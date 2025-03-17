Goldstar Air To Provide Passengers With A New Way To Fly

Ghanaian and United States registered company Goldstar Air, a private international airline with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, will empower employees to provide passengers with quality air service and a new way to fly.

Goldstar Air is expecting the new administration to compel the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to assemble a new certification team within this month to take the airline through the remaining phases of its Safety Certificate (AOC) acquisition. The airline is already above halfway through the process of obtaining the Safety Certificate, to provide a new way to fly and fulfill its promise of creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer, they need these jobs.

The travel and tourism industries in 2023 contributed 9.1 percent to the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with the total contribution amounting to nearly 10 trillion U.S. dollars. By providing a new way to fly, Goldstar Air will position itself to tap into this significant income stream.

Goldstar Air is redefining Ghana’s aviation industry by introducing a revolutionary approach to air travel. With a commitment to comfort, safety, affordability, and top-tier service, the airline is set to transform the passenger experience, which will promote Ghanaian languages and serve Ghanaian cuisine and traditional drinks on board, thereby supporting Ghana’s agriculture sector. Additionally, Goldstar Air will customize its catering service to align with the airline’s unique brand identity.

One of the new ways to experience Goldstar Air is to be served a hot Golden Tree Chocolate drink along with a bar of Golden Tree Chocolate as a souvenir, a key part of the airline’s brand identity. This initiative will significantly boost the cocoa industry, as it will reduce the export of raw cocoa beans and instead generate more value, taste, branding, and revenue for the industry.

Goldstar Air’s unique tail and belly designs, which symbolize both Ghana and the United States, serve as a distinctive set of insignias that will enhance brand visibility, recognition, and confidence to fly with the airline. These designs will not only attract more tourists to both countries but also act as symbolic ambassadors, representing the culture and heritage of the airline’s origins. Passengers will experience a sense of pride, flying under the cultural banners of Ghana and the United States.

Air travel remains an essential pillar of global connectivity, making Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service strategically positioned to bridge the gap between affordability and luxury, ensuring passengers enjoy air travel in a new and exciting way. If you book early, you will be able to book a seat for free at the time of booking and it will take the added stress away from waiting until check-in opens and scrambling to book seats next to your loved ones.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America is committed to delivering an experience tailored to the specific needs of travelers. With a focus on providing modern aircraft, state-of-the-art facilities, and exceptional customer service, the airline is poised to deliver a new level of convenience and efficiency in air travel. By leveraging advanced technology and operational efficiency, Goldstar Air will set new standards in air transportation, ensuring passengers can travel comfortably and seamlessly.

One of Goldstar Air’s standout features is its unwavering commitment to safety. The airline adheres to the highest industry standards, providing passengers with a secure and reliable travel experience. From rigorous aircraft maintenance schedules to highly trained flight crews, Goldstar Air prioritizes passenger safety above all else. By incorporating the latest advancements in aviation technology, the airline guarantees smooth and worry-free flights for all travelers.

The airline’s seating will be zoned according to Ghana’s five major languages: Ewe, Akan, Hausa, Ga-Dangme, and Dagbani. There will also be a mixed zone for English and other languages. Passengers will be asked to indicate their preferred spoken language and meal choice from the menu when purchasing their tickets.

Nurses will be part of the flight attendants and will play an integral role in the flight crew on board every destination. They will provide comprehensive nursing care and in-flight dispensary services, ensuring passenger confidence from takeoff to landing.

Affordability is another crucial aspect of Goldstar Air’s mission. Many people have found air travel expensive and inaccessible, limiting their ability to explore opportunities beyond their immediate locations. Goldstar Air aims to make flying affordable for everyone by offering competitive pricing, special discounts, and flexible payment options. This affordability will enable more people to travel for business, leisure, or educational purposes, ultimately contributing to economic development.

Goldstar Air is introducing an unparalleled level of comfort in air travel and investing in spacious seating arrangements, premium in-flight entertainment, and gourmet meal options to ensure passengers enjoy a luxurious and relaxing journey. From the moment travelers step onto a Goldstar Air flight, they will be treated to a world-class experience designed to make their journey as pleasant as possible. Whether flying economy or premium class, passengers will experience superior comfort, excellent service, and an ambiance that enhances their overall travel experience.

The airline’s commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the flight experience. The airline is implementing streamlined booking systems that allow passengers to book flights with ease, whether online or through dedicated customer service agents. The introduction of user-friendly mobile apps and responsive customer service teams ensures that travelers receive prompt assistance with any inquiries, making the entire process of flying with Goldstar Air smooth and hassle-free. The airline’s focus on efficiency also means reduced wait times at check-in counters, improved baggage handling, and seamless boarding processes.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, the airline is focused on contributing to the broader Ghanaian economy. The airline’s operations will create job opportunities ranging from pilots and flight attendants to ground staff and administrative roles. This employment drive will provide stable income opportunities for many Ghanaians, helping to alleviate unemployment and underemployment while boosting economic growth. Additionally, the airline’s commitment to working with local suppliers and service providers will stimulate various industries, including tourism, hospitality, and retail.

Tourism is another sector that stands to benefit significantly from Goldstar Air’s operations. By offering more flight options and better connectivity, the airline will make it easier for international tourists to visit Ghana and explore its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities. Increased tourism will generate revenue for local businesses, support small enterprises, and position Ghana as a leading travel destination in Africa. The airline’s marketing efforts will not only attract foreign visitors but also encourage domestic tourism, inspiring Ghanaians to explore their own country like never before.

Tourist spending can have a significant impact on the local economies of the sites they visit; however, it also benefits the broader economy through job creation, local revenue generation, economic growth, infrastructure development, cultural preservation, and increased tax revenue. According to UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, international tourism ended 2023 at 88% of pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 1.3 billion international arrivals.

Goldstar Air is also committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The airline recognizes the importance of reducing its carbon footprint and will invest in fuel-efficient aircraft that consume less energy while maintaining optimal performance. By implementing green practices, such as reducing single-use plastics on flights and adopting effective waste management strategies, Goldstar Air aims to contribute to global efforts in protecting the environment. This commitment to sustainability aligns with the airline’s vision of creating a future where air travel is both eco-friendly and efficient.

The airline is dedicated to corporate social responsibility initiatives that benefit Ghanaian communities. Goldstar Air will actively engage in programs that support education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, reinforcing its role as a socially responsible corporate entity. By investing in community development projects and partnering with local organizations, the airline will make a lasting impact on the lives of Ghanaians, demonstrating that its mission goes beyond providing exceptional air travel.

Another key advantage of Goldstar Air is its focus on expanding connectivity. The airline plans to further introduce new routes that will enhance accessibility to various continents, making travel more convenient for passengers. Whether for business expansion, family reunions, or adventure-seeking, Goldstar Air’s expanded network will make it easier for passengers to explore different parts of the world. By increasing both international and domestic flight options, the airline will improve mobility and open up new economic and social opportunities for travelers.

Goldstar Air is not just introducing a new way to fly; it is revolutionizing the air travel experience for passengers. By blending safety, affordability, comfort, and world-class service, the airline is setting new standards in aviation. As it continues to grow and expand, Goldstar Air will remain committed to its mission of making flying more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. With its focus on innovation, sustainability, and economic growth, the airline is well-positioned to shape the future of air travel in Ghana and beyond.

The airline will operate biweekly (2 weeks) pay structure and assist employees in owning their own estate houses or apartments by providing guarantees and deducting monthly payments directly from their salaries. This will enhance their performance on duty and more efficient, which will go a long way to provide passengers with good relationship with the airline and a new way to fly. Employees who earn per diem allowances can also save part of their earnings to purchase motorbikes, helping them avoid traffic on their way to work. Airlines are all about customer service, so it will come as no surprise that Goldstar Air will prioritize taking care of its employees.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America proposed lowest three month’s salary for employees will be able to acquire one imported used car, allowing junior staff to maintain high-level operations and deliver excellent service. Employees can also acquire additional vehicles for their family members within the shortest possible time. These initiatives for Goldstar Air employees will further boost sales for car dealers and real estate agents in Ghana, adding to the airline’s indirect job creation efforts.

The airline will give special attention to travel and tour agencies to enhance the quality of Ghana’s economic transformation. This sustainable partnership aligns with the goal of massive job creation, poverty reduction, and increased foreign exchange earnings for Ghana, making Goldstar Air a true economic tool for the country. Together, we will work diligently to establish a respected and widely recognized brand that stands the test of time.

Goldstar Air will grant accreditation to travel agencies, allowing them to access the airline’s inventory, accept payments, and issue tickets 24/7 on the airline’s behalf. The airline aims to change the narrative of a hostile relationship between agents and airlines, where agents often end up paying more for group bookings than the published fares.

Currently, more than 90 percent of travel agencies in Ghana have been denied access to the international booking platform or distribution system to even check airfares, due to the required Fifty Thousand dollars ($50,000) bank guarantee. To address this, Goldstar Air will introduce a more flexible booking or distribution system, allowing agents to deposit any preferred amount to issue tickets against, and this will come as a much-needed relief to these agencies. The airline will also offer Ghanaian tour operators competitive airfares for their clients, ensuring customer satisfaction at all times.

The travel agency industry suffered a significant setback in 2002 when airlines cut commissions entirely, but Goldstar Air is set to restore commissions for agents, offering them a fresh and rewarding way to do business and introducing a new way to fly.

Goldstar Air operational resources will help stabilize Ghana’s currency and may serve as a backup for the country’s reserves. This approach could help Ghana avoid future reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A historic example of this kind of patriotic financial support can be liked to 1976 when David Kotei Poison loaned his earnings from his second title defense boxing bout against Japanese fighter Shig Fukuyama to the Ghanaian government, led by General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, to help purchase essential commodities for the state and support the economy.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Goldstar Air has applied to lease Accra Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 2 to use as its main hub. The airline plans to build modern passenger boarding bridges, duty-free shops, gyms, salons, offices, and other convenient, customer-centric facilities to enhance the experience of both departing and arriving passengers. This initiative will also break new ground in creating job opportunities for the youth in aviation and forms part of the airline’s commitment to enhancing all airports across Ghana.

The airline also plans to create an elevated walkway adorned with artwork along a moving walkway for a positive visual experience to link Terminals 2 and 3. This will allow passengers to seamlessly transfer between terminals without the need to board a shuttle bus or walk along the street to change flights.

Since airports are the gateway to vacations that are supposed to be relaxing, Accra Kotoka International Airport terminal 2 will now have a spa, which will be known as Spa on Air, and will have a sauna, hot tub, place to shower and relax after arriving or before departure. The spa service at the terminal will be created to meet one of travelers’ greatest needs, a space to relax and recover before a long flight, or during layovers.

The new spa will offer treatments ranging from massages and facials to nail care and pedicures and will bring an innovative and convenient wellness experience to guests who pass through this strategic travel hub.

The Terminal Hair Salon will provide passengers with a variety of hair-related services. The services will include Haircuts and trims, Single and double process colors, Highlights (cap or foil), Straightening treatments, Perms, Relaxers, Hair extensions, Blowouts, Braids, Basic hairstyles, and Formal hairstyles.

Beauty treatments like manicures and pedicures will also be available at the Terminal Salon. While manicures and pedicures are extremely rejuvenating treatments, they exude health benefits: they remove dead skin cells, keep your skin feeling soft and smooth, enhance the appearance of your hands, feet, and nails, and improve growth.

Accra Terminal 2 Lounge accessible gym will be located after the checkpoint and will provide travelers with access to cardio equipment, stretching space, free weights, medicine balls, and yoga props. Once you find yourself departing from, or connecting through Accra Terminal 2, consider squeezing in a workout before your flight. Frequent travelers can opt for an annual membership, which can be activated on the date of purchase and annual members can reserve a shower online up to 24 hours in advance.

Leasing Accra Terminal 2, which is currently underutilized, will significantly improve the passenger experience and prevent gate congestion during peak hours. Goldstar Air aims to avoid situations similar to the incident involving a Nigerian airliner’s inaugural flight from London to Lagos, where certain staff attempted to force the aircraft to park and disembarked passengers far from the airport and at a rejected section of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (LOS).

According to the Nigerian airline’s Chief Executive Officer, such action would have caused considerable inconvenience to passengers, who would have had to spend hours reaching the terminal. This situation, he warned, could have led to public backlash against the airline, as passengers would not have known the underlying cause. He further explained that despite C-23 at the new terminal being available, airport officials chose to reserve it for a foreign carrier, disregarding the needs of an indigenous airline. He added that officials expected them to transport international passengers to the terminal using rickety buses, which the same buses international airlines had rejected when the terminal opened. The CEO lamented internal conspiracies within Nigeria and noted that some were actively praying for the airline’s failure, but the good thing is that nobody is God.

Airports are vital to Ghana’s tourism industry, providing gateways to access the nation’s monumental national parks, breathtaking coastlines, and many other popular destinations. As the sky becomes the limit, Goldstar Air’s vision is set to enhance this critical sector.

Goldstar Air’s existence exemplifies this ‘qualitative’ impact, demonstrating that investment in new aviation infrastructure which provides greater access to the global air transport network will help expand Ghana’s economic productivity. This will provide valuable starting point for the quantification and inclusion of wider network benefits in future policy and investment decisions.

According to the Ghana Auditor-General’s Report on the accounts of public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions in 2023, showed that in 2022 Ghana’s regional airports generated a combined revenue of GH¢13.13 million from their operations, as against an expenditure of GH¢39.14 million.

The resulting deficit of GH¢26.01 million has prompted a re-evaluation of strategies to optimize regional airport development and maximize economic benefits. The regional airports covered in the report are Prempeh I International Airport (formerly Kumasi Airport) in the Ashanti Region, Tamale Airport in the Northern Region, Wa Airport in the Upper West Region, Sunyani Airport in the Bono Region, and Ho Airport in the Volta Region.

Further breakdown of the data indicated that Kumasi Airport incurred an expenditure of GH¢15.68 million while generating only GH¢8.22 million in revenue. Tamale Airport generated GH¢4.74 million in revenue but recorded a much higher expenditure of GH¢15.41 million. Sunyani Airport accrued GH¢95,626.58 in revenue against an expenditure of GH¢4.53 million. Ho Airport, which generated no revenue, reported an expenditure of GH¢1.38 million, while Wa Airport generated GH¢77,250.48 in revenue and incurred GH¢2.15 million in expenditure.

The Auditor-General, therefore, recommended that the management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) should encourage existing and potential domestic airlines to patronize these airports by offering possible incentives to them. Additionally, GACL should embark on a comprehensive publicity drive to promote and market these regional airports to attract more air travelers.

The Auditor-General also recommended that the Commercial Services Department of Ghana Airports Company Limited should identify potential concessionaires to occupy idle spaces within these airports to generate additional revenue through rent and royalties. Furthermore, the Auditor-General advised GACL management to liaise with appropriate regulatory authorities to reduce regulatory barriers for potential airlines, without compromising safety standards.

Goldstar Air’s planned improvements to Terminal 2 will significantly enhance Accra Airport’s capacity by optimizing passenger flow, improving security processes, and increasing the overall operational efficiency for both vertical (inbound and outbound) and lateral (transit) passenger movements. This initiative is not only about connecting people from one destination to another but also about creating a world-class aviation hub that will serve as a beacon of progress for Ghana’s economy.

The airline’s planned capital improvements at the airport are expected to generate additional take-offs and landings without requiring a runway expansion. With the airline’s anticipated rapid growth and the emergence of a new way to fly, the terminal redevelopment will allow Ghana to tap into this evolving market quickly.

The aviation industry contributes $3.5 trillion (4.1%) to the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If aviation were a country, it would rank as the 17th in size by GDP, equivalent to the GDP of Indonesia or the Netherlands, and supports 87.7 million jobs globally.

Goldstar Air has initiated an airline alliance nicknamed Afrik Allianz, a multimodal single air transport alliance connecting Africa and beyond. Ongoing discussions are taking place behind the scenes with other African airlines to join the alliance, with the aim of facilitating intra-regional trade and regional integration through the seamless movement of goods, tourism, services, and people across over 121 airports in Africa, with further connections to other continents.

The airline anticipates a massive influx of passengers to Terminals 2 and 3. Passengers will be able to move freely within the terminal, although international transit passengers will still need to pass through dedicated checkpoints.

Passengers transiting from international to domestic flights will go through the full customs and baggage claim process, followed by domestic security screening. Domestic to international transit will be more straightforward but will still require passing through a customs/security exit checkpoint.

Commercial aviation is a key driver of global economic prosperity and provides the only rapid worldwide transportation network, making it essential for global businesses. It fosters economic growth, creates jobs, and facilitates international trade and tourism. In 2023, commercial aviation accounted for 5% of the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to $1.37 trillion. U.S. airlines operate more than 26,000 flights daily, carrying 2.6 million passengers to and from nearly 80 countries, and transporting 61,000 tons of cargo to and from more than 220 countries. This solid foundation inspires Goldstar Air’s new way to fly from Ghana, connecting Africa, and beyond.

Goldstar Air’s tradition of naming its planes will serve as a unique way of blending aviation with culture. This fusion highlight that the true beauty of air travel extends beyond technology, it is about connection, the linking of distant places and people. Each aircraft will act as an ambassador, and always a touch more special, and more dignified, when carrying cultural identity and people it represents. Most importantly, names that honor notable figures who embody the spirit and legacy of Ghana and Africa.

The plane-naming pattern, which will appear on the Ghana registry, will feature designations such as 9G-H.E JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, 9G-H.M OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II, 9G-H.E GEORGE MANNEH WEAH, 9G-H.E SHEIKH OSMAN NUHU SHARUBUTU, 9G-H.M ABDULAI JINAPOR II, 9G-DR. KWAME NKRUMAH, 9G-TETTEH QUARSHIE, and others.

Documentaries showcasing the achievements of these individuals and the significance of the cities they represent will be featured on the aircraft screens during takeoff and landing. This is part of Goldstar Air’s broader vision as the airline projects a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft serving a network of over ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations. The airline also aspires to earn recognition among the top one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

Economic developers view airlines as critical drivers for generating income and stimulating economic growth. The viability of Wa and Ho Airports will be bolstered by a 24-hour economic generator for Upper West and Volta Region of Ghana. Additionally, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will create new economic opportunities for the Upper West and Volta regional capitals, further strengthening the connection between rural communities and global commerce, helping local businesses grow and attracting new investments to these areas.

Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, training school, catering services, and cargo operations. Plans are also underway to operate international passenger flights between Tamale and key destinations in the Sahel region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to destinations such as Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flights from Accra shall include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, with future plans to serve additional cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas, and many more.

