Goldstar Air To Welcome Passengers With Five Key Ghanaian Languages

Multiple award-winning international airline Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America will welcome passengers with five key Ghanaian languages: Ewe, Akan, Hausa, Ga-Dangme, and Dagbani, in addition to English, the official language on board our flights to and from all destinations. French and Arabic languages will also be use where necessary.

Goldstar Air, a private Ghanaian and United States registered company with an issued Air Carrier License (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and Intercontinental routes is expecting the new administration to compel the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to assemble a new certification team within a month to take the airline through the remaining phases of its Safety Certificate (AOC) to enable the airline fulfill the over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer, they need their jobs.

Airlines serve passengers worldwide who speak different languages. Since 1944, when English was chosen as the official language of aviation at the Chicago Convention, it has been used for all communications between flight crews and ground services (ramp, coordinators, and tower) as well as with cabin staff on international flights. However, it was not until 1998 that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) established different proficiency levels.

Pilots, air traffic controllers, and aeronautical station operators involved in international operations are required to attain a minimum level 4 proficiency on the ICAO language proficiency rating scale, demonstrating the ability to speak and understand English effectively. This comprehensive test assesses reading comprehension, auditory understanding, speaking ability, pronunciation, phrase structure, vocabulary, and fluency.

Goldstar Air has a unique opportunity to serve as an ambassador for Ghana, promoting local languages to a global audience. While proficiency in English, including aeronautical vocabulary, is essential for flight crews and aviation professionals to communicate effectively and ensure flight safety, incorporating Ghanaian languages enhances the cultural experience for passengers. Regardless of nationality, the crew will be trained to comprehend technical terms, procedures, and interfaces while also fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for travelers.

Goldstar Air is determined to achieve an impressive revenue record, comparable to some airlines in the United States that generated gross profits of over $11 billion in 2022 and over $14 billion in 2023, an increase in capacity year over year to remain relevant in the aviation industry. The airline aims to make this a reality, in part by incorporating five key Ghanaian local languages.

Goldstar Air will focus on leveraging Ghana’s position as the center of the world and the gateway to Africa to drive strong revenue performance. This growth will also be supported by the airline’s continued strength in the demand environment. In-flight entertainment systems featuring multilingual options, such as Kumawood movies, Highlife, and Hiplife music will ensure that passengers feel welcome and at ease during their flight.

International airlines typically conduct onboard safety demonstrations in English and their home country’s language. While airlines regulated by Canada’s Official Languages Act of 1969 must provide services in both English and French, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also allows individual airlines to choose which additional languages they will use.

Goldstar Air will adopt innovative strategies to promote Ghanaian languages as a tool for economic development while also seeking to stimulate increased trade volumes, investments, and business activities in the country. This strategic initiative, in addition to enhancing safety, will promote a positive passenger experience and foster trust and loyalty in the job market.

Additionally, the airline is committed to collaborating with various institutions to take the Ghanaian languages to a global audience and create a platform where people can connect with language learners and teachers online. This initiative will form part of the airline’s effort to generate over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

The aviation industry contributes $3.5 trillion (4.1%) to the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If aviation were a country, it would rank 17th in size by GDP, equivalent to the GDP of Indonesia and the Netherlands. The industry also supports 87.7 million jobs worldwide.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service special initiative to promote local languages will focus on discounted child fares for Ghanaian families in the diaspora. This initiative, named “Home Sweet Home,” will allow them to bring their children to visit Ghana at least twice a year. The goal is to encourage these children to consider acquiring Ghanaian citizenship and to foster a strong connection with the country. By making Ghana more attractive to them, this initiative will enable them to collaborate significantly with their local communities, thereby boosting development and GDP in the future for a better Ghana. Additionally, this experience will help children develop greater empathy towards cultural differences, enhance their adaptability to changing environments, and even shape their linguistic development.

Travel has the potential to teach children about their similarities with others and lays a strong foundation, especially in their early years. Exposing children to travel and education in their native languages while reinforcing their roles as global citizens ensures that they will carry these values into adulthood. When a habit or tradition is instilled early in life, it becomes the lens through which individuals perceive and interact with the world for the rest of their lives.

Second language skills hold above-average importance for Goldstar Air, particularly for flight attendants. Many airlines now require bilingualism as part of their recruitment criteria. Within an international cabin crew, employees often speak different languages and dialects, making multilingual proficiency a valuable asset.

Proficiency in multiple languages benefits airlines in various ways, including attracting indigenous citizens and facilitating clear communication regarding passengers’ meal choices and preferences. Therefore, if an applicant is proficient in another language, they should highlight this skill on their résumé when applying for employment. Improved language proficiency will enhance Goldstar Air’s customer service, safety protocols, emergency procedures, international reach, and market expansion.

Bilingual employees can play a crucial role in crisis management, transforming potentially dangerous situations into manageable ones and ensuring passenger safety and calmness during emergencies. Consequently, Goldstar Air will prioritize language proficiency through rigorous assessments. In the airline industry, bilingualism impacts various operational aspects, significantly contributing to an airline’s success in a competitive market.

Effective communication also ensures passenger safety. During emergencies, bilingual crew members can clearly explain the situation to passengers in various languages, allowing them to swiftly and accurately implement safety and evacuation procedures. Clear instructions reduce the risk of miscommunication or misunderstandings that could lead to additional safety hazards. Bilingual flight attendants can also assist passengers who speak the same language in following safety protocols.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, passengers will feel more at ease when speaking in a language they understand. This will help maintain a relaxed atmosphere in cases of delays, missed connections, or landing waits. The pilot-in-command’s explanations in both English and a local language will reassure passengers that, despite any unexpected situations, their concerns are being acknowledged. As a result, they will empathize with the crew, understanding that the airline is doing its best to ensure everyone reaches their destination safe and sound.

Ga serves as the indigenous language of the Ga State, with Accra, the capital of the Ga people serving as the administrative center of the Republic of Ghana. The vibrant city houses government institutions, public services, and various commercial establishments.

The Ga-Dangme language will be prominently featured both on the ground and onboard our aircraft. Ga-Dangme, a combination of two closely related languages, Ga and Dangme, shares similarities in basic vocabulary and is spoken not only in Ghana but also in Togo, Benin, and Western Nigeria.

Akan, the most widely spoken language in Kumasi, serves as the principal language of the Ashantis, who form the majority of the city’s population. With two main dialects Twi and Fante, Akan holds linguistic diversity. Twi, spoken by the Ashantis, is considered the standard Akan language, while Fante, despite its distinct phonological differences, remains part of the Akan language family.

Integrating the Akan language onboard the airline will foster significant growth opportunities and economic benefits, as Goldstar Air believes language represents a nation, and showcasing Ghanaian local languages is essential for global recognition.

The Akan language, spoken by the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, caused a lot of sensation on the floor of Ghana’s Parliament on February 5, 2025, because some Ghanaian languages have not been globalized. This occurred despite the Standing Orders of Parliament, specifically Order 63 (1), which states that the formal language for parliamentary proceedings is English. However, MPs are allowed to speak any local or indigenous language, provided an interpreter is present on the Parliament floor or a translation system is available. In the absence of an interpreter or translation system, the MP must provide an immediate English translation after speaking. The campaign to bring the Akan language and some Ghanaian languages to international level has been deepened when the Ghanaian Parliament marked the United Nations and UNESCO international local language day on February 21st, 2025, on the floor. A lot of members spoke in their own local Ghanaian dialects, making strong demand to teach local languages in schools took the center stage in Parliament.

The Dagbani language, widely spoken in northern Ghana, is one of the languages that will be introduced onboard. The Dagbani, Nanumba, and Mamprusi languages of the Northern Region are closely related and are mutually intelligible with the Frafra and Waali languages of the Upper East and Upper West Regions of Ghana. Dagbani is one of the Gur languages, with over six million native speakers when considering its dialectal similarities with Nanumba, Mamprusi, and Kamara.

Championing the inclusion of Ghanaian local languages onboard our aircraft, the Ewe language will also feature prominently. The Ewe language, or Eʋegbe, is part of the Volta-Niger branch within the Niger-Congo family. It is spoken across Ghana, Togo, and Benin, with traces of the language found in western Nigeria. Ewe boasts dialects such as Anglo, Tongu, Vedome, Gbi, and Krepi, all of which share remarkable similarities.

Ghana is a multilingual country, a characteristic inherited from the colonial era, and stands as a testament to diversity and cultural richness. The airline is committed to celebrating this linguistic diversity through the introduction of the Hausa language.

Hausa is one of Africa’s most widely spoken languages, ranking after Arabic, French, English, Portuguese, and Swahili. It serves as a lingua franca and a trade language in West Africa. Hausa is spoken in Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Eritrea, Germany, Niger, Sudan, and Togo.

The exceptional richness of Hausa vocabulary is what sets it apart from both closely and distantly related Chadic languages. The Hausa language is also the world’s eleventh most spoken language, largely due to the significant number of loanwords it has adopted from a range of other languages, particularly Arabic.

The utilization of the Hausa and Dagbani languages on board holds significant importance for business operations in northern Ghana. With Tamale International Airport serving as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance and training operations, and with plans underway to operate international passenger and cargo flights to and from the Sahel region, as well as Hajj flights to Mecca, these languages will be instrumental.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that one of the root causes of poor economic performance and fragility in Africa is the marginalization of the majority of the population due to the lack of an efficient and effective language policy. He stressed that language policy and planning in Africa must focus on managing multilingualism as a fundamental tool for achieving sustainable and long-term endogenous development.

In a global industry where airlines must ensure their services run smoothly with passengers’ safety in mind, communication in more than just English has become a significant advantage. Employers in all sectors look for staff who speak languages other than English. Bilingual employees give their employers a competitive edge in their industry and often possess stronger communication, problem-solving, decision-making, and multitasking skills.

The official operating language in aviation is English, but some passengers may not be proficient in it. Hearing their native language creates a sense of comfort and familiarity, especially in times of stress. It makes them feel understood, valued, and more at ease during the flight. They can follow instructions easily and feel confident in the crew’s ability to assist them. Furthermore, these passengers may want to convey their needs, concerns, and questions to the cabin crew without language barriers.

When looking at how to improve language support, it is important to consider all available options and determine what would be most effective for the business. Ensuring that staff have the necessary language skills to overcome communication barriers and handle emergencies to enhance safety and build trust must become a priority.

People want to arrive at their destinations safely, but they also expect excellent customer service. Bilingual flight crew members can communicate more effectively with passengers in their native language and may better understand cultural nuances and customs. Speaking more than one language enables flight attendants to provide more personalized assistance, enhancing the customer experience and satisfaction.

Goldstar Air flight attendants’ bilingualism will also be helpful in medical emergencies. They will undergo intensive training sessions that cover a wide spectrum of subjects, including emergency procedure training, in-depth safety protocol instruction, and first aid certifications that involve practical simulations. Should a passenger require medical assistance, bilingual crew members can communicate their needs in their own language without the challenge of language barriers or fumbling for the right term.

Bilingual employees play an important role both on airplanes and behind the scenes. When professionals speak two or more languages, airlines can negotiate business deals and partnerships with international companies or explore lesser-known markets due to enhanced linguistic capabilities.

Language proficiency can facilitate a deeper understanding of culture and body language, helping to build professional relationships. Bilingual professionals can communicate with business partners and stakeholders in different regions, facilitating smoother interactions and negotiations.

The further your international reach, the more bilingual support you will need in other departments. Bilingual customer service representatives can lower the language barrier for customers who might not be proficient in English. Goldstar Air will also expand its market by using bilingual marketers to build brand awareness in multiple languages.

Goldstar Air will bond with passengers by introducing a request line asking passengers when purchasing their tickets to fill or tick a space requesting the local dialect they are most comfortable with. This information will be reflected on their boarding passes, helping the airline anticipate the number of passengers who speak a particular dialect. This will enable the airline to tailor communication, entertainment, and meal options to better serve its passengers.

Economic developers recognize airlines as critical drivers of local and regional economic growth. The viability of Ho and Wa airports will serve as economic generators for the Volta and Upper West regional capitals by connecting rural and smaller communities to global commerce, helping businesses expand, and attracting new companies to the areas.

Tamale will function as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, cargo village, catering and training school. Plans are underway to operate international passenger flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flights from Accra will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, with additional pending cities like Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas, and more.

