Goldstar Air To Promote Ghana’s Creative Arts And Culture

Ghanaian airline Goldstar Air will use innovative plans to promote the country’s creative arts and culture for economic development. It will create over one hundred thousand direct jobs and over one million indirect jobs.

The airline seeks to stimulate increased trade volume, investment, and business activities in the country. This initiative marks a new direction in supporting local businesses and forms part of our broader strategy for economic transformation in Ghana.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana, aims to accelerate the country’s economic growth by leveraging creative arts and culture to boost Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This will also contribute and ensure the strength of the local currency and stabilization of the cedi and the economy are major priorities to put the country on a sound footing.

The creative arts and culture will let us expand our routes and establish a seamless travel experience for international passengers who will get access to multiple destinations and more convenient airway connections, Goldstar Air, issued an Air Carrier License from Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), is awaiting aircraft inspection to operate scheduled and non-scheduled flights to West Africa and Intercontinental.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air Eric Bannerman, the airline initiatives will solve some critical challenges that actors and filmmakers face and will enable them to produce quality content and advance their careers, as we are looking forward to creating more jobs for Ghanaians by collaborating with the creative art industry to show the world the power of Ghanaian arts.

Goldstar Air will provide a supportive environment and diverse opportunities to help them thrive. Embrace their artistic potential, challenge them to explore new avenues of expression, and let their imagination soar as they embark on a rewarding journey and the importance of the creative arts sector to Ghana’s cultural and economic landscape.

Inflight promotions on our screens for the creative art industry and special deals to promote Ghanaian culture will be available for all festivals in Ghana, such as December in Ghana, Beyond the Return, Homowo, Akwasidae, Aboakyer, Fetu Afahye, Asafotufiam, Hogbetsotso, Chalewote, Bakatue, Panafest, Kundum, Foo, Kpini Chugu, Kajoji, Ngmayem, Akwantukese, Odwira, Kwafie, and others.

The United States market size, measured by revenue, of the performers and creative artists industry was $58 billion in 2023. The market size increased 4.8% in 2023 and has grown 2.1% per year on average between 2018 and 2023.

Creative arts encompass various disciplines that allow individuals to express themselves through multiple mediums and forms. From painting and drawing to music composition and theatrical performance, creative arts provide a platform for individuals to tap into their imagination, communicate their ideas and emotions, and explore the world in new and meaningful ways.

Visual arts include drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, and mixed media. Visual arts focus on developing observation, composition, and expression skills through various artistic mediums.

Music encompasses various activities, including singing, playing musical instruments, music theory, composition, and music appreciation. Skills to read and interpret musical notation, develop ear training, and explore different genres and styles of music.

Drama/Theater involves the study of acting, stagecraft, script analysis, and theatrical production. Skills through movement, gesture, voice, characterization, and collaboration with peers to create and perform theatrical works.

Dance focuses on developing physical coordination, flexibility, rhythm, and expression through movement. Various dance styles, techniques, choreography, and dance forms have cultural and historical significance worldwide.

Literary arts include creative writing, poetry, storytelling, and scriptwriting. Literary arts encourage exploring language, imagination, and storytelling techniques and developing writing skills and a personal voice.

Media arts encompass photography, filmmaking, animation, graphic design, and digital media production. Skills to use technology and multimedia tools to create and manipulate visual and auditory content for artistic expression and communication.

Crafts and Design includes textiles, ceramics, jewelry making, woodworking, and graphic arts. Crafts and design emphasize hands-on creativity, craftsmanship, problem-solving skills, and an understanding of design principles and aesthetics. Incorporating these various types of creative arts gives a holistic and interdisciplinary approach that fosters creativity, critical thinking, communication, and personal expression.

Mr. Bannerman emphasizes that fashion designers for the airline uniforms, shoe markers, watches, and belt manufacturers for our operations will gain international recognition as our crew displays their works on board, which will promote Ghanaian brands to the global fashion market and make them access a huge financial opportunity. Ghanaian creatives hold the potential to excel in the flourishing global fashion industry. Globally, the fashion market is valued at $3 trillion, so a concerted approach by stakeholders in the country will rake in foreign exchange and will position Ghana as a country recognized for its fashion design powers.

As part of the avowed strategy of the airline to fully optimize Ghana’s tourism potential, announcements will be made during takeoff and landing to indicate the aircraft registration name and a documentary on the assigned individual will be shown on our screen as a way of honoring them and promoting our tourism and culture, because a nation that honors its living heroes and heroines is worth dying for. The airline believes it is appropriate to honor our past, current, and future Presidents, prominent Chiefs, sports personalities, religious leaders, and other distinguished personalities.

Ghanaian languages for the first time will make great incursions on the international scene once Goldstar Air starts operations on its routes with the view that all flights on any of the routes will be using some local languages as its dialect on board, showcasing our native culture and identifying with the people of Ghana.

Languages, especially our mother tongue, not only bond with each other but also influence us in doing business as a medium of communication for transactions and building bridges for networking.

Culture is a broad term that refers to shared beliefs, values, practices, customs, and behaviors that characterize a group or society or the sum of the collective knowledge of a group. To simplify collective knowledge is culture. Culture is passed on from individual to individual, but more importantly, collectively through creative products.

As part of our 24/7/365 service, special attention and fares will be given to Ghanaian families in the diaspora. This initiative has been named Home Sweet Home, to enable parents to bring their children to visit Ghana at least twice a year so that their kids will think of acquiring Ghanaian citizenship and making the country more attractive to them, so they can collaborate significantly with their local communities to boost development and GDP in the future for a better Ghana. This will also make the kids more empathetic towards cultural differences, helping them adapt to changing situations and it can even shape their linguistic development.

Travel has the potential to create a new narrative that teaches children about similarities with others and lays a strong foundation, especially in the early years. Traveling and educating children about their culture will develop social skills while experiencing new things outside their usual routines.

In a rapidly evolving economy, understanding key drivers of change is pivotal for informed decision-making and enhancing the economic performance of the country.

Creative arts allow individuals to showcase their talents and accomplishments, increasing self-esteem and confidence in their abilities. Creative arts also bring people together, fostering a sense of community and belonging. Whether attending performances, participating in workshops, or collaborating on projects, individuals form meaningful connections with others who share their passion for the arts.

Engaging in artistic endeavors often involves overcoming challenges and finding creative solutions. This fosters critical thinking skills and the ability to approach problems from different perspectives. Creative arts activities enhance communication skills, such as music, drama, and visual arts, and promote verbal and nonverbal communication skills. Individuals learn to convey emotions, ideals, and stories effectively through artistic expression.

Many creative arts activities, such as group performances and collaborative projects, require teamwork and cooperation. This cultivates interpersonal skills and the ability to work effectively in diverse teams. Through exposure to various art forms, individuals gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of different cultures, traditions, and perspectives, promoting empathy and cultural sensitivity.

Creative art can serve as a form of therapy, helping individuals manage stress, express emotions, and foster a sense of calm and relaxation. Creative arts provide a safe and supportive space for individuals to explore their thoughts, feelings, and identities. Individuals can discover and celebrate their unique voices and perspectives through artistic expression.

Through art, we can chronicle history and add societal value to human life in many ways. Art inspires us to think and feel deeply about our lives and the world around us. We can also explore different perspectives, ideas, and emotions that might be difficult to express through other forms of communication and arts to develop the broader dimension of the human being’s mind, body, and soul. The arts can also express the inexpressible and make sense of things that otherwise do not seem to. This can be very fulfilling and helps us function as human beings, which can only be good for society.

With Goldstar Air, the best way we can is to foster a culture of creative problem-solving and innovation to creative play and consider diverse perspectives. And that can create a kind of competitive advantage for the airline, which will lead to continuous business growth in an ever-changing world. Creative thinking engages us in abstract and analytical thinking. When our creative thinking and technical knowledge come together, we find innovation.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, and Milan.

Also, flights from Accra shall include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas and many more.