BellyOfAmerica

#OverTwoMillionJobOpportunities