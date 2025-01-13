Goldstar Air To Support Ghana Sports Disciplines

Renowned international airline, Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, will use its 24-hour service to support all sports disciplines in Ghana and collaborate with organizations to develop a sports museum. This museum will feature statues of past and present heroes and heroines, serving as a hub for tourism.

Goldstar Air, the Ghanaian and United States registered company, has been a consistent supporter of major sporting events in Ghana. The airline now extends this support to grassroots sports development as part of its commitment to creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

The airline is for Ghanaians; therefore, the citizens will benefit the most and this is exactly what Goldstar Air is demonstrating now, with much more to offer Ghanaian communities when the airline commence operations.

Goldstar Air is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of athletes by investing in local sports academies and training facilities. These initiatives aim to help young athletes hone their skills and aspire to represent Ghana on the global stage.

Key efforts will include sports clinics, talent identification camps, and mentorship opportunities. By partnering with schools and local sports clubs, Goldstar Air will ensure that young talents have access to top-notch training and guidance from experienced coaches as part of our youth development and empowerment initiative.

Goldstar Air’s commitment to grassroots youth development and empowerment goes beyond strengthening the country’s sports future; it aims to generate interest among tourists eager to witness rising stars in action, thereby contributing to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Globally, sports rank as the ninth largest industry according to Global Sports Insights. It is an economic powerhouse encompassing various sectors, generating annual revenues of $2.65 trillion USD, approximately 1% of the global GDP.

Goldstar Air will collaborate with the Ghana Sports Federations to develop programs that enhance the country’s sporting infrastructure and support athletes at all levels. This partnership will focus on providing financial assistance, logistical support, and expert training to help athletes achieve their full potential.

The airline is dedicated to promoting inclusivity in sports by supporting programs that encourage participation from underrepresented groups, youth development and empowerment of individuals with disabilities. By championing inclusive sports, Goldstar Air aims to create equal opportunities for all athletes, fostering a diverse and vibrant sports community.

Goldstar will empower and work towards creating equal opportunities for women in sports by ensuring that female athletes have access to the same facilities, experienced coaches, and training programs as their male counterparts to develop and excel in their respective sports.

Goldstar Air’s commitment to sports development extends to sponsoring local sports teams, officials, journalists, individual athletes, and fans. Through complimentary tickets, financial support, and resources, the airline helps athletes compete at higher levels and gain international exposure.

The airline’s 24-hour service and partnerships with event organizers will attract international tournaments and matches to Ghana, showcasing the nation’s sporting prowess. This initiative will not only boost the morale of athletes but also draw sports enthusiasts from around the world eager to witness their talent and dedication.

Ghana, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and warm hospitality, is also emerging as a promising destination for sports tourism. Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, is determined to be at the forefront of promoting this growing sector.

Through strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and innovative travel packages, Goldstar Air aims to play a pivotal role in positioning Ghana on the global sports tourism map, attracting tourists from across the globe.

The Ghanaian and United States registered company is currently awaiting a Safety Certificate (Air Operator’s Certificate) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The certification process is expected to complete once the GCAA’s new Certification Team is assembled to take the airline through the remaining phases.

The issuance of the Safety Certificate will grant Goldstar Air operational control to manage its own aircraft, ensuring Ghanaians have full oversight of the airline’s operations. Additionally, this certification will enable the airline to finalize arrangements for codeshare flights, expanding service to all federal states in the United States of America and other international destinations.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, the airline will introduce tailored sports tourism packages that combine flights, accommodation, and event tickets. These packages are designed to cater to sports enthusiasts eager to experience Ghana’s unique blend of sports and culture. Whether it’s football, boxing, athletics, or traditional sports, Goldstar Air will collaborate with hospitality partners to provide affordable and convenient packages for an immersive tourist experience.

Goldstar Air will promote 24-hour sports, which is an important sector of the 24-hour economy, that encompassing medical treatment and rehabilitation, research and development, sports tourism, sales and trade of sports products, the construction and maintenance of sports venues, the organization of sports events, marketing and advertising.

This will create various jobs and business opportunities, including engineers and developers, coaches and sports doctors, sports journalists and commentators, and retailers of sports goods and equipment for the airline over two million direct and indirect job drive. The 24-hour sports is feasible, as boxing and some other sports runs same.

The increasingly important leisure industry, offering broader benefits such as boosting productivity, fostering individual and community development, and reducing the societal burden of ill health. Additionally, it has implications for the global economy due to its close association with other sectors, including education, real estate, and tourism, and is ranked among the top mainstream activities in the 24-hour economy.

Ghana boasts a rich sports heritage, with notable achievements in football, boxing, athletics, and more. Goldstar Air actively promotes this heritage through various marketing campaigns that highlight the country’s sports legends and iconic moments. By celebrating Ghana’s sports history, the airline aims to attract tourists eager to explore the nation’s sporting legacy.

Recognizing the transformative power of sports, Goldstar Air is committed to supporting Ghana’s sports federations and promoting sports nationwide.Through strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and community engagement, the airline aims to elevate Ghana’s sporting landscape and inspire future generations of athletes,

Goldstar Air’s community engagement initiatives include organizing sports events and supporting local sports clubs. These efforts aim to foster a culture of physical activity and healthy living, strengthen community bonds, and promote social cohesion.

Understanding the importance of balancing academics and sports, Goldstar Air will provide scholarships and educational support to student-athletes. This initiative ensures that young athletes have access to quality education while pursuing their sporting aspirations. The goal is to develop well-rounded individuals who contribute to society both on and off the field.

Inspire broader engagement with sports in Ghana, Goldstar Air will launch public awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits of physical activity and sports participation. These campaigns will leverage various media channels, including in-flight magazines, aircraft screens, social media, television, and radio, to reach diverse audiences and promote a culture of sportsmanship and healthy living.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Goldstar Air will continue to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to national development by supporting various sports disciplines across the country. Recognizing the vital role sports play in fostering unity, promoting healthy lifestyles, and developing talent, Goldstar Air is set to launch several initiatives to advance Ghana’s sports sector.

Goldstar Air and SM Boxing Foundation, in association with Fast Track Boxx Management Promotion (FTBMP) and Assassin Boxing Management Promotion (ABMP), organized World Boxing Organization (WBO) International Welterweight title fight between Scotland’s pride and title holder Lee Williams McAllister and Olaida Fiabi, codenamed JOURNEY TO THE WEST, and other supporting bouts on April 29, 2022, in Accra, Ghana. By providing financial support and logistical assistance, Goldstar Air has helped elevate the profile of boxing in Ghana, offering local boxers platforms to showcase their skills and gain international recognition.

Goldstar Air and SM Boxing Foundation also sponsored four boxers to International boxing fight on Lasgidi Boxing Initiatives at Yucateco Arena, Plot 700 Igbe Igbogbo Road, Off Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos for the Pugilists Work 4 boxing event on March 25th 2022. Some boxers who were on the Pugilists bill were Rich Blessing Dada, Richard Egowa, Michael Godwin, Kabiru Bashiru and others.

The airline has sponsored lots of Amateur Boxing Events, including Ghana Boxing Federation Road Map To Croatia Boxing Event held on July 5th 2024 and July 6th 2024 at the Tuesday Market, Korle Gonno, Accra. Ghana Boxing Federation Youth and Elite Boxing Championship held on Jan 27th 2024 at Modak Hotel Junction, Korle Gonno, Accra and Jan 28th 2024 at Bukom Football Park, Accra. Ghana Boxing Federation Road To Brampton held on November 6th 2023, second fight on November 20th 2023, third fight on December 4th 2023 and fourth fight on December 18th 2023 all at the Bukom Football Park in Accra, Ghana.

The airline proudly organized a nationwide boxing talent hunt featuring roaming gyms in various communities to identify and nurture potential world-class boxers with technical expertise from the Will Power Gym. This program provides an unprecedented opportunity for talented boxers to realize their dreams like never before.

Ghanaian boxing stalwarts, including renowned World Boxing Council (WBC) judge and referee Ataa Eddie Pappoe, Peter Zwennes (President of the Ghana Boxing Authority), and his executive board, as well as boxing legend Azumah “Zoom Zoom” Nelson, former World Boxing Association Welterweight (WBA) Champion Ike Bazooka Quartey, American promoter George Johnson, and Michael Neequaye, were among the dignitaries who participated. Their presence inspired many young, aspiring boxers aged between 12 and 16 years to showcase their immense talent.

Goldstar Air also co-sponsored the annual Salafest boxing extravaganza tournament at Opera Square in Accra alongside Pakis Promotions. During the second edition, highly-rated boxer Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe graced the event to support the organizers. He, along with other undefeated world title contenders, including Richard Oblitey Commey and Duke Micah, engaged with fans from ringside and in the ring.

The tournament featured six amateur fights, preceded by eight exhibition bouts by juvenile boxers as young as eight years old. The night concluded with an action-packed exhibition featuring professional boxers Daniel Adjei Sowah and Isaac Sowah from the Seconds Out Gym.

Ghana’s Enoch Sackey and Prosper Anyeka raised the nation’s flag high with resounding 3-0 unanimous decision victories over Yussif Shaibu of Niger and Mohammed Ali of Cameroon in their Flyweight and Middleweight clashes, respectively. However, Joseph Tagoe was unable to match his compatriots, suffering a 0-3 unanimous defeat to Mubarak Abubakar of Ivory Coast in their Welterweight clash.

In other bouts, Richman Ashley of the Bronx Gym proved too strong for Daniel Oduro of Attoh Quarshie Gym in their Welterweight clash, securing a 3-0 unanimous decision. William Attoh of Akotoku Gym claimed a unanimous points victory over his stablemate Alfred Kotey at Bantamweight. Meanwhile, Daniel Gosh of Bronx Gym defeated John Laryea, also of Bronx Gym, with a 3-0 unanimous decision in their Light Flyweight contest.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, has supported various organizations, including the Chorkor Champs Boxing Club, Willpower Gym, Street Academy, and others, with assorted protective equipment as part of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). This donation aims to revitalize juvenile boxing in Ghana.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, as part of its corporate social responsibility presented assorted items during the 14th CANA African Junior/Senior Open Water Championship held at the Trust Sports Emporium FINA-approved pool in Accra to the Ghana Swimming Federation and the items were received by the President of the Ghana Swimming Federation, Mrs. Delphina Quaye.

The President of the Ghana Swimming Federation expressed profound gratitude to Goldstar Air for their timely donation and acknowledged the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and other sponsors whose generous support contributed to the remarkable success of the championship.

The airline also supported the Hearts of Triumphs Sporting Club-Academy with assorted items as part of its CSR efforts to ensure the success of their official brand, kits, and logistics partnership unveiling ceremony. The sports academy is making a significant difference in the lives of brilliant young Ghanaians across the country, and the items donated by Goldstar Air will serve as invaluable resources to support the development of exceptional Ghanaian athletes and change lives.

Mr. John Ashong-Mettle, the airline’s Cargo Manager, and Mr. Edwin Lamptey, Cabin Crew, presented the items on behalf of Mr. Eric Bannerman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air. The items were received by Mr. Randy Benjamin Nii Adjei Oninku Jones, Executive Chairman & CEO of Hearts of Triumphs SC-Academy, who expressed his gratitude to Goldstar Air for recognizing and supporting the academy’s vision and efforts.

Goldstar Air also donated a trophy to the Assemblies of God Church in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana for its annual fun games competition as part of the airline’s CSR initiative, which goes beyond promoting, preparing, and developing sports in Ghana. Mr. Charles Nettey presented the trophy, which was received on behalf of the church by Mr. Samuel Mankrom, Regional Sports Organizer for the church’s Greater Accra Youth Ministry. He was accompanied by Mr. John Tawiah and Mr. Isaac Danso Otchere, representatives of the Youth Ministry.

In addition, the airline donated assorted drinks and a cake to Sports Beat, a popular sports discussion program hosted by renowned journalist George Kenneth Lartey on Ghana Television. This gesture was intended to boost the team’s morale, enabling them to give their best in the coming years. The program is one of the oldest and most respected in the country, featuring seasoned sports journalists as panelists.

On March 24, 2016, Goldstar Air was part of the sponsors for the match between Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, and Mozambique’s national football team, Os Mambas, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The airline has also sponsored several sports journalists from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and other media organizations to cover major tournaments within and outside the country.

Goldstar Air is a co-founder of the National Disabled Supporters Union (NDSU) and actively sponsors persons with disabilities to attend various sporting events. Recognizing that persons with disabilities are often sidelined during the mobilization of supporters for local and international competitions, the international airline considers this practice discriminatory. As a result, the airline has partnered with other organizations to provide similar support during sporting events.

Goldstar Air’s involvement in sports underscores its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility.By investing in sports development, the airline not only promotes physical fitness and healthy lifestyles but also fosters national pride and unity. Through its continued support for Ghanaian sports, the airline serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes nationwide.This dedication also has a ripple effect, inspiring other businesses to contribute to the growth of the nation’s sports sector.

Goldstar Air has pledged to fly some national teams free of charge to major world events and offer discounts for certain international events at all destinations. As part of its broader efforts, the airline continues to champion Ghana’s sports tourism while embracing global standardization to drive economic growth and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the country’s sports industry. Its unwavering support for Ghana’s sports stands as a shining example of how corporate entities can play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and promoting national pride.

The Volta Regional capital, Ho, with its 24-hour industrial zone, promises to be a significant economic generator for the region. Additionally, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with charter flights, are expected to create more opportunities for the Volta Region.

The Upper West Regional capital, Wa, will benefit from charter flights, which will support local businesses in expansion in the area and attract new companies. Additionally, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will enhance connectivity and foster regional growth.

Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for our airline’s maintenance base, cargo, unique catering and training school and plans are underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, will initially see flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Finally, from the Greater Accra Region, flights will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, as well as pending cities such as Miami, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Glasgow, Scotland; Houston, Texas; and many more.