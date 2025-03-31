Goldstar Air To Promote Heritage Sites In Ghana

The wings of Ghana and belly of America, Goldstar Air, a private international airline with an issued Air Carrier License (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, is uniquely positioned to champion Ghana’s historical and cultural legacy, ensuring that both locals and international travelers will patronize the country’s remarkable heritage sites 24/7.

Goldstar Air is expecting the new administration to compel the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to assemble a new certification team within this month to take the airline through the remaining phases of its Safety Certificate (AOC), as the airline is more than halfway through the certification process, and its goal is to start the 24-hour economy while fulfilling its commitment to creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos; they need their jobs.

The airline’s 24-hour service initiatives are multifaceted, encompassing strategic marketing, partnerships with cultural institutions, infrastructural investments, and innovative tourism experiences that redefine how people engage with Ghana’s heritage and the Black Star experience.

Heritage tourism is more than just visiting old castles or attending festivals; it is about experiencing the soul of a nation. Ghana’s history is deeply intertwined with that of the African diaspora, and its role in the transatlantic slave trade makes it a place of pilgrimage for many descendants of enslaved Africans.

Goldstar Air understands the emotional and historical significance of this connection and has positioned itself as the preferred airline for heritage travelers, particularly from North America, the Caribbean, and Europe. The airline’s role extends beyond simply transporting passengers into the country; it curates experiences, forges collaborations with heritage organizations, and actively contributes to the restoration and maintenance of key sites to support the 24-hour service.

Goldstar Air, the economic tool of Ghana, will proudly celebrate the country’s Heritage Month (Ghana Month), observed every March, by showcasing the nation’s rich culture and traditions onboard its flights. Passengers will be treated to a delightful array of Made-in-Ghana products, including local cuisine, souvenirs, and special fares.

The airline will further promote Ghanaian heritage by organizing a series of exciting local and international events, including musical concerts, international friendly football matches between the Black Stars and other national teams, boxing title fights, and international exhibitions at Ghanaian embassies in the airline’s destinations in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). These exhibitions will showcase Made-in-Ghana goods and culture. This celebration will not only promote Ghanaian heritage but also provide a unique opportunity for cultural exchange, job creation, and economic growth.

The United States in 2022 reported the highest total contribution of travel and tourism to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with these industries generating, directly and indirectly, approximately Two (2) Trillion U.S. dollars. By championing Ghana’s historical and cultural legacy, Goldstar Air will position the country as a tourist destination and increase the Gross Domestic Product by collaborating with travel and tour companies in United States to prioritize the Ghanaian market.

Goldstar Air’s approach to heritage tourism is holistic, addressing not just the promotion of these sites but also the sustainability of tourism in Ghana. One of the airline’s key initiatives is the integration of responsible tourism practices. The airline will partner with local communities to develop sustainable tourism plans that protect heritage sites while providing economic opportunities for residents. By engaging in corporate social responsibility projects such as restoring damaged historical sites and funding local museums, Goldstar Air will cement its role as a leader in heritage preservation. This mission is also rooted in the preservation of identity, economic empowerment, and national pride.

The economic benefits of heritage tourism cannot be overstated. Every visitor to a heritage site contributes to the local economy by spending on accommodation, food, souvenirs, and guided tours. Goldstar Air’s targeted promotion of heritage destinations will increase tourist traffic, directly benefiting small businesses and artisans. By supporting local craftsmen who create traditional artifacts, textiles, and handmade jewelry, the airline fosters a thriving cultural economy. This economic boost, in turn, incentivizes communities to maintain and protect their heritage sites, ensuring their survival for future generations.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, education is another pillar of the airline’s heritage tourism initiative. Goldstar Air will sponsor educational programs that bring Ghanaian students closer to their history. Through organized school tours, partnerships with universities, and heritage-focused travel grants, the airline will ensure that younger generations understand the significance of their country’s historical landmarks. For international students and researchers, the airline will facilitate heritage exchange programs, enabling academic collaborations that document and preserve Ghana’s past.

The Lighthouse in Jamestown, Accra, is an iconic landmark located on Prof. Atta Mills High Street. The monument consists of a tower and an adjoining maintenance residence. The Lighthouse is painted white with red horizontal bands. It was first built by the British in 1871, three years before they established the Gold Coast Colony on July 24, 1874. It served as a symbol of their expanding colonial ambitions along the coast. The original Lighthouse was replaced by the current one in the 1930s. Standing 28 meters high, the tower contains 112 steps leading to its summit, where a lantern is positioned. This lantern is visible within a 30-kilometer radius from the sea. Initially, the Lighthouse guided boats to shore, but in recent years, it has also served as a cultural monument and a tourist attraction. The generator was used to power the Lighthouse since its renovation in the 1930s. It was ignited manually ignited and fueled by diesel and was halted fifteen years ago, Now the lantern on top of the Jamestown Lighthouse is powered by solar panels.

Osu Castle, also known as Fort Christiansborg or simply “the Castle,” is located in Osu, Accra, on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea. A substantial fort was built by Denmark-Norway in the 1660s, and over time, its ownership changed between Denmark-Norway, Portugal, the Akwamu, Britain, and finally, post-independence Ghana. Under Danish control, it was the capital of the Danish Gold Coast and a key location in the transatlantic slave trade. In 1902, Osu Castle became the seat of government in Ghana, a role now held by Jubilee House. Due to its testimony to European colonial influence in West Africa and its involvement in the slave trade, the castle was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979, along with several other castles and forts in Ghana.

One of the most iconic historical landmarks in Ghana is Cape Coast Castle. This structure, once a major hub of the transatlantic slave trade, the castle now serves as a somber reminder of the resilience of the African spirit. Visitors who step into the dungeons where thousands of enslaved Africans were held before being shipped across the Atlantic often experience a profound emotional awakening. Similarly, Elmina Castle, the first European settlement in sub-Saharan Africa, holds centuries of history within its walls. These sites are not just tourist attractions; they are sacred grounds that deserve respect, preservation, and proper documentation.

Elmina Castle was built by the Portuguese in 1482 as Castelo de São Jorge da Mina (St. George of the Mine Castle), also known as Castelo da Mina or simply Mina. It was the first European trading post on the Gulf of Guinea and remains the oldest extant European building south of the Sahara. Initially established as a trade settlement, the castle later became one of the most crucial stops on the Atlantic slave trade route. The Dutch seized the fort from the Portuguese in 1637, following an unsuccessful attempt in 1596, and took control of the entire Portuguese Gold Coast in 1642. The slave trade continued under Dutch rule until 1814. In 1872, the Dutch Gold Coast, including the fort, became a British possession. Ghana gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1957 and now controls the castle. Elmina Castle is a historical site and was a major filming location for Werner Herzog’s 1987 drama film Cobra Verde. The castle is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site due to its significance in the Atlantic slave trade and remains one of Ghana’s most visited tourist attractions.

The Assin Manso Ancestral Slave River, also called Nnonkonsuo or Donkor Nsuo (singular), was one of the major slave markets used for gathering captives during the transatlantic slave trade. It is located in the Central Region of Ghana, 40 kilometers along the Cape Coast-Kumasi highway. It served as the final link in the slave trade route from northern Ghana. The Assin Manso Slave River Site was where enslaved Africans took their last bath on African soil before being marched to the slave castles of Elmina and Cape Coast along the coast. The site was referred to as the “great depot,” through which the Asantes sent enslaved people to the coast. It was one of the largest 18th-century slave markets, where captives were fed and allowed to rest for several days or weeks. In 1998, Assin Manso was re-inscribed onto the map of African diasporic historical memory through the reburial of two ancestral remains, one from Jamaica and one from the United States, as part of an Emancipation Day ceremony.

The Bono Manso Slave Market in the Bono East Region was an important landmark in the history of the slave trade in Ghana. It was the point where enslaved people from northern Ghana (Salaga, Pikworo, and other locations) were taken for grading and sorting. Strong individuals were separated from the weak, and children were distinguished from adults. The strongest captives were selected and sent to the coast for onward sale to buyers in the Americas, while the weaker ones were left behind in the town. Today, this ancient slave market is an important site for many diasporans seeking to learn about the transatlantic slave trade and trace their roots. Some of the trees to which enslaved people were once tethered while awaiting prospective buyers and their eventual shipment to Europe and the Americas still stand at the site, serving as solemn reminders of history.

The Salaga Slave Market, an 18th-century slave market located in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region of Ghana, was a significant center for the transatlantic slave trade. Salaga played a crucial role as a market where enslaved people were gathered and transported to the coast for export. The market also served as an outpost for the movement of slaves along trans-Saharan trade routes. From the 16th century, Salaga was one of the leading market centers in West Africa. It was founded by the Mande leader Dyakoa Nde Wura in the 16th-century Gonja Kingdom before being overtaken by Asante forces in 1744.

During the Third Anglo-Ashanti War in 1874, the British defeat of the Asante ended Asante rule over Salaga. However, despite the British abolition of slavery in the Gold Coast in 1874–1875, the Salaga slave market continued to operate for some time. Frequent slave caravans moved from Salaga to the Kintampo slave market and then to the southern coastal regions. The market was finally abolished in 1896. After this, Kete-Krachi took over as a major trading center, and slave caravans, some ordered by the infamous slave raider Babatu, began arriving directly from Bole, Wa, Bonotuku, and Upper Volta. The defeat of the Asante had lasting effects on the slave trade in later years, shifting the main market from Salaga to other locations. While Salaga remained an important source of enslaved people, its decline signified the expansion of the slave trade into other regions of the Gold Coast.

Ghana’s heritage extends to the Ashanti Kingdom beyond the forts and castles, which remains one of the most powerful traditional institutions in Africa. The Ashanti culture, deeply rooted in the traditions of its ancestors, continues to thrive, with the Manhyia Palace serving as the seat of the Asantehene, the ruler of the Ashanti people. The palace museum, showcasing artifacts, regalia, and historical documents, provides visitors with a deep dive into the legacy of the Ashanti Empire. Goldstar Air will provide flights to Kumasi, the heart of the Ashanti Region, not just as a transportation service but as a gateway to a cultural immersion experience. Through tailored tour packages, visitors can witness the Adae Festival, where chiefs and royals gather in elaborate Kente cloth, showcasing Ghana’s rich textile heritage.

Kente, one of Ghana’s most recognizable cultural symbols, is more than just fabric; it is a narrative woven into cloth. Originating from the Ashanti and Ewe people, each Kente design tells a story of power, wisdom, and history. Goldstar Air will incorporate Kente patterns into its branding, from cabin crew uniforms to in-flight décor, subtly educating passengers about Ghana’s artistic legacy even before they step foot in the country. The airline will also collaborate with weavers in Bonwire and Agotime, the two main Kente-weaving centers, to support local artisans and ensure the craft is preserved for future generations.

Heritage tourism is also a bridge that connects the African diaspora to their roots. Many African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans have embarked on personal journeys to trace their ancestry back to Ghana. The success of the Year of Return campaign demonstrated the deep emotional and spiritual ties that exist between the diaspora and the African continent. Goldstar Air will build on this momentum by providing tailored travel experiences that cater to heritage seekers. By collaborating with genealogy organizations, DNA testing companies, and historical societies, the airline will offer passengers a unique opportunity to visit the regions from which their ancestors originated, creating a deeply personal and transformative travel experience.

Heritage tourism takes on a different character in the northern region of Ghana. The Larabanga Mosque, one of West Africa’s oldest Islamic structures, stands as a testament to the spread of Islam in Ghana. Built in the Sudanese architectural style, this mosque is a sacred site that attracts pilgrims and historians alike. The region is also home to the mystical Paga Crocodile Pond, where crocodiles and humans coexist in a way that defies conventional wildlife behavior. These unique attractions offer travelers an experience beyond the ordinary, and Goldstar Air will ensure they are accessible through its domestic routes and promotional campaigns.

Mount Afadja, known as Afadjato to the Ewe people of Ghana and Togo, is one of the highest mountains in Ghana. The summit is located in the Volta Region, near the border with Togo, close to the villages of Liati Wote and Gbledi Gbogame in the Afadjato South District and Hohoe Municipality, respectively. It is about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of Accra and 178 kilometers (111 miles) northwest of Lomé. Part of the Agumatsa sub-range of the West African Mountains, its summit is often cited as 885 meters (2,904 feet). The summit of Mount Aduadu (746 meters or 2,448 feet) lies 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) to the east, while Ghana’s highest peak, Leklata, is about 4.6 kilometers (2.9 miles) to the east.

Mount Afadja derives its name from the Ewe word Avadzeto, which means “at war with the bush.” The mountain is located in the Agumatsa Range near the villages of Gbledi and Liati Wote. Mount Afadja is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the Volta Region of Ghana, welcoming thousands of visitors from around the globe annually. The nearby Tagbo Falls and Wli Falls (the highest in West Africa) are also popular tourist attractions. Several caves, streams, and other waterfalls in the area add to its natural beauty.

Goldstar Air will help upgrade some of Ghana’s heritage sites by acting as an economic catalyst in advancing the Heritage Area. Assistance will be available for a variety of activities, including but not limited to planning, consultation, interpretation, workshops, events, preservation, collections, exhibits, marketing, promotion, wayfinding, and signage. The forts and castles will receive support in preventing sea erosion and protecting electrical gadgets with anti-rust paint. The buildings will also be painted with materials resistant to sea salt damage, ensuring that these heritage sites remain attractive and well-preserved for tourists.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that technology will also play a crucial role in Goldstar Air’s heritage tourism strategy. The airline will be investing in digital tools such as mobile travel guides, and augmented reality experiences that bring Ghana’s history to life. By leveraging technology, the airline will make heritage tourism more interactive, engaging younger audiences who consume information digitally. 3D reconstructions of ancient Ghanaian kingdoms, and mobile apps that provide audio guides in multiple languages will enhance the visitor experience and make Ghana’s history more accessible to a global audience.

Goldstar Air’s ambition to promote Ghana’s heritage sites is not just about tourism; it is about shaping a national narrative that values history as a cornerstone of development. By elevating Ghana’s cultural assets to international recognition, the airline will position the country as a heritage tourism leader in Africa. Every flight, every campaign, and every initiative will be part of a larger vision to ensure that Ghana’s rich past is not only remembered but also celebrated, protected, and shared with the world.

The airline’s unwavering commitment, strategic investments, and passion for cultural preservation will continue to redefine heritage tourism in Ghana. Through its efforts, the airline will transform travel into a journey of discovery, identity, and legacy, one that connects people to history and ensures that the stories of Ghana’s ancestors remain alive for generations to come.

Ghana’s history is filled with celebrations, including vibrant festivals that play a crucial role in uniting communities and passing down traditions. The Homowo Festival of the Ga people, the Aboakyir Festival of the Efutu people, the Kundum Festival of the Nzema people, the Damba Festival of the Dagomba people, the Akwasidae Festival of the Ashante people, the Asafotufiam Festival of the Ada people, the Asogli Yam Festival of the Asogli people, Chugu Festival of the Dagomba, Mamprusi, Nanumba and Kokomba people, Kwahu Easter Festival of the Kwahu people, the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Festival of Cape Coast people and the Hogbetsotso Festival of the Anlo-Ewe all tell unique stories of migration, survival, and cultural evolution. Goldstar Air will actively promote travel during these periods, offering discounted fares and exclusive travel packages to encourage both Ghanaians and foreigners to participate. These festivals are not just entertainment; they are living history lessons that showcase the diversity of Ghana’s ethnic groups.

The Volta Region’s Ho Municipal District will benefit from a 24-hour industrial zone, acting as an economic generator for the region. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with charter flights, will create additional economic opportunities for the area.

The Upper West Region’s Wa Municipal District will see an increase in flights, which will help local businesses expand and attract new companies. Additionally, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will provide more travel options for residents.

The Northern Region, particularly Tamale City, will serve as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, cargo village, catering services, and training school. Plans are underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ashanti Region’s capital Kumasi will initially experience flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finally, in the Greater Accra Region, Accra will serve as a major hub, with flights to destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown. Additional pending destinations include Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many more.

